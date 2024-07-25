8 white and gold kitchen ideas and how embrace this luxe look

A truly luxe option, our white and gold kitchen ideas will leave you inspired and running to the nearest DIY store for paint and metallics! If you already have a white kitchen then adding a touch of gold is a sure fire way to pep it up and turn it into a white and gold space.

We often talk about updating your kitchen with accent colors rather than metallics, so this is where you can add some beautiful gold effect accessories, add some trimming, and update countertops with a 'gold' finish.

This kitchen theme is great if you're on a budget too as small luxe touches will give your hub of the home a more expensive look with simple yet workable ideas.

1. Add a gold trim

We love this idea of adding a gold paint section to the top of your cabinetry. Simple yet very effective – all the best ideas are, it really creates a glow visually.

There are several ways to create this look, you could use gold leaf from Amazon or source a gold paint. We love Annie Sloan, which has three shades of gold paint each with a lustrous finish.

2. Consider a golden yellow paint

If you're not sure you want to go down the metallic route, you could opt for a warming 'golden' yellow paint instead. Gold doesn't have to result in a shiny finish, which is why a paint color that represents the glow of the sun for example cold works instead.

Farrow & Ball's Babouche No.223 is a good choice and it will lift an otherwise white kitchen perfectly.

3. Use gold effect hardware

Perhaps one of the easiest and most instant ways to add a gold look to your existing white kitchen is to change up your hardware. You can use a mixture of knobs and handles depending on what you want to update. They're a good way to refresh a tired scheme too. From circular to bar style, modern or ornate, there's plenty of choice for all kitchen styles.

Take a peek below at our favorite three gold effect hardware options for your white and gold kitchen.

Satin finish Sumner Street Home Hardware Large Ethan Disc Knob in Satin Brass Shop at Target Price: $30.99 for a pack of 10

Size (in): Dia 1.62 This timeless satin brass knob will work in both modern and classic style white and gold kitchens, each piece is handcrafted and hand polished. Art Deco Brushed Gold Brass Pulls Shop at Amazon Price: $42.99 for a pack of 10

Size (in): L4 x W1 These elegant cabinet pulls are made from zinc alloy and the anti-corrosion properties will ensure they last well. Use on cabinet and cupboard doors for cohesion. Bar style Better Homes & Gardens Center to Center Bar Pull in Brushed Brass Shop at Walmart Price: $9.27 for a pack of 2

Size (in): H1.38 x L5.32 x W0.48 Crafted from steel with a brushed brass finish this modern style pull is ideal if you don't want a knob design.

4. Add black to the mix

Adding black to the mix will really turn a white and gold kitchen into something that's striking and design-led. A monochromatic scheme can be prevented from feeling too clinical with gold accents and this is a great look to copy.

"This kitchen screams luxury. The stark, cool white kitchen is a thing of the past. We are now seeing softer creamery whites that are more of a backdrop than the kitchen's lead interest. In this particular kitchen, the softer white is there to blend in with the stunning surrounding materials," says Shae Wilder, BlueStar manager of Designer Relations.

"The brass accents are a perfect accent shimmering against the veining marble. Using mixed metals with stainless steel and brass, again, shimmering brass continues to speak luxury. The brushed brass knobs on the matte white BlueStar range appear as jewelry for the kitchen, which is the role golds and brasses are taking in the kitchen."

Wayfair's 36" 400 CFM ducted wall mount range hood has the option of having a gold effect rail on the front and the actual cooker hood is white making it perfect for this look.

We love this pot filler kitchen faucet in brushed gold from Wayfair, it's a great investment buy and will look striking against a white tiled backsplash.

5. Pick a marble with 'gold' veining

Another way to introduce a gold feel into your kitchen is to choose a countertop that has that aspect within it. It could be a composite with a gold fleck, or a terrazzo design for example.

