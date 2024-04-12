7 expert-approved boho kitchen island ideas that are chic and chilled out

Reaching for boho kitchen island ideas will work for you if you love breezy styles with plenty of personality.

With just a few easy additions, you can turn your island into a relaxed place where friends and family members can perch while you cook. Vintage-inspired pieces, mixtures of color, and organic materials are just a few of their top suggestions.

Searching for kitchen island ideas with specific themes is a wonderful way to ensure style cohesion throughout your cooking space.

Beautiful boho kitchen island ideas

For those who love farmhouse kitchen island ideas but want something a little breezier and more carefree, boho may be the style for you.

We have picked out beautiful buys throughout to match our experts' advice, in case you want to get started styling.

1. Hang reclaimed wooden beams above

Homeowners, this one is for you if you have a blank kitchen ceiling in need of some love.

“You can install reclaimed wood beams above your boho kitchen island to add architectural interest and warmth,” suggests Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

He continues, “This will create a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of rustic boho retreats.”

Raf suggests hanging string lights (the OakHomie String Lights from Amazon are remote-controlled) from the beams to enhance the bohemian feel further.

2. Decorate with plants

It just can’t be boho decor without the best indoor plants, which are easy kitchen island style ideas.

“Plants are always a must-have in bohemian designs, so consider adding hanging plants or potted herbs around the kitchen island for a natural and vibrant touch,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

You could always place these in a macrame hanger (the Mipon Macrame Hangers are Amazon's Choice) to add even more breezy texture to your boho kitchen island.

Comes with a hanger Hoya Tricolor Hanging Basket Shop at The Sill Size (in.): H6-8

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $58 This plant is pet-friendly and only needs watering a couple of times a week.

Resilient Monstera Adansonii Shop at The Sill Size (in.): D5

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $38 This arrives in a nursery grow pot, so you can nurture it to full growth.

3. Pick vintage-style decor

Give your boho kitchen island plenty of character by adding colorful vintage-style decor, plates and cookware.

“Travel back in time with a boho kitchen island featuring vintage-inspired accents and retro flair,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She says, “Look for floral vases and tableware to add rustic personality to your island.”

If you’re struggling to find anything at your favorite secondhand furniture stores, these Turkauz Plates, pictured above, from Anthropologie are stunning and a Real Homes Editor favorite.

4. Mix muted and colorful shades

Channel your creativity by pairing together subtle and playful kitchen island colors to create a truly boho kitchen space.

“Keep the color palette neutral with soft, muted tones and subtle pops of color for a serene and sophisticated look,” Nina suggests.

You can either paint your kitchen island or tile it (we're loving these Merola Tiles from Wayfair) for a Mediterranean-inspired finish.

Earthy Green 18 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This moss green that has a hint of yellow makes it ideal for warming up your kitchen island.

Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love this color, which is a great one to have a tin of for refreshing your kitchen and other rooms in the home, too.

Samples available Bedrosians Cloe Ceramic Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W2.5 x L8

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $9.29 per sq.ft. We think these tiles would work well for modern kitchen island ideas, too.

5. Go for organic materials

Bring the beauty of the outdoors inside with a boho kitchen island that celebrates the natural world.

Nina says, “Choose materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, and stone to create a rustic and organic look that feels grounded and earthy.”

For those looking for finishing touches rather than full kitchen island renovations, go for characterful kitchen island decor, like this luxe-looking Fedia Bowl from Banana Republic.

6. Play with lighting

Creating a cozy ambiance with your boho kitchen island lighting will make it an even more inviting place to be.

“You can combine an eclectic mix of materials such as rattan and metal to create a dynamic focal point,” Nina adds.

For renters who can’t change fixtures, you can still add lighting onto the surface itself.

“Fill mason jars (these Yingerhuan Jars on Amazon are very versatile) filled with string lights, adding a rustic and whimsical touch to the kitchen island lighting,” suggests Jonathan.

Lightweight Liz Rattan Flush Mount Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H8 x D15

Made from: Rattan, steel

Price: $148 This would make such a statement hanging above a boho kitchen island just by itself.

Height adjustable Contract Grade Sculptural Pebble Pendant Shop at West Elm Size (in.): H81.3 x W17.3 x D7.5

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $169 We're loving the glam gold color, but it does also come in three other go-with-anything shades.

Easy to install IC Instant Coach Plug In Pendant Light Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H12.60 x W7.09 x L12.60

Made from: Rattan, bamboo

Price: $31.49 This also comes in ceiling light and wall light form, so you can get matching pieces if you like.

7. Keep it simple

This is a handy tip for those looking for small kitchen island ideas, as too much clutter can overwhelm the space and mess your kitchen feng shui.

Nina says, “Adopt the principles of minimalism with a boho-inspired kitchen island that honors simplicity and restraint.”

She advises choosing clean lines, understated finishes, and pared-back details for a modern take on bohemian style.

From natural textures to vintage charm, boho kitchen island ideas offer endless possibilities for creating a space as unique and eclectic as you.

“This is your chance to transform your kitchen island into a boho-inspired centerpiece that reflects your free-spirited style and adventurous spirit,” Nina finishes by saying.

For those looking for even more breezy styles, you may also love coastal kitchen island ideas.