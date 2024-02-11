5 small living room fireplace ideas you'll want to cozy up with immediately

When the weather outside is frightful, small living room fireplace ideas are especially delightful. Who doesn't love the idea of snuggling in front of a crackling fire after a long day?

If you're in need of some fabulous fireplace inspo, we've got you covered. We've spoken with design experts to find out what they do to get them looking sparkling. From luscious plants to asymmetrical accents, they have plenty to set your imagination alight.

For those looking for small living room ideas, embracing the size of the space and enhancing the snugness is one of the best things you can do.

Small living room fireplace ideas

When you're making your small living room look cozy, highlighting your small fireplace is one of the best ways to elevate this space.

Wherever possible, we've also found beautiful buys to match our experts' advice, in case you want to give your fireplace a glow-up.

1. Add asymmetrical accents

A pink living room with wall art, a fire place, a pink chair, and a pink and yellow rug

(Image credit: Molly Mahon / Alun Callender)

You can make your small living room fireplace look extra eye-catching by adding fun and playful accent pieces.

“Create an asymmetrical look by putting up two different decorations on the fireplace mantlepiece or even next to the fireplace,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

He continues, “I like to go for ones not similar in any aspect such as style and size, livening this area up completely.”

You could do this with vases, flowers, and even photo frames and stands (we have this UO Strawberry Photo Stand on our wish list), creating an eclectic mix showcasing your personality.

A white vase filled with white and brown pampas grass85pcs
Iugobi Pampas Grass

Size (in.): H17.36 x W2.09
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $15.98

A curved blue vase with a dotted patternFive styles available
Hollyone Blue Ceramic Vase

Size (in.): H10 x W3 X L8
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $22.99

A gold ornate photo frame with a blue floral picture insideTop rated
Victoria Frame

Size (in.): W8 x L10
Made from: Polyresin, glass
Price: $44

2. Play with metallic accents

A living room with a black mirrror, white vase with plant, a fireplace, and a bookshelf with decor on it

(Image credit: Steph Everett)

Add sparkle to your fireplace by using materials which will also make your small living rooms look bigger.

Artem explains, “To enhance light, use reflective materials such as a mirrored mantel or metallic accents on the fireplace to create an impression of a spacious room by playing with reflections.”

Not only will these magically do this, but materials in gold, silver, and bronze colors will also make your small space look luxe in a subtle, chic way. We love a win-win.

3. Go for a freestanding fireplace

A white living room with a TV on a TV stand, a black freestanding fireplace, and a tall bookshelf

(Image credit: Emily Pogue)

If you’re reading this and are feeling the fireplace FOMO, don’t stress — you can actually bring a fireplace into your home without having to renovate the whole place.

“Not everyone has a traditional fireplace, but most everyone can get a similar effect with free-standing designs or fireplace inserts for cabinets,” says Lou Anne Dunn, designer and founder of Neatly Dunn.

If you are short on space, Lou also recommends going for a small fireplace insert (we like this Betelnut Electric Fireplace on Amazon) in a cabinet instead. 

A black freestanding fireplace with logs in itExact match
Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace Stove

Size (in.): H23.4 x W24 x D13.07
Made from: Glass, metal
Price: $229.99

A black glass fireplace insert with purple and orange flamesAmazon's choice
Xbeauty Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace Insert

Size (in.): H18.11 x W30 x D3.86
Made from: Glass
Price: $130.99

A white freestanding fireplace with a black fire enclosureEasy to assemble
Cloud Mountain Electric Fireplace with Mantel

Size (in.): H44.10 x W13.46 x L55.12
Made from: MDF, glass
Price: $549.99

4. Use it as hidden storage

A black living room with a white fireplace, white wall art, and a vase with a plant next to it

(Image credit: Casa By JJ)

Have you ever wanted a secret place to hide things in your home? If you have a fireplace you aren't using, you can live out this fantasy with this small living room storage solution.

Artem says, “A clever way of decluttering small living rooms is through integrating hidden storage within the fireplace surround or mantel.”

For example, you could add a small dark storage cupboard (this Iwell Storage Cabinet on Amazon would be perfect) as a hidden compartment.

5. Surround it with indoor plants

A navy blue living room with a white fireplace surrounded by indoor plants

(Image credit: Hannah Ashe Interior Design / hannahashe.co.uk / @chez_hanny)

It’s not just fabulous, fiery flames you can use to add warmth to your fireplace. Going for a touch of greenery will also do this, too.

“You can also style indoor plants around your fireplace to bring an organic touch to the space, to remind of the natural element of fire,” says Amanda Wiss, design expert and founder of Urban Staging and Urban Clarity.

Artem adds, “Hang plants above the fireplace and on the mantlepiece, and see how fire warmth mixes with the freshness of indoor plants to make a tiny living room more lively.”

Amanda recommends going for leafy plants such as ferns, as these will frame fireplaces beautifully.

Two fern plantsAir purifying
Costa Farms Hanging Ferns

Size (in.): H18 x W16
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $46.99

A large snake plantMinimal care
Costa Farms Snake Plant

Size (in.): ‎H23 x W7 x L6
Made from: Natural material
Price: $21.10 

A green fiddle leaf fig plant in a black potIndirect sunlight
Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig

Size (in.): ‎H32
Made from: Natural material
Price: $32.10

By giving your fireplace some serious love, you can create a space in your living room you truly look forward to snuggling up in. Just give us a mug of tea, a throw blanket, and a roaring flame to keep us happy. You could even light a candle or two as well, to add even more coziness.