Marble comes with different colored 'veining' and some have a white and gold effect look that would suit this theme perfectly. Amazon's marble peel-and-stick countertop has gold veining that would help introduce it to a white kitchen. Shae agrees, "Currently, a strong trend in the kitchen industry is the inspiration of nature, especially with highly contrasted veining marble."

6. Choose a gold faucet

There are some fabulous upgrades you can make that will transform your kitchen into a luxe white and gold design. Choosing a gold-effect faucet will do exactly that. Gold instantly adds a higher spec look to your scheme whether it's a cottage core style kitchen, sleek and contemporary, or farmhouse.

Our top three faucets below will suit most kitchen styles, check them out below and see which you like best.

Extendable VIGO Utopia Kitchen Bar Faucet in Matte Brushed Gold Shop at Walmart Price: $184.90

Size (in): H14.50 x W5 x L9.80 This faucet will elevate your everyday kitchen needs with its pull-down extendable hose and 360-degree rotating swivel spout. Professional Crue™ Faucet in Brushed Modern Brass Shop at Target Price: $672.63

Size (in): H3.38 x W14.63 x L30.75 Professional style faucet with three functions pull down spray head with touch control that allows you to switch between stream, Sweep® spray, and Boost technology. Cottage core S73004BG Weymouth Kitchen Faucet with Power Boost in Brushed Gold Shop at Wayfair Price: $531.06

Size (in): H17 x W5.5 x D9 Ideal if you have a cottage or farmhouse-style kitchen, this faucet has Victorian finishing touches and will certainly add luxury to your space.

7. Choose a cooker hood with detailing

This beautiful kitchen has a stunning cooker hood that has a hint of gold in the form of a metal trim with an aged patina. It ties in with gold-effect light sockets too. These small details can transform a tired kitchen theme into one that's striking and fresh-looking.

“Introducing gold accents, whether through hardware, lighting or statement features such as the cooker hood can elevate white kitchen cabinetry beautifully. Gold touches can also delicately highlight the warm tones found in organic materials such as natural stone and wood, while the patina and contrast of mixed materials add further interest to the overall kitchen design,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

Switch up your light plates with this brass light switch plate from Amazon, there are plenty of designs to choose from to suit your needs from toggle switch versions to blank plates and rocker designs.

8. Hang gold effect pendants

Add a touch of glamor by installing some statement kitchen lighting above your island. There are plenty of gold effect finishes to choose from – brass is your main go and you can choose from antiqued, brushed, hand-painted, or gold effect.

“White with brass accents is a classic combination in the kitchen. It can sometimes feel overpowering, so at Bakes & Kropp," says Bob Bakes, co-founder and head of design, "we like to opt for subtle accents through lighting or cabinet hardware to add a level of refinement and luxury. In this space, the island, marked by a combination of walnut and marble, shines bright with a beautiful trio of pendant lights seated overhead to illuminate the prep space. It's a nice contrast to the white cabinets while adding balance and continuity to the brass hardware throughout the rest of the space,"

Take Bob's advice by adding a touch of gold above your kitchen island with our top three pendant lights.

Artisanal Napolie 4 Light Lantern Pendant, Gold Painted Shop at Wayfair Price: $176.99

Size (in): H20.75 x W13 x L13 A pagoda style lantern that will elevate your kitchen, it has a luxurious hand painted gold finish. Statement 4 Light Fair Oaks Linear Chandelier Ceiling Light Fixture in Luxe Gold Shop at Target Price: $399.99

Size (in): H14.75 x W10 x D40 Create a focal point above your kitchen island with this gold-effect lantern chandelier with four lights. Sleek DENEST Gold Pendant Light Fixture Shop at Walmart Price: $31

Size (in): H9.25 x Dia7.16 A modern antique brass finished cage-style pendant light that will look fabulous in a group of three.

We believe white and gold kitchens are here to stay because they're a luxe classic that has already stood the test of time. They're essentially a white kitchen with gold effect accents, and that's what makes it easy to implement and to change up as much or as little as you like.