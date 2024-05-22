8 kitchen floor color ideas — update the hub of your home

As with walls, the kitchen floor color ideas you use will impact the overall look of the space.

If your kitchen is small then a lighter colored flooring will help to lift the room visually. And vice versa – dark flooring will create more of an impact and help to make a larger kitchen feel more cozy.

It can be hard to come up with kitchen color schemes and choosing the floor color is no exception, it pays to get it right as it's an investment and can really enhance the rest of your space.

Kitchen floor color ideas to consider

We've sourced our top eight kitchen floor color ideas and expert advice to give you some inspiration for your kitchen.

From crisp white to acid yellow, cobalt blues to class wood tones, we've got a variety of kitchen floor color ideas for you to check out below.

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

1. Blue and white

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

Do you already have blue kitchen cabinets that you adore? Then why not extend that color further and onto your floor?

If you don't want a solid look then opt for a pattern that's teamed with white. Cobalt blue is a good mid-blue to choose from, it sits in the middle of the blue spectrum and looks fabulous with fresh white.

To recreate this look check out Wayfair's Tadla Patterned Wall and Floor Tile.

2. Fresh white

(Image credit: IKEA)

There's nothing nicer than a white floor – hands up though – it's most definitely high maintenance especially if you have dogs and children. But, pick a material that's easy to care for and your life will be easier.

So what are the benefits of a white floor? It provides the most perfect blank canvas for the rest of your scheme be it red cabinets or something impactful like black. If your kitchen is small it will help to create the illusion of space and adds balance.

If you want to give it a go do buy a good quality floor paint like Rust-Oleum Floor Coating Kit available on Amazon. Normal paint isn't good enough as you need the right finish to cope with the footfall.

3. Pretty in pink

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Pink has had a resurgence recently in interiors and it's easy to see why. It goes well with most colors and it has a good range of tones from barely there blush to cerise so there's plenty of choice.

You can either buy ready-made tiles or if you love DIY then design your own pattern. Color and paint expert Annie Sloan CBE shares her advice, "Whatever your flooring is made from – wood, concrete, tiles, laminate, vinyl – it can all be painted and refreshed for a fraction of the cost of new flooring. Enter Chalk Paint, your ticket to transforming ordinary tiles into a statement piece. Vibrant tones inject energy and personality into your space, turning a mundane floor into a focal point."

Pink looks great with green, this floor is painted in Annie's Scandinavian Pink and Annie's Original chalk paint. Get crafty with your floor and have fun creating pink patterns!

Annie Sloan CBE Social Links Navigation Paint and color expert, Annie Sloan Annie Sloan CBE, invented her revolutionary furniture paint, Chalk Paint™, in 1990 and hasn't stopped refining and improving her formula since. She is widely considered one of the world's leading authorities in paint, color and style.

Porcelain Crystalline Market Porcelain Grid Mosaic Wall and Floor Tile, Flamingo $212.33 at Amazon Price: $129.26 for one box

Size (in): W11.75 x L11.75 These pretty pink mosaics are made from porcelain and are ideal for floors, walls, and backsplashes. You can even use them in a pink bathroom! Indoor/outdoor nuLOOM Asha Area Rug Shop at Target Price: $79.99

Size (in): W6'7" x L9' Indoor/outdoor rugs are ideal for spaces that might suffer from spillages like kitchens and bathrooms. This terracotta color adds warmth but is a little more subtle than a bubblegum pink. Peel & Stick FloorPops Pink Daphne Floor Tiles Shop at Amazon Price: $20.99

Size (in): W60 x L24 These retro-style pink and green peel-and-stick floor tiles will look great in a pink or green kitchen. The bold pattern will add visual interest to the overall look in your kitchen.

4. Monochromatic and classic

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

There's something classically beautiful about a checkerboard floor in a kitchen. It's a combination of colors that works whatever shades you've used for the rest of the scheme too, making it totally unique.

"The checkered floor look is fabulous in any setting, working in Victorian homes it feels authentic and classic, using marble in black and white. Then there is the terracotta option using black and terracotta squares, this can be a humble look for utilities and sculleries and conservatories and again is very traditional but can work surprisingly well in all homes.

Then the pale chequered look with off-whites and pastels such as pale blue can give a wonderful mid-century feel, light and joyful it’s a lovely fresh look," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

5. The gray of stone

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Gray is perhaps one of the most popular kitchen floor color ideas due to its neutrality. Similar to white, it acts as a starting point where pretty much any other color scheme can work around it.

