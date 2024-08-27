White kitchen cabinet ideas - 8 stylish ways to embrace a light-colored kitchen

Renovating a kitchen is one of the biggest investments you’ll likely ever make, so you’ll want to get it right!

If you’re currently going back and forth on kitchen cabinet ideas and you’re not quite sure which direction to go in, then we’ve got some white kitchen inspiration that is sure to kickstart your design process.

We speak to the experts who tell us some of their favorite white kitchen cabinet ideas and why it’s both a stylish and functional choice for your kitchen.

1. Contrasting worktops

(Image credit: Sarah Barnard Design)

White kitchens are a timeless choice but how can you avoid them looking stark and uninspiring? When choosing your worktop, try not to opt for a white quartz or laminate, opt for a contrasting color instead.

Sarah Barnard, founder of Sarah Barnard Designs says, "White kitchen cabinets are a timeless solution in contemporary and traditional kitchens. Countertops in saturated tones, like green soapstone, make for a striking contrast against the bright white cabinetry."

There are lots of different contrasting worktop options that complements a white kitchen including solid oak, darker quartz, and granite.

Sarah Barnard Social Links Navigation Founder, Sarah Barnard Designs Sarah Barnard is a WELL and LEED accredited designer and creator of environments that support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. She creates highly personalized, restorative spaces that are deeply connected to art and the preservation of the environment.

2. Versatile fittings

(Image credit: Melissa + Miller)

White kitchen cabinetry is the perfect blank canvas to let other elements of your kitchen design sing. If you’re more of a minimalist, white cabinetry will be the ideal choice for you as you’ll be able to hone in on the finer details.

"White is the easiest of colors to work with and goes perfectly with light and dark worktops, brass or silver fittings, and traditional or contemporary settings. A firm favorite with everyone and sometimes there is nothing more beautiful than keeping it simple," explains Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

Depending on your style, you can opt for chrome, brass, copper, or black fixtures and fittings. For a more traditional look, brushed brass is a great choice, or for a contemporary kitchen, matte black works really well.

10 Pack Ravinte Black Cabinet Pulls Shop at Walmart Price: $19.99 Matte black handles feel modern and contemporary. These will contrast beautifully against white cabinets. 8 Pack Haliwu Half Moon Cabinet Knobs Shop at Amazon Price: $19.99 Add a decorative touch to white kitchen cabinets with these gorgeous gold handles. 20 Pack Kitchen Cabinet Handles Shop at Walmart Price: $14.19 per pack. Create a timeless white kitchen scheme with traditional silver T-bar cupboard handles.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative Director, deVOL Kitchens Helen Parker is deVOL's creative director. Joining in 2004 as a kitchen designer, by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL's style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts, and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

3. Create a clean aesthetic

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

White kitchen cabinets are ideal for creating a clean and seamless look. When choosing the specific design of your cabinetry, a traditional shaker-style kitchen with no extra detailing or beading is a popular choice for minimalists.

"Transcendent and timeless, white’s versatility is unrivaled and continues to be a popular choice in kitchens for people looking for a minimalistic and uncluttered look. Whites with red or yellow undertones will avoid the clinical feel of a pure brilliant white, while still creating a clean and understated look," says Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.

Helen Shaw Social Links Navigation Director of Marketing (International), Benjamin Moore Helen Shaw is part of Benjamin Moore's UK division. Color expert and international marketing director, Helen and her husband Craig are founders of Shaw Paints, acquired by Benjamin Moore in 2020.

4. Colorful accents

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

White definitely doesn’t have to mean boring. The biggest concern when choosing white kitchen cabinets is running the risk of your kitchen looking to flat or sterile. This certainly doesn’t have to be the case as long as you decorate the rest of your kitchen in a fun and interesting way.

"Add visual spice to a white kitchen by painting elements such as the cooker hood or light fittings with contrasting and energizing shades. Defining these decorative features with zingy hues is quick, easy, and will instantly lift the space," suggests Helen.

5. Add depth

(Image credit: deVOL)

You may be stuck for ideas on how to add visual interest to a white kitchen. The key is to focus on depth. But, how do you create it?

A great idea is to use a darker color to contrast against the white. "Opting for white cabinets provides a perfect opportunity to introduce more saturated colors to walls or accessories to add depth. Bold colors such as deep burgundy or terracotta will create a rustic warm design style, whereas deep greens or navy will provide a crisp contrast to the cool white cabinets, achieving a more contemporary feel," explains Helen.

6. Subtle detailing

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design credit: Joshua Smith)

If you’ve decided on white kitchen cabinets but are not sure what specific look to go for, then have you considered a simple cabinet design that feels modern and contemporary? You can easily style up plain white kitchen cabinets with your choice of handles and other details.

Mor Krisher, head of product design at Caesarstone states, "Natural yet sophisticated, lighter colors such as beiges, greys, and whites promise to bring a serene and calm feel to a kitchen. Utterly timeless, these hues can make a quiet statement on their own through subtle detailing."

Other ways you can add subtle detailing include your choice of flooring, backsplash, and decor.

Mor Krisher Social Links Navigation Head of Design, Caesarstone Mor Krisher has led the Caesarstone design team since 2009, overseeing research and development, innovation, and product design. In his role, he leads the team that creates eye-catching new colors, patterns, and textures suited to the brand’s global clientele.

7. Make a small kitchen feel bigger

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

Use all-white kitchen cabinets in a smaller kitchen space to make it appear bigger than it really is. The color white will naturally bounce light around the room and will keep it feeling bright.

"Timeless white kitchens are a big trend this year. We've seen a shift from the bustle of commuting to the office into a work-from-home lifestyle. Because of this extra time we spend in our homes we need them to feel that much roomier, lighter, and brighter. White kitchens do this perfectly, they offer a transformative aesthetic to any size room and perfectly master the art of illusion making smaller rooms feel bigger," says Tom Howley, founder and creative design director at Tom Howley.

Tom Howley Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Design Director, Tom Howley Tom Howley is the Founder and Creative Design Director of the eponymous bespoke kitchen company. He has been leading the creation of beautiful and highly functional kitchens for over 20 years, and has established an exceptional reputation for fine, long-lasting British design.

8. Farmhouse kitchen

(Image credit: deVOL)

Design a white kitchen to give it a farmhouse vibe and feel. This more traditional type of design will stand the test of time. Pair white kitchen cabinets with an oak worktop and natural stone flooring for a match made in heaven.

If you already have a working kitchen that doesn’t need to be completely renovated, consider painting your current kitchen cabinets white for an uplifting refresh. Finish a white farmhouse-style kitchen with rustic accessories and decor.

Rustic Acacia Wood Cutting Board With Handle Shop at Amazon Price: $17.98 This rustic wooden chopping board will look great propped up against your backsplash. Ceramic Luka Rustic Farmhouse Vase Shop at Amazon Price: $34.99 Display your favorite flowers in this beautiful vase. Set of 3 Honey-Can-Do Wicker Storage Nesting Baskets Shop at Walmart Price: $19.99 Use these baskets to store some of your kitchen essentials.

There’s no doubt that white is one of the most popular choices when it comes to kitchen cabinetry. We totally understand why as it’s such a versatile shade and can be paired with lots of different contrasting elements.

Be mindful that you don’t want your white kitchen to feel stark and sterile, so planning your other components carefully such as your worktop and flooring is key.