Olivia Rodrigo's mid-century dining room is 'warm and welcoming' say design experts

Olivia Rodrigo's mid-century dining room is the complete opposite of her grungy pop fashion style, but we're so here for it. The Drivers License singer posted a video on TikTok with her lip-synching in it — and while we loved her and her mom's moves, it was her sleek furniture we couldn't take our eyes off of.

If, like us, you've watched it and are feeling inspired, we've spoken to design experts to find out why the style works so well in Olivia Rodrigo's space. As well as this, we also asked them how you can replicate the look in your home.

Looking through small space interior design ideas and want to give your dining area a makeover? Here's everything you need to know about Olivia's styling, plus shoppable picks which are inspired by her furniture and decor pieces.

Olivia Rodrigo's mid-century dining room

Here's how to refresh your small living room with a touch of rustic yet chic style, just like Olivia Rodrigo.

Why we love Olivia Rodrigo's mid-century dining room

Through dark wood and cream colors, Olivia has created a comfortable looking space. “Olivia's dining room looks so warm and welcoming — she nailed the balance between traditional and modern,” says Hayley Martin, interior design expert and founder of Hello Hayley. By maintaining just a simple color scheme and pairing it with modern shapes, she’s created a chic, cohesive look.

The main small space furniture piece which stands out in Olivia Rodrigo’s dining room is the dining table. “Her mid-century modern dining table brings warmth to the space through its pretty wood color, and its tapered legs create character and visual interest,” explains Vivianne Chow, interior designer and founder of Viv and Tim Home. “Her cane dining chairs also introduce lots of texture and make the dining room feel extra cozy and inviting.”

As well as this, the finishing touches complement the space, too. “I like how she kept the decor simple: just a couple of eye-catching pieces like the pretty picture and the potted indoor plant,” Martin adds. “It's all arranged nicely, too, so people can easily move around and chat over dinner.” When arranging furniture in a small space, it’s always a good idea to make sure you decorate with pieces that will allow you to do this.

If you want to recreate something similar in your own dining room, it’s easy to do so. “Use textures here and there for visual interest, like Olivia's woven rug,” Martin tells us. She also suggests working with one statement décor item, such as an artsy light fixture or print in a nice frame. “You can also keep wall art cohesive by framing it all in the same tone.” Little touches like that make such a difference.

Get the look with these mid-century modern dining room buys

Want to copy Olivia Rodrigo's dining room style? These buys will help you do this.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Matching pieces available 1. Red Barrel Studio Donald Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.5 x W29.5 x L47.2

Made from: Wood

Price: $177.99 If you've been looking for a versatile dining table you can take wherever you move to, this is the answer. Reviewers say the table is sturdy, good quality, and easy to assemble. Hand-woven 2. Bayou Breeze Staple Hill Rattan Back Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H34.06 x W19.69 x D23.82

Made from: Steel, rattan

Price: $205.99 for two These chairs are slightly lighter than Olivia's, giving a slightly Scandi vibe which makes them a little more versatile. There are six other seat colors if you want to match yours to your interior, though. Medium pile 3. nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Area Rug Shop at Amazon Size (ft.): W6 x L9

Made from: Jute

Price: $100.66 We love Amazon rugs, as they're always a great price and they come in so many different styles, too. This comes in multiple sizes, shapes, and colors, so you can truly choose one that will fit your space.

The pop star has proven that she’s as clever with interior design as she is with her songwriting “Overall, Olivia made a super functional, peaceful spot to gather around the table,” Martin finishes by saying. In the TikTok, you can also see Olivia Rodrigo’s quiet luxury kitchen, which designers say is timeless and classic.