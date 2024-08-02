Anthropologie's fall collection has already landed — these are the pumpkin home decor picks I'm loving this year

I like summer, but I love fall. There, I've said it. I'm already ready for snug nights in, hot chocolates, and When Harry Met Sally. It looks like Anthropologie feels the same way, as its pumpkin and fall shop is officially open.
I've spent hours scrolling through Anthropologie's fall collection and have narrowed down six pumpkin buys that I think are worth shopping this season. “I find that pumpkin decor brings warmth and coziness to homes during fall, and Anthropologie’s products, such as ceramic pumpkin containers and pumpkin scented candles, capture the spirit of fall in a whimsical yet timeless way,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.
I'm Real Homes' content editor, which means not only do I have an eye for style, but I'm also great at finding pieces that are great value for money. If you're obsessed with fall home decor as much as I am, you're going to want to see these pretty picks.
Anthropologie fall collection picks
Microwave safe
Size (in.): H5.6 x D4.25
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $14
I've seen so many influencers with this beautiful mug, and this is the year I'm going to finally get one. It comes in three different colors — white, neutral, and orange — so you can grab whichever shade matches your aesthetic best. I'm thinking of getting all three though (I've just got to make the space in my kitchen cabinets!).
Handcrafted
Size (in.): W4.75 x L4.5
Made from: Marble
Price: $16
I think this coaster is the perfect accompaniment to the pumpkin mug. This is made with real marble and finished with pearl inlay and acacia wood, so it will make your small space look luxe while adding a subtle touch of fall. It also comes in two different shaped pumpkin styles, but the traditional shape is my favorite.
26 hour burn time
Size (in.): H5.25 x D4.5
Made from: Wax, wood
Price: $28
Adding the best candles and home fragrances to your home is an easy way to make your home feel like fall. This one has notes of vanilla-infused bourbon and caramelized brown sugar, which are warmed by clove and allspice scents. It's made from a plant-based blend and comes in a mango wood vessel that will add character to your home even when the candle isn't lit.
Intricate design
Size (in.): W16 x L90
Made from: Cotton
Price: $58
This would work brilliantly as Thanksgiving home decor, with sweet pumpkin illustrations that will invite conversation among guests. It's machine washable, so if you do get a little gravy on it, you can get it clean easily. If you like the design but don't need a table runner, the Types of Pumpkins Dish Towel at Anthropologie also has the same pattern.
Tray included
Size (in.): H3.5 x W2.75 x L5
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $18
Who knew that salt and pepper shakers could look so cute? I sure didn't. These would look adorable as kitchen countertop decor or as dining table decorations during Thanksgiving. It's worth noting they are individually made, so expect some variation in appearance if you do get them.
Sweep clean
Size (in.): W30 x L18
Made from: Coir
Price: $48
Welcome Thanksgiving guests into your place with this cute fall doormat that will quickly add a festive flair to your front porch. It has PVC backing, so it won't slip and slide when you dust off your muddy boots. This will be available August 26, but it's on pre-order, meaning it could sell out before this date. So, you might not want to hang about if you like it.
By bringing pumpkin-inspired decor into your home, you can bring a touch of cottagecore design into your space this season.
Want to carry on scoping out seasonal decor? We have also found the best places to shop for Halloween decorations.
Hi there! I'm a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.
-
-
