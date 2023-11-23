Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range is on sale for Black Friday — these are the 9 buys under $100 that I’m shopping

Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range is on sale for Black Friday, and there are so many buys that I’m obsessed with. Her collection has a gorgeous range of timeless colors, textures, and styles, that will make any space look refined and elegant.
The Kelly Clarkson Home collection on Wayfair has a whole range of items, from decorative items to larger pieces of furniture. Whether you’re looking for the perfect finishing touch or a statement piece to add chicness to your small space, it’s a beautiful range to look through. Of course, it’s even more fabulous to look through when it has discounts available. But you've to be quick, because just like the Since U Been Gone singer — they're pretty popular! As well as this range, the site has lots of deals on its Wayfair Black Friday page.
Are you looking for Black Friday home deals and have furniture at the top of your shopping list? I’ve rounded up nine buys from her range that I’m adding to my cart ASAP, both because of their style and because of their incredible price. These buys are under $100 right now, making now a great time to shop them.
Our favorite buys from Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair range
From soft bedding to chic pillows, these picks from Kelly Clarkson’s range are all stylish small space decorating ideas.
Ergonomic
Price:
Was $229 Now $97.99 (save $131.01) at Wayfair
This chair is proof that you can make your WFH home space a cheerful place to be. I think that the bright yellow will add a playful pop of color to your space, while the padded design will make getting work done very comfortable indeed. The mustard yellow color is under $100, but other colors are available at a slightly higher price.
Corner ties included
Price:
Was from $38.99 Now from $24.99 (save $14) at Wayfair
Bring a touch of hygge Scandi style into your bedroom with this geometric bedding set. The style is simple enough that you can use it as a base for patterned throws and pillows — I think fluffy pillows and knitted throws would look amazing paired with this set. If you’re worried about keeping the sheets pristine, you can relax as it’s reversible and has a zipper closure that makes opening it easy. It's really no surprise that Wayfair is listed in our best bedding brands guide.
Shatterproof
Price:
Was $119.99 Now $99.99 (save $20) at Wayfair
A statement mirror is a great space-saving idea, as it provides all the reflection you need for doing your makeup, without taking up room on your table. This mirror would work well either placed on a small dressing table or as a small entryway idea. Both the black and gold color choices are on sale, so whether you prefer a sleek, modern style or a metallic, glitzy style, you’re covered.
Handmade
Price:
Was $89.99 Now $84.99 (save $5) at Wayfair
This does only have a little bit of a discount, but every little helps, right? Drape this throw blanket over your couch or lay it on the foot of your bed to add extra snugness and comfort. There are other colors available with discounts, including dusky pink and ivory, but for adding depth to your space I think a darker shade like this indigo is the way to go. Imagine how dreamy curling up under this on a winter’s night would be. In the words of Ms. Clarkson, 'my life, would suck without you', emotional support blankie.
Assembly required
Price:
Was $112.99 Now $97.99 (save $15) at Wayfair
Room dividers are useful for creating zones in homes, which is a great way to make a small space appear bigger. If you want to bring modern farmhouse style into your home without adding panels or beams onto your wall, this is a sophisticated way of bringing that in. It would look so pretty with fairy lights draped across it, too. This could also work well as a privacy divider for getting dressed, if you share your room or your apartment with a roommate, for example.
Weather resistant
Price:
Was $93.54 Now $41.47 (save $52.07) at Wayfair
Looking to spruce up your outdoor patio or to do some gardening in your apartment? This twin set of planters will keep all your best indoor plants coordinated, no matter what shape or size they are. Right now this set has 56% off it, working out at around $20.70 per pot. The planters also have drainage holes, so you might want to place them on top of a plate if you are keeping them indoors.
60 watts
Price:
Was $228 Now $79.98 (save $148.02) at Wayfair
It can be so hard to find two lamps that are a good price and will elevate your home’s decor, but these ones totally fit the criteria. They have such a vintage vibe to them, while at the same time looking really refined. These lamps have a huge discount on them, so you’ll be able to save a whole lot of dollars. Wayfair shoppers say that they’re a great size, have high-quality shades, and are easy to assemble.
Lightweight
Price:
Was $55.50 Now $41.99 (save $13.51) at Wayfair
How stunning do these candlesticks look? They definitely are an easy way to make your small space look luxe, as well as bringing in the popular quiet luxury trend. The varying heights of them will add interest to any area, whether you place them on your coffee table, on your dining table, or on your mantlepiece. The black and white color options are also both discounted if you want a different style.
Solid wood
Price:
Was $25.99 Now $22.99 (save $3) at Wayfair
Is boho decor the design style for you? Bring that in with this simple but oh-so-sweet floral photo frame. If you’re looking for a pretty Christmas present for someone, you could print out a picture and put it in this to create a thoughtful gift that’s so gorgeous. It has an easel back, so it doesn’t need to be hung up on the wall. The embossed flowers and vines are also seriously cottagecore.
FAQs
What is Kelly Clarkson’s connection to Wayfair?
Kelly Clarkson is the retailer’s official brand ambassador, as well as having her own home range with them called Kelly Clarkson Home.
Is Kelly Clarkson’s home range on sale for Black Friday?
Many pieces from Kelly Clarkson’s home range are on sale for Black Friday, with discounts on larger pieces of furniture like chairs and decor pieces like mirrors and lamps.
If you’re shopping Kelly Clarkson Home range on Wayfair, my top tip is to filter the price from low to high, in order to find the best deals. The first page has a lot of wallpaper, but after that, there are over 45 pages to browse through.
Want to discover even more celeb homewares on sale for Black Friday? Jennifer Lopez’s Keurig coffee maker is discounted right now and is the perfect choice for those who love a frothy coffee shop-style beverage.