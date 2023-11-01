Nordstrom fall sale 2023 — 6 kitchenware items starting at $24.99 to add to your cart

The Nordstrom fall sale 2023 is underway, and we're using this delightful opportunity to prep our kitchen for the holidays. We're going to be quite busy with various culinary pursuits, after all.

Whether it's whipping up butternut squash soup in a Dutch oven or situating our cookie batter on sheet pans, our gear needs to be at the top of its game for the busiest time of year. And if these items just so happen to be eye-catching as well, we won't complain.

Once you get a look at the home offerings from the retailer — 340 to be exact, but who's counting — we're certain these pieces will land on your list of small kitchen must-haves.

Nordstrom fall sale 2023: what you need to know

From the practical picks to fun "I can't believe I didn't think of that" selections, the Nordstrom fall sale is filled to the brim with anything and everything foodies and homebodies alike will appreciate. But word to the wise: you'll want to reconfigure how to organize kitchen drawers, since you'll undoubtedly be making room for a few additions.

Nordstrom fall sale 2023: 6 kitchenware buys

Pans, and baking dishes, and milkshake makers, oh my! We've uncovered a few items (and steep discounts) that are worthy of your attention.

Dishwasher safe 1. Le Creuset Heritage Baking Dishes Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $195 , now $134.99 (save $60.01 at Nordstrom)

Dimensions (in.): 12.5, 10, and 7.5 Anytime Le Creuset enters the equation, our interest is automatically piqued. This glazed stoneware set of three can accommodate baking, marinating, roasting, and just about anything in between. The various sizes will be particularly helpful come Thanksgiving when we're prepping sides. Recipe guide included 2. Dash Retro Milkshake Maker in Aqua Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $39.99 , now $24.99 (save $15 at Nordstrom)

Dimensions: 24 oz cup Take your dessert to the next level with this vintage-inspired appliance. Its two speeds will help you whip up a shake in no time — just don't forget to add whipped cream and sprinkles. 10 settings 3. Smeg Pasta Roller/Cutter Chrome Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $299.95 , now $109.95 (save $190 at Nordstrom) A deal this impressive is nothing short of molto bello. Compatible with the smeg Stand Mixer, the pasta roller is ideal for Italian families who insist on serving macs as their Thanksgiving appetizer. Oven-safe 4. Great Jones The Dutchess Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $160 , now $99.99 (save $60.01) at Nordstrom)

Dimensions: 6.75-Quart If you're looking for something to help with that pumpkin soup, Great Jones' mustard-colored Dutch oven fits the fall look perfectly. The enameled cast-iron pot allows for braising, roasting, slow cooking, and more. Set of three 5. Great Jones Sheet Show Nonstick Sheet Pan Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $85 , now $63.75 (save $21.25 at Nordstrom)

Dimensions (in.): L18.5 x W13.5, L13.5 x W9.5 (x2) Put a little Barbie into your baking with Great Jones' raspberry-hued nonstick sheet pans. The set includes two quarter-sheet pans and one half-sheet pan, all of which are expertly crafted to withstand high temps up to 450 degrees. Added handle helper 6. Le Creuset Enamel Cast Iron Skillet Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $175 , now $99.95 (save $75.05 at Nordstrom)

Dimensions (in.): 9 Complete the look of the LeCreuset baking dishes with a cast iron skillet that's ready to completely take charge. A heat resistance of up to 500 degrees and non-stick performance make this a necessary addition to any kitchen.

Pro tip: Olivia Pollock, the senior director of brand marketing at Evite, suggests planning ahead in regards to getting what you need—and that includes groceries, kitchenware, and dinnerware. (These hosting essentials will also help.)

"Set the table two days prior so you have ample time to see what else is needed such florals, seating cards, and décor details, as well as any adjustments needed," she says.

Olivia Pollock Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Evite Olivia is a passionate global brand builder possessing 12+ years of experience successfully leading brand marketing, influencer, and social efforts for companies including Society6, Everything But The House (EBTH), and Christie's Auction House. She loves building things from the ground up and delivering growth through out-of-the box, multi-channel campaigns.

Nordstrom Fall Sale Discounts

The home discounts are inclusive this season, and the kitchen is certainly not the only focus area:

FAQs

When is the Nordstrom fall sale? From Thursday, October 25 to Monday, November 6, Nordstrom will run its fall sale with up to 50% off savings in women's and men's clothing, home, beauty, and shoes. New discounts will drop throughout the duration of the sale, so check back regularly to see what items have been slashed.

When is Nordstrom's Black Friday sale? Black Friday kicks off at Nordstrom in-stores and online on Friday, November 24 and rounds out the weekend with a finale on Cyber Monday, on November 27. If you'll be shopping online, Nordstrom offers free standard shipping and free returns with no minimums. Watch this space for further updates about sales in the homes space.

When is the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale? The Cyber Monday Sale at Nordstrom on November 27 "promises to be the best ever," though specifics are mum. Watch this space for updates as we get closer to the date.

How can I make holiday hosting easier? According to Pollock, holiday hosting is all about the small details and igniting guests' senses. "First thing is to make it smell like the holidays, I either light a holiday candle an hour prior to guests coming or do a simmer pot of cinnamon sticks, cloves and vanilla," she says. I like to make sure there is a fireplace crackling to make it extra cozy. Have a classic holiday music playlist playing and lastly, have a few seasonal cocktails ready on a tray to serve your guests."

Still adding to your cart? Nordstrom dropped its holiday gift shop, so might as well stock up before Santa's elves get to the goods! Oh, and you'll want in on the discounted Nordstrom candle selection, too.