We asked Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages for his advice on using gray flooring, "Gray is often considered a neutral color that provides a calming and balanced foundation for an overall design scheme. The flat grey of these large, smooth kitchen floor stones acts as the perfect blank canvas, allowing our colorful and boldly patterned rug to take center stage."

As Jamie mentions, using gray in a kitchen means you can add pops of color as and when you want to change up your scheme making it a versatile choice.

We think these Achim Nexus Vinyl Floor Tiles from Walmart will do in a pinch if you're looking for a DIY option.

Jamie Watkins Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Divine Savages Divine Savages specialises in creating exquisitely crafted wallpapers, fabrics, accessories and limited edition art prints for the brave and bold. It was founded by husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy in 2017.

6. Green and white

(Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Love the maximalist look? If you do, then that really opens up your kitchen floor color ideas. The ethos of this trend is more, so a pastel green and white floor will be light enough for the darker colors and prints to have equal billing.

"I love using bold colors in kitchens, especially on the floor. Color has such an instant effect on the look and feel of a space, adding depth and character and if the kitchen is the heart of the home as the saying goes, that heart should be vibrant and full of life.

Soft sage greens and earthy terracotta hues are popular with homeowners when it comes to remodeling kitchen floors, with green tones grounding a kitchen space with a sense of calm and evoking a connection to the outside natural world, whilst earthy peach shades add a real sense of joy and warmth to a kitchen," says Damla Turgut, founder, Otto Tiles & Design US.

Damla Turgut Social Links Navigation Founder, Otto Tiles & Design Damla Turgut turned her passions for art, design and her homeland into a career, launching Otto Tiles & Design in 2015. Her London-based company has 3 showrooms and the tiles she designs are handmade in Turkey by skilled artisans using traditional methods. She remains creative director at the helm of Otto Tiles & Design, now trading via a new US website.

Rental choice FloorPops Vinyl Peel & Stick Floor Tile in Topaz Shop at Wayfair Price: $15.90 per box, or 10 sq. ft

Size (in): W12 x L12 These 3D peel-and-stick floor tiles in Topaz are ideal if you're living in a rental. The pattern makes a bold statement while the cool blue color is relaxing to the eye. Multiple greens Mingles Glossy White and Green Glass Mosaic Wall and Floor Tiles Shop at Walmart Price: $360 for a 20-pack case

Size (in): W12 x L12 These stunning glass mosaic tiles in multiple greens will be truly striking on the floor. It's a great option for coastal kitchens as these tiles look straight out of the sea. Floor paint Upstate Blue Paint Sample Shop at Annie Sloan Price: $12.50 for 120ml This gentle green/blue is ideal for creating a calming color on your kitchen floor. It's also guaranteed to last and easy to use as it's washable, wipeable, and quick-drying.

7. The warmth and color of wood

(Image credit: Havwoods / Chris Snook)

Not much beats the warming tones and look of a wooden floor. The natural color can add character and charm instantly to a kitchen that otherwise might feel 'cold' from a design point of view.

Mix up the warming tones of your wood floor by using different layouts, Amanda Hodgson, regional sales manager at Havwoods says, "We’re finding patterns to be a huge trend. People are getting more interested in patterns beyond chevron and herringbone. Different things like hexagons and diamonds have been popular recently."

8. Be bold with acid yellow

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

You can really create a statement with your chosen kitchen floor color. It can used as the focal point of your space and the rest of the scheme can link to it.

It's an opportunity to be as bold and vibrant as you desire, or as subdued and subtle as you like, though there's something rather wonderful about this zesty yellow don't you think? It will certainly be uplifting when you get your first cuppa of the day and it goes remarkably well with black and white (if you fancy trying a monochromatic wallpaper check out Wayfair's Eastridge Striped Roll)As an alternative you could keep the rest of the scheme white and use the floor as the main accent.

"Painting a floor is an easy way to update a space – take the stunning Yellowcake No.279 as an example. Think about the color of the floor and how it complements the walls. White floors will bounce light around a room, whereas dark floors will create a cozy space. Make sure to always prep the floors before painting," suggests Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

Our kitchen floor color ideas will inspire you to perhaps think outside of the box and try something new.

Color is subjective, but sometimes it's worth going bold to create a statement. Using a favorite shade, like one of these modern kitchen colors, is a great way to do it.