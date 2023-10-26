The 6 Nordstrom candles I'm stocking up on during the retailer's fall sale

The Nordstrom candles collection is nothing short of luxe, so when I realized a generous handful of aromas had been marked down, you best believe I ventured over to my virtual shopping cart, stat.

We're still about a month away from scooping up Black Friday deals, but Nordstrom decided to kickstart the fun early with autumnal discounts that are up to 50% off, leaving plenty of inspiration for our homes wishlist. Truly — our cup runneth over.

If you feel inclined to stock up on the best candles ahead of the annual November shopping madness, allow these home fragrances to point your nose in the right direction. From spicy scents that will have you yearning for a rain check/canceled plans, to velvety fragrances that will make you want to nuzzle deeper into that cashmere throw, we've selected a variety of profiles for even the pickiest of candle buyers.

Nordstrom candles and home discounts: what to know

6 Nordstrom candles on sale this fall

Nordstrom's fall sale includes up to half-off items, including nearly 500 home pieces. And if that isn't enough to pique your curiosity, new discounts are added daily, so you're bound to find a pleasant surprise (or seven) during your online browsing. Between a mix of fall home fragrances and year-round picks, here's what we're shopping.

Nordstrom fall sale discounts

In need of a bit more than just candles? We can't blame you, especially when discounts are up to 50%. (We, too, noticed some Le Creuset discounts and slashed plush blankets floating about.) Let's get a little pre-Black Friday, shall we?

FAQs

When is the Nordstrom fall sale? From Thursday, October 25 to Monday, November 6, Nordstrom will run its fall sale with up to 50% off savings in women's and men's clothing, home, beauty, and shoes. New discounts will drop throughout the duration of the sale, so check back regularly to see what items have been slashed.

When is Nordstrom's Black Friday sale? Black Friday kicks off at Nordstrom in-stores and online on Friday, November 24 and rounds out the weekend with a finale on Cyber Monday, on November 27. If you'll be shopping online, Nordstrom offers free standard shipping and free returns with no minimums. No words on specific homes discounts just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

When is the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale? The Cyber Monday Sale at Nordstrom on November 27 "promises to be the best ever," according to the retailer, but specifics have yet to be revealed about the discounts, particularly in the home sector. Stay tuned!

Looking for more ways to make your abode smell delightful? According to experts, there are nine clever things people with nice-smelling homes always do, so now's the time to take a few notes.