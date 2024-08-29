Hailey Bieber's kitchen is “the epitome of California cool” according to interior designers

When it comes to style that's casual yet totally chic, Hailey Bieber always nails it every single time. She not only has brought this into her fashion aesthetic, but has incorporated it into her home.

I had a look back through her YouTube channel and stumbled on her kitchen tour which showcases her relaxed cooking space. I've asked interior designers why they love the look and how to copy it at home. “Hailey Bieber's kitchen is the epitome of California cool, with the warm marble countertops, brushed onyx hood, and organized chaos,” says Samantha Tosti, interior designer and co-owner of Tosti Design.

If you're looking for kitchen ideas that are as pretty as they are practical, Hailey (and Justin's!) place has plenty to inspire you.

a tour of my kitchen! - YouTube Watch On

This kitchen is a fine example of how to nail that celebrity ‘wow’ factor while folding in practical kitchen appliances and kitchen storage solutions.

“When you look at it, the first thing that jumps out is the marble splashback and countertop,” says Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty. “It's got this clean, sleek look that instantly makes the space feel upscale.”

Rachel adds that the marble isn’t just for show. “It's tough and heat-resistant, making it perfect for a kitchen where things are always happening.”

This luxe-looking material that lines the kitchen island, countertop, and splashback is complemented by the more rustic-style storage jars and artwork. “The artwork and exposed spice rack add to the homey feel, while the funky custom details such as the integrated marble sink and raked counter edge elevate the design to add just a touch of Hollywood glamor,” explains Samantha.

If you like these jars as much as I do, the Dimbrah Spice Jars from Amazon are very similar and come with stylish labels.

In addition to this, she has gorgeous black appliances and cookware, such as her Vitamix and Hexclad pan. “They're sleek and modern, adding a bit of edge to the space,” says Rachel. “They don't just look good; they're also practical, as they show fewer smudges and dirt than stainless steel.”

If you want to steal Hailey’s vibe in your place — whether you’re looking for big or small kitchen ideas — it's about mixing that wow factor with everyday practicality.

“You don't need to go all out with marble everywhere; maybe just the countertops or an island,” says Rachel. “Swap in a few black appliances for that modern touch. And those labeled jars? They’re an easy upgrade that keeps things tidy and looks great.”

Shop the look

By focusing on elements that add both style and function, Hailey has created a kitchen that looks great and works everyday needs.

“The overall effect is that of a well loved kitchen that has the ability to dress up or dress down,” Sam finishes by saying.

