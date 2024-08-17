How to do a Sunday reset at home — 5 easy steps professional cleaners swear by

I'm a huge fan of using Sundays to reset everything. This involves doing activities that will help clear your mind and feel ready for the week ahead. Many people clean their homes as part of this, decluttering and tidying to renew their space.

I've asked cleaning pros how to do a Sunday reset at home, and they've come back with a range of useful tips that are easy to do and will have a serious impact. Adding fresh linens, bringing in fragrances, and doing a mini declutter are just a few of their favorite tips. “I always do a deep clean of my own home on Sundays to reset for the week ahead,” says Eliana Coca, cleaning expert at EC House Cleaning.

For those wanting to know how to clean a home so it's fresh and fabulous every week, a Sunday reset is worth doing.

1. Do a mini declutter

(Image credit: @mycityapartment)

If you’ve been watching home reset TikToks, you’ll know that the most important thing to do is decluttering your home.

“First, I declutter each room by putting away items that don’t belong and getting rid of anything we no longer need,” says Eliana.

This doesn’t need to be a major task — just go around with a trash can liner and throw away any trash, then scoop up any items that are out of place and put them in their correct homes. For example, clean those stray coffee cups in your office, then put them back in the kitchen.

2. Clean fittings, furniture, and floors

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

When cleaning during the week, you probably just focus on the small messes you can see. On Sundays, it’s a good idea to pay attention to areas that don’t usually get TLC.

“After decluttering, I dust ceiling fans, light fixtures, baseboards, and air vents before vacuuming floors,” says Eliana.

Vacuuming your furniture is another task that is perfect for Sunday cleaning.

“During the week I find it a bit challenging because you need 15–30 minutes per piece of furniture, as well as other items like area rugs,” explains Alex Varela, cleaning expert at Dallas Maids. “That's why cleaning these items with a wet/dry vacuum on a Sunday is the perfect time to do so.”

You can get specialist upholstery cleaners for furniture, such as the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner from Amazon, which we put through its paces in our Bissell Little Green Cleaner review.

3. Disinfect surfaces

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

This is one of my favorite ways to refresh rooms, as this not only removes germs but makes the whole space look and smell cleaner.

“In the bathroom, I disinfect sinks, toilets, and countertops, scrubbing away built-up grime,” says Eliana.

She continues, “I also wipe down cabinets and appliances, empty the fridge, and mop floors.”

Cleaning behind and underneath large and small kitchen appliances can also make a big difference in how clean the space feels.

4. Refresh your fabrics

(Image credit: @mycityapartment)

Changing up fabrics is an easy win — just switch tea towels, bath towels, throws, and any other ones for ones that are already clean, before putting old ones in the washing machine.

“I also love adding fresh, clean linens in the bedroom, as this creates a sense of calm and makes me feel relaxed catching Zs before Monday morning,” Eliana explains.

My top tip? Spritz fabric fragrance during your Sunday reset and mid-week in order to give these pieces an extra boost. I like to use lavender-scented ones, such as the best-selling Muse Apothecary Linen Ritual Spray from Amazon.

5. Add home fragrance

(Image credit: @mycityapartment)

As well as adding home fragrances to your fabrics, you can also use these throughout your home during your Sunday reset.

“We associate a nice fragrance with a clean home, even if the home is actually not that clean,” says Alex.

He recommends lighting a scented candle or switching on an electric essential oil diffuser for 30 minutes minimum. You can also flip your reed diffusers during this time.

“I also open windows to let fresh air circulate, which makes the whole house smell bright and renewed,” Eliana adds. She also loves using candles, recommending using citrus ones such as the Mainstays Sweet Sugar Lemon Candle from Walmart which is budget-friendly and has three wicks.

Once you’ve finished everything, do a final walk-through to ensure that you haven’t missed any areas. Then, you’re all done, until the next Sunday rolls around.

“A weekly reset like this leads to less built-up mess and more productivity during the busy weekdays,” Eliana finishes by saying.

You can also start following a weekly cleaning schedule, which will also make staying on top of tasks easier.

Sunday reset essentials