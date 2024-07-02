I found the top Amazon outdoor entertaining bestsellers to get your space ready for summer parties

If you're planning a summer celebration, these Amazon outdoor entertaining bestsellers will come in handy.

I browsed through the top dining products on Amazon to find the ones shoppers are snagging for outdoor hosting. With hundreds to even thousands of reviews, I chose the best of the bunch with high star ratings.

Find everything you need for hosting summer parties from tablecloths to drinks pitchers. Then you'll be ready to set up your outdoor furniture for an al fresco feast.

The top Amazon outdoor entertaining bestsellers for summer parties

In need of some last-minute 4th of July supplies? Take your summer celebrations to the next level with Amazon's outdoor entertaining bestsellers. I browsed through Amazon's dining and entertaining bestsellers to find the picks you need for outdoor hosting.

With everything you need to host a summer feast, these picks will take your outdoor dining ideas up a notch. And shoppers agree, with each product scoring above a 4-star rating with hundreds of reviews.

The best part? You're just in time for Amazon Prime Day on July 16, where you can save on thousands of products.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon table essentials

First things first, you're going to need to set your patio dining table so it's ready for an al fresco feast. I selected some outdoor entertaining essentials so you can serve your food in style and make your guests feel welcome. There are also some practical picks to repel pests outdoors to ward off bees and flies.

Pack of 10 Pureegg Disposable Table Cloth Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 The first thing you're going to need to set up your outdoor feast is a solid tablecloth. This 54" x 108" cloth is available in 16 colors including a soft sage green or picnic-style gingham. With 10 tablecloths in a pack, you can stock up on celebrations to come. Shoppers love the fuss-free design, with one shopper saying, "They held up on a windy day and looked nice." Set of 6 SHACOS Round Braided Placemats Visit Site Price: Was $23.99 , Now $16.99 Make your outdoor dining table look extra special with some woven placements. Made from a mix of polyester and cotton, these 15" placements are available in 39 colors to match any decor style. They're well-loved by shoppers with 4.5 stars and over 19,000 ratings. Customers compliment the stylish appearance and how easy they are to clean. 6 pack Simply Genius Pop-Up Mesh Food Covers Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99 These genius food covers will protect your food from flies, bees, and other bugs — a great way to repel pests likely to come out during the summer months. The mesh covers are perfect for buffets as guests can see the food options underneath. Plus, these reusable covers are a little more eco-friendly than using disposable tin foil or plastic wrap. They're popular online with over 9,000 sold in the past month and 21,000 ratings.

Amazon drinks essentials

You're going to need some refreshing drinks to serve at your summer celebration. From iced coffee to lemonade and soda, you may need a couple of large pitchers to keep the drinks flowing. These top-selling Amazon products keep drinks cool and allow guests to serve themselves.

3 Gallons CreativeWare Mosaic Beverage Dispenser Shop at Amazon Price: Was $39.99 , Now $22.46 Every summer party needs a large batch of iced tea or lemonade. This large, three-gallon drinks dispenser, comes with a separate compartment for storing ice without diluting down the drink. It's made in the USA with BPA-free acrylic and a no-drip spigot. With over 10,000 sold in the past month, it's the number one bestseller in Amazon beverage dispensers. 2 pack Jasonwell Inflatable Cooler Shop at Amazon Price: Was $25.99 , Now $17.99 Get the party started with these fun inflatable coolers. Simply inflate these trays and fill them with ice to keep anything cool throughout a warm afternoon. These cooler trays can be used for everything from ice-cold drinks to cooling salads, fruit, and desserts. One shopper says, "These were wonderful for an outdoor BBQ in the Texas heat. They kept the food colder and were easy to wipe off any food that got spilled." 10 colors County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher Shop at Amazon Price: Was $33.99 , Now $24.99 With 4.8 stars and over 17,000 ratings, this mason jar pitcher is highly reviewed by customers online. Made with thick, high-quality soda lime glass, it can withstand temperatures up to 212F. It's also available in ten colors from pastel blue to lavender. One reviewer said, "The handle and lid are sturdy and secure well to the jar and each part is easy to clean."

Once you've gotten your essentials together, you'll need to make sure your backyard is in tip-top shape. Check out some modern landscaping ideas like adding pathways or installing a water feature to add some visual interest. Just as long as you don't make any landscaping mistakes like ignoring the direction of the sun or using poor water drainage. With our sound advice, your outdoor space will ready for parties all summer long.