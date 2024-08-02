Anthropologie's fall collection has already landed — these are the pumpkin home decor picks I'm loving this year

I like summer, but I love fall. There, I've said it. I'm already ready for snug nights in, hot chocolates, and When Harry Met Sally. It looks like Anthropologie feels the same way, as its pumpkin and fall shop is officially open.

I've spent hours scrolling through Anthropologie's fall collection and have narrowed down six pumpkin buys that I think are worth shopping this season. “I find that pumpkin decor brings warmth and coziness to homes during fall, and Anthropologie’s products, such as ceramic pumpkin containers and pumpkin scented candles, capture the spirit of fall in a whimsical yet timeless way,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.

I'm Real Homes' content editor, which means not only do I have an eye for style, but I'm also great at finding pieces that are great value for money. If you're obsessed with fall home decor as much as I am, you're going to want to see these pretty picks.

Anthropologie fall collection picks

By bringing pumpkin-inspired decor into your home, you can bring a touch of cottagecore design into your space this season.

