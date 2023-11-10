Homecourt, Courteney Cox's fragrance line, has a new scent that gives us all the warm and cozy vibes

Blink and you might've missed Homecourt, Courteney Cox's new domestic venture. In true Monica Gellar fashion, the Friends star created a line of home fragrances — candles, room deodorants, soaps, sprays, etc. — to keep abodes feeling serene and clean. (Emphasis on "clean.")

Now that the collection has segued into holiday territory, we're immediately ready to make like Saint Nick and stock up on one or 10 things. With lovely bundles of goodies on the table, we can't seem to find an excuse not to.

We take home fragrances very seriously, and Cox has embraced one of our favorite seasonal scents. If you need us, we'll be getting our cozy on. Someone pass our fluffy throw blanket, please, and thank you.

Homecourt, Courteney Cox's line, debuts Balsam Fireplace

One of the clever things people with nice-smelling homes always do is bring a little bit of the outside inside, and that's exactly what Homecourt has successfully achieved. The brand's new Balsam Fireplace is a feast for the senses: a mixture of evergreens, juniper spice, and salted amber. Nothing quite makes us fancy an evening on the couch with a warm cup of tea and a book quite like this stellar combination. (Cozy night in, anyone?)

Shoppers can snag this fragrance as dish soap, hand wash, hand cream, a candle, room deodorant, and spray. Fortunately for those who plan to tackle their Christmas lists early, there are great holiday gift sets to peruse as well.

What to shop

Feeling inspired by Balsam Fireplace? Here are a few of our favorite finds that you might want to consider for your shopping cart.

Looking for more ways to celebrate the scents of the season? Our favorite Christmas reed diffusers will make your home smell like the holidays — spruce, cinnamon, vanilla, and everything in between that screams (and smells) "December."