As a former college student, I srsly recommend buying these Amazon dorm essentials on sale for Prime Day

Are you about to start college? If so, congrats! You’ve got a whole lot of fun ahead of you. But for now, you’ve got a whole lot of planning ahead, including getting everything for your new space. Now’s the perfect time to pick up everything you need, as there are loads of Amazon dorm essentials on sale for Prime Day.



As a former college student, I can totally relate to how you're feeling RN. I walked into my room only armed with a duvet insert, a pillow, a bag of clothes, and a few string lights. Because of this, I found that I was constantly having to run to TJ Maxx for essentials that I hadn’t thought of. And even then they ended up being the most basic things that did nothing for my decor game.

Don’t worry — you won’t have to face the same fate that I did. I’ve scrolled through Amazon’s Prime Day deals to find the cutest dorm essentials, that will make your new place feel like home and feel like you.



Get in bestie, we’re going shopping…

12 Amazon dorm essentials that are on sale this Prime Day

I've found a range of different buys, that are all perfect for different rooms throughout your dorm.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Prime Day dorm bedroom essential deals

Turn your new bedroom into the coziest space ever with these buys.

Prime Day deal 1. LuxClub Twin XL Sheet Set (4-pieces) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $43.99 , now $25.16 (save $18.83 at Amazon)



If there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget when heading to college, it’s sheets. Make sure to get a set with everything in, like this breathable bamboo set. I’m so into this lavender shade, but there are a mega 45 color and pattern options. With 43% off, you could always grab two so you always have a clean one. Prime Day deal 2. HomeLab Cotton Pillows (2-pack) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $34.90 , now $27.92 (save $6.98 at Amazon)



OK hotel-style realness, come through. Just because you’re living in dorms, doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of luxury. The fact that this comes with two pillows is really great, as you can either stack two on top of each other if you like extra neck support or keep one spare for your roomie. It’s also filled with a down alternative, so you won’t be sneezing in your sleep either. Prime Day deal 3. Cyclysio Narrow Nightstand with Charging Station Shop at Amazon Price: Was $89.99 , now $69.92 (save $20 at Amazon)



Know that your dorm doesn’t come with a nightstand? Bring a stylish one with you, like this pick. There’s plenty of storage included in this one, and it also doubles as a charging station, so you won’t ever wake up with a dreaded dead phone battery. It’s quite narrow, which will allow you to slot it into your small space. Those gold accents are also total perfection too.

Prime Day dorm desk essential deals

Get your study station ready from day one, so you aren’t cramming too hard for finals later on.

Prime Day deal 4. Gianotter Tray Organizer with File Holder Shop at Amazon Price: Was $32.99 , now $27.99 (save $5 at Amazon)



I’m a rose gold girlie through and through, so I’m very much in love with this all-encompassing desk organizer. Whether you need to store papers, sticky notes, pens, or literally anything else, it has you covered. This way, you can keep everything neat and organized, which is one of the keys to a productive study sesh. Prime Day deal 5. Hewomate Acrylic Boxes for Display (4-pack) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $13.99 , now $11.19 (save $2.80 at Amazon)



Whenever I’m in doubt about what to store something in, I always go for a storage cube. They’re stackable, smart, and can be categorized. You can get four in this pack, so you could always spread them across your bedside and bathroom too. It works out at about $2.80 per box, which is such a steal. The acrylic material is also very on-trend. Prime Day deal 6. Spacrea Pen Holder Desk Organizer Shop at Amazon Price: Was $21.99 , now $18.59 (save $3.40 at Amazon)



This is one for all you peeps who have a Fave Pen™. You’ll never lose it again thanks to this pen holder, which has an amazing amount of room for all your pens, pencils, and highlighters. There’s also a small drawer at the bottom which you could put tape and clips (or late-night study snacks — hey, I know how powerful a delish chocolate bar can be).

Prime Day dorm kitchen essential deals

You won’t miss mom and dad’s food when you’re cooking up a storm with these.

Prime Day deal 7. Carote White Granite Pots and Pans (10-piece set) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $149.99 , now $79.89 (save $70.01 at Amazon)



Trust me, it’s legit a nightmare trying to cook up a meal at college in the wrong pan. Save yourself the trouble and save yourself a major $70 with this sleek and smart pots and pans set that your roomie is def gonna wanna steal. It’s Amazon’s #1 bestselling kitchen cookware set, with shoppers rating its style and durability. Prime Day deal 8. Stone Lain Elena Stoneware Dinnerware (16-piece set) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $109.99 , now $72.69 (save $37.30 at Amazon)



I know this is a li’l bit of an investment, but you do get a hell of a lot for your money with this gorgeous set. With dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs, you’ll have everything you need to serve up in style. I’m absolutely obsessed with the colors and think they’ll make dorm dining so aesthetic. Prime Day deal 9. Keidason Silicone 12pcs Kitchen Utensils Set Shop at Amazon Price: Was $29.99 , now $22.36 (save $7.63 at Amazon)



Yes, kitchen utensils aren’t the most thrilling things. Well, that’s what I thought too, until I laid eyes on these funky ones. I have the black version and can confirm that they’re brilliant and last ages. The different colors of this set will make it simple to spot which utensils you need for cooking and will prevent any cross-contamination as well.

Prime Day dorm bathroom essential deals

Keep squeaky clean in style with these sweet and useful buys.

Prime Day deal 10. Cutiset Assorted Glass Soap Dispenser (3-pack) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $16.99 , now $13.59 (save $3.40 at Amazon)



How pretty are these colorful cuties? I like that they’re semi-clear, so you can see if you’re running out of soap easily. You get three in a pack, meaning that you can have one for your bathroom, one for your kitchen, and then a spare just in case. The head is also BPA-free, FYI. Prime Day deal 11. MoonQueen Premium Bath Towel Set (2-pack) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $35.99 , now $18.99 (save $17 at Amazon)



Snuggly towels are the best towels IMO, and these are made with super soft microfiber velvet which dries quickly and doesn’t shed either. There are 15 color options, so you can pick whichever matches your vibe. Oooh, and this set is currently 47% off (which is almost half price!), making a total Prime Day bargain. Prime Day deal 12. Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy Shop at Amazon Price: Was $8.99 , now $6.69 (save $2.30 at Amazon)



If you know you’re gonna have a shared bathroom, a shower caddy is a game-changing idea. Instead of frantically juggling bottles or accidentally forgetting your Olaplex (don’t do that!), you can keep all your shower essentials in one place with this caddy, that’s easy to grab and has plenty of room.

