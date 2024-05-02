How to decorate a small bathroom without windows — 7 designer tips to make yours "bright and inviting"

It’s useful to learn how to decorate a small bathroom without windows. Here are three of these - one with gray walls, a silver arched mirror and white vanity, a bathroom with black and white patterned wallpaper and a long white vanity, and a blue small bathroom with a silver circular mirror and a white vanity
(Image credit: Shani Core)
Finding out how to decorate a small bathroom without windows will help you brighten yours up, even if it lacks natural light.

We've asked interior designers who have designed smaller washrooms in the past for their top tips on designing this space. Adding plants, hanging mirrors and and reducing clutter are some of the seven key design tricks they use to brighten.

When scoping out small bathroom design ideas, being mindful of what your room lacks can be key to making sure it looks as stylish as possible.

Our pro tips on how to decorate a small bathroom without windows

By picking the best colors for your small bathroom and pairing them up with chic decor, you can make any room without windows shine.

Where our designers have suggested buys to help you do this, we have shopped these to help you get the look.

1. Keep things light and bright

A bathroom with blue walls, a silver circular mirror, a white vanity with gray marble, and blue and white honeycombed flooring

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Even without windows, you can make your small bathroom look brighter by bringing in bright and breezy colors.

“If this is a bathroom that gets a lot of use, you may prefer to keep it feeling light, bright, and as large as possible,” says Amanda Wyatt, interior designer and founder of Design Insider.

“Sometimes white feels washed out and boring, so consider using a delft tile [tin-glazed white and blue tiles made in the Netherlands] or wallpaper for a pretty splash of blue,” she suggests.

We like the Apollo Tile from Wayfair which is made from a beautiful porcelain material and can be used on the walls and floor.

2. Hang up a mirror

A bathroom with a white and gold patterned wall, a shallow mirror medicine cabinet, and white and brown sink

(Image credit: Dorling Design Studio / Miranda Estes)

A mirror is absolutely a bathroom essential and is a brilliant way to add dimension when decorating a small bathroom without windows.

“Mirrors are an age-old trick for making a space seem larger. For a powder room, I like a mirror with a built-in shelf for hand soap, lotion, a candle, or other decor,” Amanda says.

To increase the functionality of the mirror, you could always choose a mirrored cabinet, such as the Kohler Frameless Medicine Cabinet from Wayfair which has adjustable shelves and a reversible door.

3. Add artificial lighting

A bathroom with silver cubed wall sconces, an arched mirror, a white vanity with silver faucets, and a gray striped wallpaper

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Since natural light isn't an option when decorating a small bathroom without windows, it’s a good idea to bring in savvy small bathroom lighting ideas.

“I always try to bring in a pair of sconces on each side of the bathroom mirror to bring in as much light as possible, which is so important in a bathroom,” says Shani Core, interior designer and founder of Shani Core Interiors.

Make sure they’re as chic as possible to maximize style potential in this tiny space. 

For example, the Urban Ambience Luxury Wall Sconce from Walmart is similar to the one Shani styled, made from opal glass, and is available in satin gold, brushed nickel, and midnight black.

4. Bring in glossy surfaces

A white subway tiled splashback with dusky pink walls above it and a white surface with a white soap dispenser, towels, and pink blossoms in front of it

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

When decorating a small bathroom without windows, incorporate surfaces like polished tiles to subtly bounce light around the room. 

"Choose glossy ceramic tiles (the MSI Marza Tiles from Wayfair are scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain) for the shower or backsplash to add a touch of sparkle," explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

Reflective surfaces will not only enhance the brightness of any lighting, but will make the bathroom feel more luminous.

5. Create contrast

A bathroom with black and white patterned wallpaper, two silver rectangular mirrors, and a long white vanity with drawers and chrome handles with a leopard print stool underneath

(Image credit: Shani Core)

Incorporating contrast and interest with accent colors and textures throughout your small bathroom will distract from the fact it doesn’t have windows.

“Add pops of color and pattern through towels, rugs, or decorative accessories,” suggests Nina. 

She also suggests incorporating metallic accents like brass or chrome fixtures (the Southern Hills Polished Chrome Cabinet Pulls from Amazon have a polished finish and come with mounting screws) to add visual interest and reflect light.

6. Keep clutter to a minimum

A bathroom with a silver mirror with a shelf, white subway tiles with a blue pattern, a dark wooden vanity with a white basin and a hanging pendant light

(Image credit: Original Style)

Maintain a clean and open feel in your small bathroom by making sure all your toiletries are stashed away and that you’ve utilized small bathroom storage solutions.

“Choose streamlined fixtures and furnishings with sleek designs and wall-mounted storage solutions to free up floor space and create a sense of openness,” Nina says.

Less clutter means more room for light to come through and illuminate the space. You can go for one in a metallic color to further enhance this too, like the Aurora Trade Hexagonal Wall Shelf from Walmart which has strong reinforcement and won't require any drilling.

7. Decorate with indoor plants

A white bathroom with a black square mirror and black wall sconces either side, a marble sink with two leafy plants on it, and a black towel rack

(Image credit: Leaf Envy)

Bring life into your windowless bathroom by adding in gorgeous indoor plants and luscious greenery. 

Nina says, "Choose low-light plants like peace lilies (the Costa Farms Peace Lily from Walmart loves high levels of humidity), snake plants, or ferns that thrive in bathroom conditions."

You can place plants on shelves, countertops, or in hanging baskets to add a refreshing touch of nature to your space.

These pro tips will help you to maximize light, create a sense of openness, and make the most of your compact space. 

“With the right approach, your windowless bathroom can become a bright and inviting room that you'll enjoy spending time in,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you want to make this space work even better for you, you might find it useful to learn small bathroom storage mistakes you should swerve.

