The Casper Memorial Day sale is on now with up to 35% off all mattresses

Give your sleep a boost with The Casper Memorial Day sale. If your mattress is looking a little worse for wear, this is the perfect for an upgrade.

This weekend, Casper is running its annual Memorial Day sale with huge savings on mattresses, pillows, bedding, and everything else you need to turn your bedroom into a fluffy oasis, including up to $1000 off its best mattress.

We fish out the best Memorial Day sales every year and are happy to report the Casper event is loaded with great deals. We've rounded up our favorite buys, including items the Real Homes team has tried and test, bringing you the best value-for-money savings available.

What to buy in the Casper Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is known for some of the best mattress sales of the year. With 4.5 million happy sleepers, Casper is a great choice when snagging a new mattress. Casper offers several of the best mattresses on the market for a guaranteed good night's sleep.

And that's not all Casper offers. You can also save big on the best pillows, bedding, bed frames, and more. You'll be sleeping on a cloud in no time.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Casper mattresses on sale

It's easy to see why Casper makes it into our round-up of the best mattresses in a box. There are plenty of benefits to buying a Casper mattress including free shipping and returns, plus quick and simple financing options. You can rest easy that you'll love your mattress — all Casper mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free mattress trial so if it doesn't work for you, you can arrange a straightforward return.

Our sleep testers say 30 days is a good amount of time to figure out if a mattress is comfortable for you as it will take a while for your body, especially your back, to get used to the change in mattress.

Plus, with Casper, you'll be protected by a 10-year limited mattress warranty. All the foams in Casper mattresses are CertiPUR-US® certified, and mattress covers are OEKO-TEX® certified, meaning every material used in the item has been checked against a list of 1000 harmful substances to make sure it's free of them all.

CertiPUR-US® approved foams are made without ozone depleters, PBDE flame retardants, mercury, lead, and other heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates.

If you're unsure which mattress model to go for, you can take a mattress quiz on the Casper website to find which one is right for you and nail down your purchase with confidence this Memorial Day.

Instant cooling fibres Casper Snow Max Mattress Shop at Casper Price: Was $3,745 , Now $2,430 (Queen)

Material: Hybrid

Feel: Medium soft If you sleep warm, invest in cooling bedding to keep you comfortable at night. Touted as Casper's best mattress, the Snow Max model is made with Phase Change Material and six HeatDelete Bands. This keeps the bed six degrees cooler than the Casper One mattress and promises to wick away heat quickly for a less disturbed sleep. This mattress is recommended for those with aches and pains, side-sleepers, hot sleepers and those who toss and turn a lot. Bestselling Casper The One Mattress Shop at Casper Price: Was $1,245 , Now $870 (Queen)

Material: Foam

Feel: Medium firm We reviewed the One mattress by Casper and rated it five stars. It's no wonder it's by far Casper's most popular model with nearly 22k great customer reviews on site. This bestselling buy is made with three layers of polyurethane foam. The top layer of Breathe Flex Foam is an open-cell design, enhancing airflow to prevent overheating. Our reviewing couple said motion transfer is minimal, meaning when one person tossed and turned, the other slept soundly. Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars For Cooling

Soft but supportive

Breathable

Memory foam Against Off-gassing smell takes time to fade Hybrid Casper Dream Mattress Shop at Casper Price: Was $1,875 , Now $1,305

Material: Hybrid

Feel: Medium If you're undecided between a foam and spring mattress, get the best of both worlds with this Casper hybrid mattress, which we reviewed. Layers of Breathe Flex Foam are paired with supportive coils to provide a soft and supportive feel. The Zoned Support keeps your spine in alignment with firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back. Our reviewer confirmed it was great for those suffering back pain Real Homes rating: 4.5/5 stars For Great for all types of sleepers

Minimal motion transfer

Cool night's sleep

Supportive but best for those who like medium firmness Against Off-gassing takes a fortnight to fade

Casper bedding on sale

Once you have your mattress picked out, you're going to need some bedding to complete your set-up. Mattresses aren't the only thing Casper is good at. They offer a range of pillows, duvets, sheets, and more. Stocking up on cozy extras is the best way to make a bed more comfortable.

And the best part is, the bedding is on sale too, with some items a whopping 75% off. With a great discount, you can pick up an affordable pillow for better neck support and improved sleep hygiene.

Machine washable Original Casper Pillow Shop at Casper Price: Was $65 , Now $58.50 (Standard)

Material: Down-alternative Looking for a more affordable alternative to natural down? This synthetic fiber-filled pillow feels just as soft but for a fraction of the price. The breathable weave acts as a cooling agent, keeping you comfortable throughout the night. It's even machine washable, so you can clean your pillows in peace. Recycled polyester Casper Down-Alt Duvet Shop at Casper Price: Was $199 , Now $179.10

Material: Recycled polyester Tuck into bed without overheating at night with this down alternative duvet from Casper. The outer shell is made with 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell — a highly breathable, durable fiber made from sustainably sourced wood pulp. You can machine wash cold on a gentle cycle with like colors and tumble dry on low making keeping this blanket fresh a cinch. 100% brushed cotton Casper Cozy Woven Blanket Shop at Casper Price: Was $199 , Now $49.75

Material: Cotton At 75% off, you can save a grand over $149 on this cozy knit blanket. Made with 100% brushed cotton, it's the perfect layer to add for extra warmth in the colder months. Choose between the creamy beige Oatmilk color or the warm terracotta Spice colorway.

Knowing how to choose a mattress can be a tricky task but Casper makes it easy with its Memorial Day sale. Grabbing a deal on a cheap mattress doesn't have to mean sacrificing quality. Casper mattresses and bedding are made from high-quality and often eco-friendly materials, as loved by the thousands of customer reviews on the site. Just as long as you keep your mattress clean, you'll be sleeping soundly.