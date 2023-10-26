9 Christmas reed diffusers that will make your home smell like the holidays

It's beginning to *smell* a lot like Christmas. Reed diffusers are largely to thank for cozy aromas and pine-scented everything, so why not wrap yourself in a fleece throw and grab a cup of cocoa for good measure?

While the weather might be a little frightful, we can take comfort in knowing that our favorite seasonal fragrances are at the ready to warm us with a hug and a tinge of cranberry, vanilla, cinnamon, and so forth.

If you ask us, the best reed diffusers are winter-focused, so might as well stock up before your holiday get-togethers. It's time to bring our home fragrances A Game, folks.

Christmas reed diffusers: everything you need to know

Whatever the winter lacks in temperature it makes up for with warm aromas. You'll love the bursts of firewood and fir, so why not narrow down your list to Kris Kringle? Added bonus? Seasonal reed diffusers not only make your abode smell delightful, but the packaging is so lovely, that it can double as Christmas decor. Stocking up is one of the clever things people with nice-smelling homes always do, of course.

How we chose

We took a look at a variety of fragrances and ultimately chose Christmas reed diffusers with positive consumer reviews, high star ratings, and fair price points from a variety of retailers.

What to consider

1. The diffuser's location

Where will you be using your reed diffuser and how do you want it to smell? For example, you might want something cozier in the living room but more citrusy in the bathroom. Take into consideration where you're going to place the diffuser before narrowing down a scent.

2. Your environment

If you have a lot of little ones coming in and out of your abode come Christmastime, perhaps opting for candles isn't the best way to go. A reed diffuser can provide a similar fragrance but leave your digs flame-free.

3. The diffuser's size

How long are you planning for this winter reed diffuser to last? Opting for a larger bottle will obviously buy you more time, but check each label to see specifics in terms of longevity.

FAQs

What are scents for Christmas? When the cold weather hits, people opt for fragrances like cinnamon, pine, citrus, peppermint, vanilla, and firewood. In order to achieve these aromas, try candles, reed diffusers, essential oils, simmer pots, or wax melts.

Where should you not put a reed diffuser? Avoid placing your reed diffuser wherever there's a strong heat source, as it'll likely evaporate that vanilla/tobacco fragrance combo you were hoping to enjoy throughout December.

What can I do with old reed diffuser bottles? Once your reed diffuser is complete, there's no need to toss the bottle. It can make for a cute decoration on your vanity or a mini vase for your windowsill.

Looking for a wintertime DIY that doesn't involve yarn? Learning how to make a reed diffuser is easier than you might've thought, and makes a great affordable holiday gift idea that you can easily personalize.