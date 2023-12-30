How to style shelves like Sofia Richie — get model chic in no time

In need of some airy design inspo? See how to style shelves like Sofia Richie, whose chic living area is the ultimate goal for a dreamy living room makeover.

Sofia took to her living room to film TikTok video in front of immaculately styled shelves. We love her neutral color palette — it’s so on trend at the moment — and our design experts agree.

We‘ve spoke to our home renovation pro for the best way to recreate Sofia's modern look in your small living room, including advice for styling shelves, how to use lighting to round off the look, and decor buys even Sofia would approve of.

How to style shelves like Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie actually makes styling shelves look easy in this recent TikTok video. She styled the shelves around her fireplace with large books, ambient lighting, and clear vases.

How to recreate the look

First things first. Your shelves should be pretty empty to start with and ideally painted white to create a minimal look, like in a Scandi-inspired living room. You can also install some floating shelves in a natural wood material to add some contrast, like the shelf above Sofia’s fireplace.

One element that really elevates the look are the brass lamps above the shelves. "Ambient lighting looks great in any space, but particularly looks good added to shelves," says Real Homes content director, Lucy Searle. “Adding lighting to this area really shows off your decor and makes these additions look really special.”

After installing your small apartment lighting, start styling and adding bits of decor. Find attractive coffee table books, an assortment of clear vases, silver picture frames, and other modern home deco in a natural wood material to add some contrast, like the shelf above Sofia’s fireplace.

Lucy Searle Social Links Navigation Content Director Lucy Searle has written about interiors, property, and gardens for over 30 years. Lucy is now Content Director across Homes & Gardens, Woman & Home, Real Homes, and Ideal Home. Lucy is a serial renovator and also owns rental properties in the UK and Europe, bringing first-hand knowledge to the subjects she oversees.

Sofia Richie shelving buys

Not sure what to add to your shelving? We tracked down some affordable luxe living room picks that look bougie on a budget. You'll make your small space look more expensive in no time.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Adjustable Wrought Studio Picture Light Shop at Wayfair Price: $56.99 This picture light looks upscale when installed to show off art and decor. It features an adjustable arm and shade, plus the LED lights won't overheat or damage anything. Set of 6 Glasseam Clear Glass Bud Vase Shop at Amazon Price: $34.62 You can use these glass vases to display plants and flowers, or keep them empty as Sofia did. Either way, the coordinating design will look curated and intentional. Neutral Coffee Table Decoration Books Shop at Amazon Price: $32.95 Sofia's shelves are filled with neutral and subtle decor pieces. She keeps plenty of books around like these attractive books you can pick up to display.

The most important thing to keep in mind when trying to recreate Sofia's shelving is to lighten up your small living room. Once your living room feels light and airy, you can accessorize with sophisticated touches.

These French-style small living room buys, like brass mirrors and candlestick holders, will tie the whole look together.