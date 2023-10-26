9 Christmas reed diffusers that will make your home smell like the holidays

Christmas Reed Diffusers: Quick Menu
1. Christmas reed diffusers
2. What to consider
3. FAQs
4. How we chose
5. Where to shop
It's beginning to *smell* a lot like Christmas. Reed diffusers are largely to thank for cozy aromas and pine-scented everything, so why not wrap yourself in a fleece throw and grab a cup of cocoa for good measure?
While the weather might be a little frightful, we can take comfort in knowing that our favorite seasonal fragrances are at the ready to warm us with a hug and a tinge of cranberry, vanilla, cinnamon, and so forth.
If you ask us, the best reed diffusers are winter-focused, so might as well stock up before your holiday get-togethers. It's time to bring our home fragrances A Game, folks.
Christmas reed diffusers: everything you need to know
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Whatever the winter lacks in temperature it makes up for with warm aromas. You'll love the bursts of firewood and fir, so why not narrow down your list to Kris Kringle? Added bonus? Seasonal reed diffusers not only make your abode smell delightful, but the packaging is so lovely, that it can double as Christmas decor. Stocking up is one of the clever things people with nice-smelling homes always do, of course.
9 Christmas reed diffusers
Limited Edition
Price: $60
Dimensions: 5.9 oz
Scent: Earthy and Woody
Equal parts citrusy and woody, NEST's beloved fragrance (and bedazzled bottle) sports undertones of pomegranate, pine, and cloves — all of the season's best. Though it's essentially Christmas in a bottle, you'll be pleased to know that shoppers say the aroma isn't overpowering. This bottle will last up to three months.
1,000+ 5-star reviews
Price: $44
Dimensions: 8oz
Scent: Evergreen
The quintessential Anthro aroma is available in more than just a candle, a welcome treat for shoppers who can't get enough of the scent while perusing the brand's boho finds. It's a combination of green apple, clove, fir, and pine needles with undertones of white birch, cedar, vetiver, and musk. It's best enjoyed with a fuzzy pair of slippers, in our opinion.
Hand-poured soy blend
Price: $29.50
Dimensions: 3.4 oz
Scent: Forest-inspired
As you contemplate Christmas tree themes, Pottery Barn's new diffuser will make your home smell like fresh greenery (even if your offering is of the faux variety). Enjoy the mixture of juniper berry, Siberian fir, green apple, and clove for a wonderful winter experience. JSYK, the retailer suggests placing five reeds in the diffuser bottle for a medium-sized room.
Giftable
Price: $16.99
Dimensions: 6.76 oz
Scent: Citrus
Kitchen staples come winter, this cinnamon and cranberry twist takes a step away from the Douglas Firs and puts another beloved fragrance on the map. Altogether, it includes top notes of cassia and raspberry, middle notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, lavender, and ginger, and a base of musk and coconut.
Crisp
Price: $46
Dimensions: 4 oz
Scent: Mountain fresh
So you love the way snow-covered ski hills smell, but you'd prefer to be cuddled up on the couch with Netflix. (Same.) Bring the sensation of the outdoors right to your living room with Thymes' selection. The Nordic look of the bottle will go perfectly with other Scandi Christmas decorating ideas.
Rustic
Price: $23.98
Dimensions: 3.75 oz
Scent: Frasier Fir
For that freshly-cut Christmas tree smell, look no further. The real Juniper and pine cones inside the bottle add a rustic touch that's perfect for this time of year. Considering the fragrance has aromatherapy benefits and can last up to four months, we'll take two.
Handmade
Price: $27.99
Dimensions: 3.5 oz
Scent: Pine needles
There's nothing better in December than the smell of freshly-cut trees (unless you're Clark Griswold, that is). This combo of pine needles, cedarwood, cypress, and evergreen practically begs for a Christmas movie marathon with cocoa and candy canes.
5-Star Etsy Seller
Price: $24
Dimensions: 4oz
Scent: Vanilla and wood
Vanilla gets a winterized touch thanks to this handmade gem from AmberandWoodCo, an in-demand brand on Etsy. You'll love the blend of cologne, vanilla, wood, and iced lavender that this diffuser has to offer. Plus, its bottle just got an updated look that will add a rustic charm to your space.
Handmade in the USA
Price: $18.99
Dimensions: 3oz
Scent: Peppermint
If you were curious how Santa's workshop smelled in the North Pole — this peppermint pick is it. But do note, this is considered to be one of the more powerful fragrances of the batch. If you don't want to feel overwhelmed by the aroma, we suggest placing it in a spacious area.
How we chose
We took a look at a variety of fragrances and ultimately chose Christmas reed diffusers with positive consumer reviews, high star ratings, and fair price points from a variety of retailers.
What to consider
1. The diffuser's location
Where will you be using your reed diffuser and how do you want it to smell? For example, you might want something cozier in the living room but more citrusy in the bathroom. Take into consideration where you're going to place the diffuser before narrowing down a scent.
2. Your environment
If you have a lot of little ones coming in and out of your abode come Christmastime, perhaps opting for candles isn't the best way to go. A reed diffuser can provide a similar fragrance but leave your digs flame-free.
3. The diffuser's size
How long are you planning for this winter reed diffuser to last? Opting for a larger bottle will obviously buy you more time, but check each label to see specifics in terms of longevity.
FAQs
What are scents for Christmas?
When the cold weather hits, people opt for fragrances like cinnamon, pine, citrus, peppermint, vanilla, and firewood. In order to achieve these aromas, try candles, reed diffusers, essential oils, simmer pots, or wax melts.
Where should you not put a reed diffuser?
Avoid placing your reed diffuser wherever there's a strong heat source, as it'll likely evaporate that vanilla/tobacco fragrance combo you were hoping to enjoy throughout December.
What can I do with old reed diffuser bottles?
Once your reed diffuser is complete, there's no need to toss the bottle. It can make for a cute decoration on your vanity or a mini vase for your windowsill.
Where to shop
Still thinking about treating yourself? Make like Kris Kringle and stock your bag with your favorite home fragrances. (You have the elves' permission.)
- Amazon Christmas reed diffusers
- Aromatique Christmas reed diffusers
- Etsy Christmas reed diffusers
- Nordstrom Christmas reed diffusers
- Pottery Barn Christmas reed diffusers
- Sephora Christmas reed diffusers
- Wayfair Christmas reed diffusers
Looking for a wintertime DIY that doesn't involve yarn? Learning how to make a reed diffuser is easier than you might've thought, and makes a great affordable holiday gift idea that you can easily personalize.