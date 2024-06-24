Amazon's #1 bestselling air fryer from Ninja is on sale now with over 30% off

Start cooking up a storm with Amazon's #1 bestselling air fryer. The appliance which sold over 20,000 units in the past month is on sale now with over 30% off.

Air fryers are a practical choice for every kitchen as they're so versatile and easy to use. The Ninja AF101, available on Amazon, takes the crown as the best-selling model loved by thousands of customers online. We've tested it ourselves and found it performed incredibly well.

Check out everything you need to know about one of the best air fryers and how to get this great deal.

Amazon's #1 bestselling air fryer

If you're limited on counter space, a small air fryer like the Ninja AF101 is the perfect solution. No need to stock up on tons of small kitchen appliances, a good air fryer can replace your microwave, slow cooker, and pressure cooker. So if you're running out of places to store appliances in a small kitchen, one device is all you need.

It's well-loved by customers with a 4.7-star rating and over 53,000 reviews. So what makes this model the best of the bunch? In our Ninja AF101 review, we tested this machine to see if it was worth the hype and we gave it a 4.5/5 stars.

Programmable Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Shop at Amzon Price: Was $129.99 , Now $89.95

Size (in.): H11 x W12.1 x D8.5

Capacity: 4 Quarts

Material: Ceramic With a temperature range of 105°F-400°F, this air fryer has four cooking modes including air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. It's has dishwasher-safe components for easy clean-up. With over 20k sold in the past month on Amazon alone, their number one bestselling air fryer is well-loved by customers.

What we love about the Ninja AF101

We tested this air fryer ourselves to find everything this machine is capable of. According to our reviewer, the machine cooked signature staples using air and up to 75% less fat. She was clear the control panel was incredibly intuitive, and the machine provided excellent results when cooking all sorts of foods.

While not massive, the air fryer is large enough to feed a family as the four-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket can fit two pounds of French fries. It has four cooking modes — air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate — that you can customize based on what you're making.

It's typically pretty easy to clean an air fryer and this model from Ninja is no exception. Our reviewer found it was a breeze.

If you follow all the dos and don'ts of using an air fryer, you won't run into any problems, but our reviewer noted an important point about its function, adding that it's so powerful, you might need to reduce conventional cooking times down by a few minutes to avoid drying out, overcooking or burning your food by mistake.

More air fryers we love

Looking for other models with the Real Homes seal of approval? We tested plenty of other highly-rated machines in our dedicated testing HQ or in our homes. We also got the low-down on celeb favorites, like Paris Hilton's air fryer and Drew Barrymore's air fryer.

Discover our top selections from Instant, Cosori, and more below.

