How to decorate a small bathroom without windows — 7 designer tips to make yours "bright and inviting"

Finding out how to decorate a small bathroom without windows will help you brighten yours up, even if it lacks natural light.

We've asked interior designers who have designed smaller washrooms in the past for their top tips on designing this space. Adding plants, hanging mirrors and and reducing clutter are some of the seven key design tricks they use to brighten.

When scoping out small bathroom design ideas, being mindful of what your room lacks can be key to making sure it looks as stylish as possible.

Our pro tips on how to decorate a small bathroom without windows

By picking the best colors for your small bathroom and pairing them up with chic decor, you can make any room without windows shine.

Where our designers have suggested buys to help you do this, we have shopped these to help you get the look.

1. Keep things light and bright

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Even without windows, you can make your small bathroom look brighter by bringing in bright and breezy colors.

“If this is a bathroom that gets a lot of use, you may prefer to keep it feeling light, bright, and as large as possible,” says Amanda Wyatt, interior designer and founder of Design Insider.

“Sometimes white feels washed out and boring, so consider using a delft tile [tin-glazed white and blue tiles made in the Netherlands] or wallpaper for a pretty splash of blue,” she suggests.

We like the Apollo Tile from Wayfair which is made from a beautiful porcelain material and can be used on the walls and floor.

Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 You can't go wrong with a timeless paint color like this shade of white, which has clarifying qualities to make your small bathroom glow. Lick's peel-and-stick samples are easy to remove, too, so you can move this around and see how it looks in various different rooms and various times of the day before committing. Mesh backed Supreme Tile Natural Bianco Joint Mosaic Wall Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.54 x L11.86

Made from: Marble

Price: $14.99 per sq. ft. You can still make your small bathroom look luxe if it doesn't have windows by bringing in marble bathroom ideas. These are water-resistant, so if you have managed to fit a basin or a shower unit in your room, you don't need to worry about water splashing onto your walls. Self-adhesive Lilian August Luxe Haven Peel & Stick Striped Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in/ft.): W27 x L9

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $3.16 per sq. ft. This brings together beautiful blue and white, for a breezy look. If you love coastal small bathroom ideas, it's a cute way of bringing in nautical stripes. The finish is satin, giving it a glossy look that will absorb any light that can get in.

2. Hang up a mirror

(Image credit: Dorling Design Studio / Miranda Estes)

A mirror is absolutely a bathroom essential and is a brilliant way to add dimension when decorating a small bathroom without windows.

“Mirrors are an age-old trick for making a space seem larger. For a powder room, I like a mirror with a built-in shelf for hand soap, lotion, a candle, or other decor,” Amanda says.

To increase the functionality of the mirror, you could always choose a mirrored cabinet, such as the Kohler Frameless Medicine Cabinet from Wayfair which has adjustable shelves and a reversible door.

Two orientations Glass Warehouse Corner Bathroom Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H40 x W22 x D4.9

Made from: Steel

Price: $150 This has environmentally-friendly copper paint on it, which helps minimize erosion — ideal for the humidity of bathrooms. It has to be wall-mounted though, so it might not be suitable for those renting. Spot clean Regina Andrew Plaza Beveled Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H41 x W29 D1

Made from: Resin

Price: $562.50 We love the brushed gold-tone on this mirror from Saks. It's made from a robust resin which won't break easily. This will last you for a long while and look great in rooms beyond your bathroom, making it a smart investment piece. Detailed border Regina Andrew Modern Glamour Candice Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H32 x W32 x D0.5

Made from: Resin

Price: $400 Simple and understated, this wavy, resin mirror will create a beautiful focal point. You can either hang it up or prop it against your small bathroom wall storage. The circular shape will also create the illusion of more wall space than there is.

3. Add artificial lighting

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Since natural light isn't an option when decorating a small bathroom without windows, it’s a good idea to bring in savvy small bathroom lighting ideas.

“I always try to bring in a pair of sconces on each side of the bathroom mirror to bring in as much light as possible, which is so important in a bathroom,” says Shani Core, interior designer and founder of Shani Core Interiors.

Make sure they’re as chic as possible to maximize style potential in this tiny space.

For example, the Urban Ambience Luxury Wall Sconce from Walmart is similar to the one Shani styled, made from opal glass, and is available in satin gold, brushed nickel, and midnight black.

4. Bring in glossy surfaces

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

When decorating a small bathroom without windows, incorporate surfaces like polished tiles to subtly bounce light around the room.

“Choose glossy ceramic tiles (the MSI Marza Tiles from Wayfair are scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain) for the shower or backsplash to add a touch of sparkle,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Reflective surfaces will not only enhance the brightness of any lighting, but will make the bathroom feel more luminous.

5. Create contrast

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Incorporating contrast and interest with accent colors and textures throughout your small bathroom will distract from the fact it doesn’t have windows.

“Add pops of color and pattern through towels, rugs, or decorative accessories,” suggests Nina.

She also suggests incorporating metallic accents like brass or chrome fixtures (the Southern Hills Polished Chrome Cabinet Pulls from Amazon have a polished finish and come with mounting screws) to add visual interest and reflect light.

6. Keep clutter to a minimum

(Image credit: Original Style)

Maintain a clean and open feel in your small bathroom by making sure all your toiletries are stashed away and that you’ve utilized small bathroom storage solutions.

“Choose streamlined fixtures and furnishings with sleek designs and wall-mounted storage solutions to free up floor space and create a sense of openness,” Nina says.

Less clutter means more room for light to come through and illuminate the space. You can go for one in a metallic color to further enhance this too, like the Aurora Trade Hexagonal Wall Shelf from Walmart which has strong reinforcement and won't require any drilling.

7. Decorate with indoor plants

(Image credit: Leaf Envy)

Bring life into your windowless bathroom by adding in gorgeous indoor plants and luscious greenery.

Nina says, “Choose low-light plants like peace lilies (the Costa Farms Peace Lily from Walmart loves high levels of humidity), snake plants, or ferns that thrive in bathroom conditions.”

You can place plants on shelves, countertops, or in hanging baskets to add a refreshing touch of nature to your space.

These pro tips will help you to maximize light, create a sense of openness, and make the most of your compact space.

“With the right approach, your windowless bathroom can become a bright and inviting room that you'll enjoy spending time in,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you want to make this space work even better for you, you might find it useful to learn small bathroom storage mistakes you should swerve.