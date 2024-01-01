Keke Palmer's dining area is modern and chic — we adore the bold, dynamic decor

Keke Palmer's dining area plays with chic and modern decor in an eclectic way and we are here for it. In a fun video she shared on Instagram, she introduced her castmates from her new show, Bosses.

We think Keke's totally bossed her home design (see what we did there?) with lots of striking elements you can easily copy in your dining space. We've spoken to design experts to find out why it all works together so well, and popped together a few shoppable list so you can match her style.

Whether you're searching for small living room ideas and want to zone out your dining area with eye-catching decor, or you have a whole dining room to work with, Keke's place has a lot of bold ideas worth noting.

Keke Palmer's dining area

Keke Palmer's place is filled with so many quirky finishing touches, along with furniture pieces you need for a small living room or dining room. Here's why they work so well.

Why we love Keke Palmer's dining room

For modern small living rooms, you just can’t go wrong with a timeless checkerboard pattern, and Keke has brought this in with a large tablecloth. “This bold and dynamic print immediately draws the eye to the table, which naturally should be the focal point of a dining area,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

Emily Lambe Social Links Navigation Deputy editor of Real Homes Emily is the deputy editor here at Real Homes. She specializes in small spaces and is always on top of the latest trends for rentals and apartments.

If you don’t have a lot of square footage in your room, using a bold pattern like this is a great way to distract from how small it is. We're all about clever tricks to make a small space appear bigger here.

For those who really struggle for space but want somewhere to eat and relax in their living area, you can fit a dining table in a small living room by choosing a table with curved edges, instead of a rectangular one.

When decorating your dining room, it’s a clever idea to mix and match different textures, to add interest points. “Consider juxtaposing smooth surfaces against tactile fabric like Keke, or interplaying metals and woods,” says Sol Kruk,a design expert.

Sol Kruk Social Links Navigation Design expert and owner of Property Inspection Pros Sol Kruk is a design expert, licensed home inspector and owner of Property Inspection Pros in Baltimore, Maryland. He knows exactly what to look for when it comes to home style.

“If you’re renting and want to create a contrast effect on your wall like Keke’s, you could use peel-and-stick wallpaper to create a similar effect,” Emily suggests.

This is such a smart trick as it won’t damage your walls, or lead to an awkward conversation with your landlord. Phew.

You can also use budget-friendly wall art for big impact. “I love the striking wall art hanging centrally on the wall,” Emily adds. “Not only does it add an artistic pop of color, but it's a great conversation starter for people sitting around the table.”

The personal touch to the space doesn’t stop at this painting, though. “On the tall wooden bookshelf there’s records and photos, which also provides another talking point,” Emily says.

Show off your music taste like Keke, and if anyone asks, you can play some tunes from them for guests. Who doesn't love a chance to play their favorite songs, right?

For added intrigue, complement your dining area decor to match the music — Swifties, don't miss this Taylor Swift decor.

Get the look with these modern dining area buys

Want to copy Keke Palmer's dining room? These shoppable picks will help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Multiple colors available 1. Brichbrow Checkered Flag Tablecloths Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W53.94 x L107.87

Made from: Plastic

Price: $7.98 for two We think this is a near-perfect match to Keke's tablecloth. It is highly rated on Amazon, with over 3,000 five-star ratings from reviewers saying it's great quality, durable, and even works as a wall display. Adjustable shelves 2. Winston Porter Tanaga Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H85.5 x W24 x D12

Made from: Wood

Price: $469.99 This is an investment piece, but it is one you'll be able to take with you to any home. It has different-sized shelving space within it for all your different-sized decor and has a gorgeous wood-grain finish. Handmade 3. ArtVysochynska Waterfall Watercolor Painting Shop at Etsy Size (in.): W11 x L18

Made from: Paper

Price: $28.08 Bring a peaceful waterfall into your home with this beautiful print. If you're shopping for wall art, Etsy's site is one of our favorite places to look, as it has lots of styles from independent artists.

Bringing personality into your space is one of the best ways to make your home feel like yours, whether you rent or own. “Just like Keke, don’t be afraid to mix different patterns and colors, as you may surprise yourself with how brilliant the finished effect is,” Emily finishes by saying.

Looking for even more celeb-inspired home inspo? Designers are swooning over the warm and inviting aesthetic of Olivia Rodrigo's mid-century dining room.