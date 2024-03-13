Selena Gomez relaxes in outdoor chairs that you'll love for your space this spring — get the look from $165

Selena Gomez's cozy outdoor chairs make an appearance in the star's latest Instagram photo dump, and now we have a hankering for afternoons on the balcony with a good book and a delicious drink.

Though we haven't gotten an official taste of spring just yet, we're already yearning for time outside. Let's seize the opportunity to get our space ready for the season ahead and prepare for moments spent (safely) soaking up some much-needed vitamin D.

If you were searching for outdoor spring decor ideas, Sel's little seating space will get the creative juices flowing.

Who wouldn't want to kick back in Selena Gomez's outdoor chairs?

In between filming and spending time with friends, Selena is photographed kicking back in a small backyard, and now we're trying to spice up our own outdoor space. Hibernation is over, folks.

Whether you're working with small balcony ideas or have some backyard space to call your own, it's important to create a place where you can decompress. In conversation with Real Homes' Eve Smallman, designer Nina Lichtenstein reveals how to set up an outdoor sanctuary.

"Create cozy corners for relaxation with hammocks, swing chairs, or outdoor nooks furnished with comfortable seating," she tells Eve.

Just like you would a living room or bedroom, make sure to accent the space with cozy details like throw pillows.

"Opt for hues inspired by the season, such as soft pastels or bold florals, to create a welcoming space," she adds.

Room Essentials' Calendula Floral Square Outdoor Throw Pillow (17" x 17") at Target or the Bright Abstract Jungle Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow (18" x 18") at World Market make fun statements and budget backyard ideas that transform your space on a budget.

What to shop

If Selena Gomez's cozy outdoor chairs have inspired you to rearrange your space, here are a few similar options to work with.

Set of two Toby Powder Coated Steel Outdoor Lounge Chair Shop at All Modern Price: Was $480 , now $164

Dimensions (in.): H28 x W26 x D35 For a bit of '50s/'60s flair in your backyard, Toby is here to deliver with its sleek, modern, space-saving design that's equal parts durable and comfortable. You might want to consider a seat cushion. Assembly required ABCASA Patio Chair with Ottoman Shop at Amazon Price: $179.99

Dimensions (in.): W33 x H30 x D31 This rattan chair boasts a rust-resistant steel framework and 4.7" cushions while you kick back. It's also available as a loveseat or sofa. Cushion included George Oliver Bankhead Wicker Patio Dining Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $333.99 , now $309.99

Dimensions (in.): H29.5 x W27.75 x D24.25 A cozy basket chair that's minimal yet durable, George Oliver's Bankhead Wicker Patio Dining Chair serves up style and a place to relax.

While you're readying your space for the warm weather, have a look at the new Walmart balcony furniture and decor selections that will make your space pop.