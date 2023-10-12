I’m a trends writer, and I love these French-style decor buys for small living rooms

French-style decor in a small living room is a timeless design that will last for years to come. It has a distinctive look that can make any room look super chic, even if you’re on a budget.
I’ve seen so many French people on TikTok and Instagram use French-style decor (sometimes known as “French girl decor”) in their homes to make it look refined, and I’m officially obsessed. Vintage style pieces, floral motifs, and gold detailing are all key parts of getting this look, which are easy to incorporate into any home’s style.
If you’re thinking that adding a certain je nais sais quoi to your place is a great small living room idea, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of decor buys that will help you get that French-style look in your small space or rental.
9 small living room buys that are oh-so-French
From fabulous furnishings to elegant finishing touches, these buys will make your small living room feel cozy and stylish.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Impactful
Price: From $129
A classic French home always has a statement rug that can be used anywhere. This deep red rug has a gorgeous navy blue border that pops out against it. In a smaller living room, this would be the perfect place to place a coffee table or small dining table.
Elegant
Price: $15.99
You might not be able to make your place the Louvre, but you can still bring the artsy vibes to your small living room nonetheless. Fill this with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to add a stylish, sophisticated touch to your place.
Relax in style
Price: $199.99
Small accent chairs are a brilliant choice for small living rooms, as they take up less room having two couches, and they can help zone out the space, too. Over 1,300 Wayfair reviewers love this chair, saying it’s well-made, comfy, and easy to put together.
Ombre
Price: $24.99
I’m a big fan of curved mugs, as they’re the best for wrapping your hands around. If you love your coffee as much as the French, this might just be your dream mug. This may seem a little expensive, but it is 24oz, so it’s plenty spacious for all sorts of hot drinks and soups. Basically, you'll get a lot of use out of it.
Flower power
Price: $33.99
I do love fresh flowers, but dried flowers are so much more low-maintenance, and they’re more hay-fever friendly, too. This bouquet has a mixture of flowers and pampas grass, which give it real volume and shape. I also think that they’d make the most stunning home decor gift for someone.
Ornate
Price: $399.99
The detailing on this table is incredible considering the price. From the patterned edges to the ornate legs, this coffee table really is striking. It has two drawers and a tier underneath for storage, so you have plenty of space to hide your remotes (and your snacks!).
As seen on social
Price: $117.99
Have you seen the famous Anthro mirror on your Insta feed, but don’t have the budget for it? This Wayfair one is a beautiful alternative, with ornate detailing and a deep bronze color that gives it an even more vintage style look.
Striking
Price: From $21.95
When I visited Montmartre, I had a street artist draw a picture of me, which I’ll always remember. This art print reminds me of that art style, with its whimsical and fun lines and shapes. Hang it up with other art prints to create a gorgeous gallery wall, or simply let it shine by itself.
Metallic touch
Price: $37.99
Tall candles are a classic French style, and these holders would make even the simplest ones look so luxe. You get six of these in varying heights, so you could cluster them together, or spread them out on surfaces like mantelpieces and console tables. They do also come in black, but I think the gold is très chic.
FAQs
What is French style decor?
Let’s be real: It isn’t just sticking a French flag in your home. “French-inspired decor is all about a mix of traditional elements and modern chic,” says interior design expert Kathy Kuo. “Feminine floral motifs, antiqued mirrors, and vintage-style or farmhouse-esque furnishings are all hallmarks of a French aesthetic.”
How can I add French style decor to my home?
Want to know how to add French-style decor to your place? “Using upscale textiles like velvet and linen, along with decorative objects featuring a pop of gold, brass, or silver, will achieve a decidedly Parisian effect,” Kuo explains.
Kathy Kuo is an interior design expert and founder of Kathy Kuo Home, which is a premiere e-destination with a beautifully curated collection of luxury furniture and decor. Kathy Kuo Home also offers an interior design services menu.
Loving this French style decor edit, and want to carry on shopping sophisticated living room buys? I’ve also rounded up these affordable luxe picks which are so stunning and look much more expensive than they are.