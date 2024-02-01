Jessica Alba's Honest Company office glow-up is perfect inspiration for a colorful WFH space

The Jessica Alba Honest Company office revamp is nothing short of a colorful wonderland, as evidenced on TikTok.

The actor and entrepreneur revealed the workplace glow-up for her new CEO in a behind-the-scenes video and it's given us some major inspo as we embark on another year of doing business from our abodes. With a setup like this, working from home will be anything but boring.

If you're contemplating a few small office ideas for your space, consider this whimsical dream a guide to getting your vision up and running.

Experts on the Jessica Alba Honest Company office glow-up

The deep purple shade on the walls has the potential to be one of the worst colors to paint a small office, but interior designer Nicole Cullum says, "Jessica always has something stylish up her sleeve."

The celebrity's company HQ uses the deep shade along with strategic placement, and other color choices, to bring equilibrium — not overwhelm — to the room.

"Her new colorful office balances bright colors with deep, bold hues," Nicole says. "Steal her style by adding a deep color to your walls and incorporate a complimentary color in your wall artwork and accessories. Toss a fun throw pillow or blanket over your chair for an extra pop of color."

The deep purple shade is accented with vibrant wall art, and the actor mixes textures with her neighboring pieces. You'll notice a rattan table setup, and on the opposite side of the space, a fuzzy, white bouclé chair with an ottoman for deep think sessions.

The Braedin Upholstered Barrel Accent Chair With Storable Ottoman from Wayfair is one to consider if Jessica's has you swooning.

Don't be afraid to mix up textures or tread into vibrant territory — minimalist office ideas might not work well for everyone. As long as fun prints and eccentric colors pair well together, it will feel cohesive.

And, if you have the square footage, add an accent chair for your small space or a shelving unit to store your work. This will break up the area and breathe a little life to it.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor. She's no stranger to making bold decor work.

What to shop

If you're loving Jessica's style, these key pieces picked out by our expert shoppers will help you get started.

Looking for big changes with minimal effort? We spoke to designers about how to make a small office on a budget so that you'll see a transformation without breaking the bank.