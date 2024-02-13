The spring Magnolia home buys are perfect for hosting — here's what to shop from $16

Joanna Gaines gave us a taste of the Magnolia home buys that are perfect for hosting duties this spring

Temperatures are still bitterly cold, but the Magnolia Home spring buys have just landed and give a much-needed little taste of what's to come in the season ahead.

TV presenter and Magnolia founder, Joanna Gaines, shared a sneak peek of the Magnolia's spring collection on Instagram. The new items bring together her signature modern farmhouse aesthetic, with natural touches and sumptuous textures perfect for a dining room or living space refresh.

Our expert shoppers have picked out six gorgeous items from the new Magnolia home collection and they're perfect for a spring reboot of your hosting essentials.

Sweet spring Magnolia home additions 

Even if you're working with a dining table for a small space, there are ways to make everything feel inviting. Aim for a layered look and throw in accents such as candles or vases of different heights.

"This makes the table seem more formal and well thought out," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, "and more like a special occasion when you add more beyond just plates."

With Magnolia's latest round of releases, including dinner napkins, table runners, and so on, this task will feel especially simple. Now is the time to get creative with dinnerware and the like. 

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks, and must-haves with her followers. 

What to shop

In need of a spring home refresh in the dining department? Coming right up! Just so you know, you're going to love everything, so might as well organize your kitchen cabinets now and make space for your latest spring faves.

Distressed floral vaseDistressed
Green and White Distressed Vase with Long Neck

Price: $48
Dimensions (in.): D6.8 x H10

White speckled dinner plateDinner or salad plate
French White Speckle Plate

Price: $16
Dimensions (in.): D10.63 x H1

Round woven floral-inspired placematsWoven raffia palm
Vera Gray Oval Flower Placemat

Price: $34
Dimensions (in.): L15

Ivory table runner with think blue stripes and small tasselsMachine wash
Sleepy Blue Stripe Table Runner

Price: $40
Dimensions (in.): L96 x W15

Set of four floral dinner napkins pale pinkSet of four
Block Print Napkin Set

Price: $32
Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20

Pressed Floral Ceramic PitcherStoneware
Pressed Floral Ceramic Pitcher

Price: $30
Capacity (oz): 42

Loving Joanna's look? We can't blame you. If you're hosting dinner just for two in the near future, make it a romantic event à la Joanna Gaines' farmhouse dining table setup. It brings all the charming and cozy vibes, and we'll tell you how to master the look and impress your sweetie. 

Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

