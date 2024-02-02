How to make a shower room look bigger — 5 top tips from design experts

You might need to learn how to make a shower room look bigger if you've stepped into yours one too many times and felt cramped.

Even if you can't expand the space, there are ways you can cleverly use design to make it look larger than it is. We've spoken with our design pros to find out what you can do. Storage organizers and breezy colors are just some of their favorite solutions.

When it comes to small bathroom ideas, spaces with showers can get neglected. Giving yours a little TLC now will make it feel so much better when you're stepping in for a scrub.

How to make a shower room look bigger

By using these design ideas to make a small bathroom look bigger, you'll make your shower room look fabulous.

Where our experts have recommended specific types of products, we've tracked down handy buys for you to shop.

1. Go for neutral colors

You can’t go wrong with minimalist small bathroom ideas — especially if your shower room is feeling a little small.

“Always opt for neutral and muted colors in a small space like a shower room to make it look bigger,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader. As well as garages, he's a pro at renovating different areas of the home, including shower rooms.

He continues, “For the best effect possible, paint the walls, ceiling, and doors all the same color.”

Even when doing this, you can still add colorful accents to bring in personality, all while brightening up your small bathroom.

2. Opt for wall-hung fixtures

Freeing up your floor space will automatically give your shower room a lot more breathing room.

Tommy explains, “To make a shower room look bigger, you need to opt for wall-hung bathroom fixtures like vanities and towel rails.”

He says this will also give you a lot more foot room for moving around your bathroom properly, so you don’t feel like you’re navigating an obstacle course when you’re heading for a rinse.

3. Add an accent wall

It is true light colors can make a shower room appear more spacious — but if you need something brighter, we also recommend pairing these with a striking accent wall.

“Bold, dramatic wallpaper is my favorite way to make a big impact on a shower room,” says Emily LaMarque, interior designer and founder of Emily LaMarque Design Studio.

Emily LaMarque Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Emily LaMarque Design Studio Whether the project is a blank canvas or a complete restoration, Emily brings to the table over 15 years of experience and a meticulous eye for detail to deliver spaces rich with style and individuality. This is an approach she also takes to making shower rooms appear bigger.

She continues, “Embrace a wallpaper colorful, large scale, or more adventurous to create a room full of personality.”

This provides a distraction point, drawing attention away from the shower room being small and tricking the eye into thinking it’s bigger than it is.

Even if you’re renting, you can use peel-and-stick wallpaper in your shower room to create some serious drama.

4. Declutter the area

It’s not just the floor you need to clear up to make your shower room look larger. Yes, it’s officially time to organize your small bathroom.

Tommy explains, “Clutter will make any shower room look small and cramped, so always organize your toiletries with over-the-door organizers and tiered countertop holders.”

You can also use boxes and baskets. “I like to pick ones with handles, as these make it easy to carry products between different bathrooms if needed,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He's an expert in designing new and existing homes, and is used to tweaking spaces such as shower rooms.

Get started by bringing a trash liner into the bathroom, throwing in any toiletries you aren’t using, and then removing and recycling them if possible.

From here, you can put everything you have in one place, categorize them (such as shampoos, lotions, and shower gels), and then place them into your small bathroom storage solutions. How easy, right?

5. Change up larger fittings

We’re going to be honest — this isn’t a quick fix. If you do own your place and can renovate it, it might be time to be brave and change up the bigger features.

Tommy says, “Long term, you might want to think about investing in a walk-in shower or smaller sink unit, to free up more space.”

This is quite a big change, so it’s a good idea to have a look at small bathroom shower ideas to find styles and shapes you love.

Whether you're renting and need a quick solution or are looking to revamp the whole space, there are so many ways to change up your shower room so it appears bigger, is more functional, and a pleasant space to be in.

If you want to take your shower room's style one step further, you could always find out how to make your small bathroom feel like a spa, for extra Zen vibes.