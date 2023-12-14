Kim Kardashian's snow-covered trees are the most stylish minimalist Christmas decorations we've seen

Kim Kardashian's snow-covered trees have officially proven to us that you don't need any ornaments on your tree to make it look good. The reality TV star is known for her quiet luxury style, so it's no surprise that she's carried this over to holiday home decor.

She posted an adorable video on TikTok of her daughter North racing through the 'candy cane lane' in their hallway, which is filled with snow-covered trees. We've spoken to our deputy editor who loves holiday decor about why it's a stylish idea for small spaces.

We're always looking for new Christmas decorating ideas, and this one has to be one of the easiest we've ever seen. Here's everything you need to know about bringing it into your own home.

Kim Kardashian's snow-covered trees

Searching for minimalist Christmas decoration ideas? Kim Kardashian's trees are a chic and elegant way choice.

Why we love Kim Kardashian's snow-covered trees

When searching for Christmas tree ideas, your eyes might first be drawn to tinsel and ornaments — but for a more subtle look, you might want to consider not having anything at all. “Kim Kardashian’s trees prove that trees can look beautiful without being cluttered by heavy decorations,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes. “The focus is instead on the natural leaves and contrasting green and white colors.” This is a sophisticated Christmas color scheme.

You could achieve this look either by grabbing a tree that’s flocked or by using fake snow spray so you can decorate your own. “Buying a flocked tree will save you time and effort, but if you are just going for a snow-covered tree, buying fake snow spray and decorating with it could be a fun way to get the whole family involved in the process,” Emily explains.

Kim Kardashian has decorated her entire hallway with trees, and while you might not have space for this in your small home, you can still get the look with fewer trees. “You could place a few trees against a wall to create a winter wonderland-esque display,” she says. “This doesn’t just need to be in your hallway — you could do this in your living room or bedroom and still create a dreamy effect.”

This is an easy way to make your home festive and can even be budget-friendly. “If you just stick with one tree with a snow effect, you’ll save yourself so much money on your Christmas tree, as you won’t need to buy anything else for it,” Emily adds. “This will give you more budget to spend on other festive decor in the home or even on Christmas presents.” The holidays are known for being expensive, so finding any way to save dollars is useful.

Get the look with these Christmas tree buys

Feeling inspired by Kim Kardashian's snow-covered trees and want to go for the same style yourself? These three buys will help you do this.

Love this idea, but want to elevate it a touch more? “You could also drape it with warm-colored string lights to give it a glow that will look festive without overwhelming the whole tree,” Emily finishes by saying. This neutral Christmas decorating idea is a gorgeous example of how a little really can go a long way.