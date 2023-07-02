7 Insta-worthy laundry detergent storage ideas

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A well-kept laundry room is a game-changer on chore day. If you're super stressed with WFH life or finals week, your laundry area may have collapsed into a hot mess. But not to fear, there are organizational systems you can create to keep it in tip-top shape, even in your busiest weeks.

More than just a utilitarian space, these laundry detergent storage ideas can transform one of the most chaotic rooms in your home into a highly-organized, always-stocked space of tranquility. Get ready to take those brag-worthy Insta shots of your laundry closet, even Marie Kondo would approve of.

1) Wall-Mounted Dispensers

Running out of room to store your laundry detergent? Don’t fret. By mounting refillable dispensers directly on the wall, you can save precious storage shelves.

Dispensers allow you to say goodbye to the days of pouring detergent from a heavy bottle (invariably making a mess). A convenient way to disburse the right amount every time, dispensers will save you time and lessen your spills.

Note: For safety reasons, be sure to keep wall-mounted dispensers out of reach of children.

2) Use A Rolling Cart

(Image credit: @villa_fannyalexander)

There’s more to laundry storage than just liquid laundry detergent. If you need a great place to store other items, such as dryer sheets, lint rollers, steamers, irons, laundry pods, and other laundry necessities, consider using a rolling storage cart. Easily movable with plenty of room for items, a rolling cart can save you the headache of searching for your laundry detergent, and is especially important in households that use many different types of detergents.

3) Vintage Containers

Reusable containers are a great way to utilize more sustainable practices in your laundry room, especially if those containers are vintage. Storage containers such as mason jars or tins can store laundry detergents.

Vintage and vintage-style containers are also a great way to add a bit of charm to your laundry set-up.

4) Opt For Minimalism

(Image credit: @anyfornieles.deco)

Even if you’re a maximalist at heart, a minimalist approach to organizing your laundry room can save you time and effort every laundry day. Especially when it comes to laundry detergent, opting for one type and minimizing the need for other detergent types (such as pods or fabric softeners) will also save you money.

5) Utilize Shelving

(Image credit: @the_real_houses_of_ig)

If wall space is available in your laundry room, consider using shelves to create more storage space. If you reside in a rental or nailed-in shelving isn’t an option, consider using hanging baskets, independent shelving units, or adhesive shelves for a similar result.

6) Utilize Labels

Every organized person understands the significance of that ever-popular organizing tool, the label maker. Even if you don’t own a label maker, creating easy-to-read labels whether by hand or with a Cricut-style printer, labeling items allows you to easily identify the liquids in your storage. If you do decide to designate a new bottle or storage container for your liquids, be sure to hold on to the original labels for reference or safety information.

7) Color Coordinate

(Image credit: @thelaundress)

Color coordinating or color blocking is a great way to make your laundry room more pleasing to the eye. Color coordinating can also help in households that use various detergents, helping roommates or family members easily identify the type they want to use.

No matter the storage solution you choose, be sure to properly store laundry detergents out of reach of children or pets. Always implement the proper safety precautions. For households with allergies, it’s best to keep original containers in order to read over the safety information.

