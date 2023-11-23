Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range is on sale for Black Friday — these are the 9 buys under $100 that I’m shopping

Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range is on sale for Black Friday, and there are so many buys that I’m obsessed with. Her collection has a gorgeous range of timeless colors, textures, and styles, that will make any space look refined and elegant.

The Kelly Clarkson Home collection on Wayfair has a whole range of items, from decorative items to larger pieces of furniture. Whether you’re looking for the perfect finishing touch or a statement piece to add chicness to your small space, it’s a beautiful range to look through. Of course, it’s even more fabulous to look through when it has discounts available. But you've to be quick, because just like the Since U Been Gone singer — they're pretty popular! As well as this range, the site has lots of deals on its Wayfair Black Friday page.

Are you looking for Black Friday home deals and have furniture at the top of your shopping list? I’ve rounded up nine buys from her range that I’m adding to my cart ASAP, both because of their style and because of their incredible price. These buys are under $100 right now, making now a great time to shop them.

Our favorite buys from Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range

From soft bedding to chic pillows, these picks from Kelly Clarkson’s range are all stylish small space decorating ideas.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

What is Kelly Clarkson’s connection to Wayfair? Kelly Clarkson is the retailer’s official brand ambassador, as well as having her own home range with them called Kelly Clarkson Home.

Is Kelly Clarkson’s home range on sale for Black Friday? Many pieces from Kelly Clarkson’s home range are on sale for Black Friday, with discounts on larger pieces of furniture like chairs and decor pieces like mirrors and lamps.

If you’re shopping Kelly Clarkson Home range on Wayfair, my top tip is to filter the price from low to high, in order to find the best deals. The first page has a lot of wallpaper, but after that, there are over 45 pages to browse through.

