Gorgeous farmhouse small bathroom ideas — 7 designer-approved ways to create a rustic, relaxing room

Bringing in farmhouse small bathroom ideas is a great way to enhance the coziness of your little space.

We've spoken with interior designers who are big fans of this aesthetic to find out their favorite ways to decorate with it. Shiplap walls, vintage decor, and woven accessories are among their seven beautiful ideas.

Anyone who is looking for small bathroom ideas will find these farmhouse design tips handy, as country charm can be brought into powder rooms in many different ways.

Fabulous farmhouse small bathroom ideas

If you like this design style as much as we do, you're going to love these tips that bring in the chicest modern farmhouse bathroom ideas in a way that's suitable for smaller spaces.

Our experts have recommended buys to match their style points throughout, which we have shopped whenever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Use shiplap paneling

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Incorporate shiplap bathroom ideas into your room to bring farmhouse charm in a subtle way.

“Install vertical wooden planks along the walls to create a textured backdrop that adds warmth and depth to the space,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

You can either go for a painted finish like above or even go for something even more rustic.

“If the farmhouse bathroom is a powder room, consider using antique wood paneling on the walls. Simply wire brush the wood to clean it, but leave the finish natural and unsealed,” adds Amanda Wyatt, interior designer and founder of Design Insider.

2. Pick light colors

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Being mindful of small bathroom paint colors is a key part of making your farmhouse small bathroom look lovely and airy.

Amanda explains, “If your small farmhouse bathroom is a primary bathroom, I would try to keep it light and bright. Using white, painted vertical v-groove wood paneling on the walls can give you a timeless farmhouse feel.”

From here, Amanda recommends hanging a large mirror (the Regina Andrew Scarlett Mirror from Saks is stunning) over the sink to make the space feel more expansive.

Pink undertones White 06 Interior Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Looking for a smart, all-rounder white? This will help you maintain a sleek look. Refreshing Paper White OC-55 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This timeless Benjamin Moore shade is the exact same one used in the picture above. Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Any area of your home will look gorgeous and bright when finished with a coat of this paint.

3. Go for a freestanding bath tub

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

For those whose small bathrooms have enough room for a tub, we love the idea of going for one in an eye-catching metallic shade.

“Make a statement with a freestanding tub as the focal point of your farmhouse small bathroom,” suggests Nina. “The classic silhouette of a freestanding tub exudes elegance and complements farmhouse decor perfectly."

If you adore the look above, the Ceibas Freestanding Tub from Pottery Barn is very similar.

4. Unfurl sweet wallpaper

(Image credit: The Curious Department)

One of the easiest ways to bring in a farmhouse look is by unfurling small bathroom wallpaper ideas onto your space.

Amanda explains, “The sweet floral Somerton Wallpaper from Anthropologie in "Brown" is great for a feminine look.” For a more masculine look, I like a fun outdoor vibe, such as the Flying Ducks Wallpaper from Anthropologie in denim light.”

Apply all over for bold impact or simply create a small bathroom accent wall for a subtle finish.

Smooth to touch York Wallcoverings Peel & Stick Floral Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W20.5 x L16.5

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $1.03 per sq. ft. We're fans of the yellow florals, but the blue and pink color options are just as tempting. Pre-pasted Mercury Row Madeline Polka Dots Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W20.5 x L33

Made from: Non-woven material

Price: $0.96 per sq. ft For those looking to marry coastal bathroom ideas with farmhouse ones, this would be perfect. Washable surface Threshold Metallic Crosshatch Wallpaper Shop at Target Size (in.): W20 x L198

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $25.50 This cute pattern will also brighten up your small bathroom, thanks to its shimmery material.

5. Add reclaimed wood decor

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

As well as adding wall paneling, you can also bring in weathered-looking wooden decor to really elevate your farmhouse small bathroom.

Nina says, “Consider installing a reclaimed wood vanity or floating shelves to add natural warmth and character.”

You can either DIY these yourself and use sandpaper to give your pieces an authentic finish or go for one pre-made such as the Emmeson Reclaimed Wood Shelves from West Elm if you aren’t too confident with a hammer.

6. Curate rustic accessories

(Image credit: The Interiors Yard)

The farmhouse design aesthetic is all about cozy design, which you can bring in through aesthetic and functional decor pieces.

“Display woven baskets for towel storage, add a wooden ladder for hanging towels or decorative linens, and place a wooden stool next to the tub,” suggests Nina.

“Adding candles and greenery, like the best indoor plants or flowers (we like the colorful Bovvered Wildflowers Flowers from Amazon), will also bring the outdoors in and complete the farmhouse style vibes in your space,” adds Natalie Meyer, principal designer and CEO of CNC Home Design.

Amazon's choice Honey-Can-Do Nesting Baskets Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W12 x D12

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $19.99 Keep toiletries such as shampoos and shower gels in these so they still match the farmhouse aesthetic. Water once weekly Costa Farms Tall White Bird of Paradise Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $28.50 This will grow beautiful white flowers which will complement any breezy farmhouse small bathroom. Durable handles Mkono Woven Storage Basket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.8 x W16 x D16

Made from: Jute

Price: $23.99 Place these under or next to your sink and fill them with your fluffiest, best towels.

7. Finish with vintage style hardware

(Image credit: Styled by Storms / Brittany Ambridge)

Matching finishing touches will help to tie a farmhouse small bathroom all together. This can be done super easily by adding in matching vintage-style fixtures.

Nina says, “Choose faucets, cabinet pulls, and towel bars with antique-inspired designs in finishes like oil-rubbed bronze or aged brass.”

If you go for cabinet pulls, we recommend getting a whole set (Abbington Drawer Hardware on West Elm are bestsellers) so you can ensure cohesion and chicness.

With these farmhouse small bathroom ideas, you can transform your compact space into a stylish and inviting retreat filled with rustic elegance.

“Farmhouse style offers endless possibilities for creating a bathroom that feels like a peaceful countryside escape,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you love this style and want to carry on decorating other rooms, farmhouse bedroom ideas may also come in useful.