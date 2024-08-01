The 5 garden trends that have been dominating 2024 so far (and are set to stick around)

If you're looking for new ways to zhuzh up your garden, finding out the latest trends will help you design a space that's fresh and fabulous.

I've asked landscaping experts what garden trends they've seen blooming this year and that they also think will come into next year, too. From clean lines and minimalism to outdoor living spaces, there are plenty of wonderful things to try.

For those searching for backyard ideas, these will all work in spaces big and small and will bring a modern touch to your outdoor space.

1. Cottagecore

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

I love cottagecore design inside the home, which has had a huge resurgence this year. I’ve also seen cottage gardens bloom as a popular garden trend, which is wonderful as they’re beautiful and easy to maintain.

“It's characterized by natural materials like wood and rough stone, abundant, overflowing garden beds, and kitschy garden decorations like gnomes and fairies,” says Rafi Friedman, landscaping expert and president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors.

“Focus on native wildflowers for a low-maintenance approach to this look, and don't forget about water features,” he adds.

For an even more whimsical approach, fairytale garden ideas are also worth checking out.

8 hour light time Suyorpe Garden Fairy Decor Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H9.45 x W3.54 x L6.34

Made from: Resin

Price: $34.99 Bring a touch of fairycore into your cottage garden with this sweet fairy. As well as being decorative, it also holds a solar light that will glow up your garden during the evening. Plus, it has a weather-resistant coating that will withstand the elements. Weather resistant Best Choice Products Outdoor Bird Bath Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H28.5 x W20

Made from: PVC

Price: $39.99 Add a peaceful water feature in your backyard with this bird bath, which is the most highly-rated one at Walmart. Over 600 shoppers have given it five stars thanks to its pretty style, easy assembly, and how spacious it is. 1 year warranty Mainstays Outdoor Green Frog Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H8.5 x W4.75 x L6

Made from: Resin

Price: $9.96 This adorable frog is made from heavy-duty resin, is weather-resistant, and is weighty, meaning the frog won't hop away when winds blow through your backyard. Stand it up by itself or nestle it among fabulous flowers.

2. Native and drought-resistant plants

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dorte Fjalland)

It can be easy to pick flowers and plants for your garden that are pretty, without thinking about if they’re native or not. But, more and more people are taking the natural approach and putting plants where they truly belong.

“I've noticed a rising trend of native and drought-resistant plants in gardens this year,” explains Steve Schumacher, landscaping expert at Boston Landscape Co.

He continues, “These plants thrive with little maintenance and support local wildlife.”

For example, Steve suggests incorporating prickly pear cactus, agave or rusty blackhaw viburnum.

Other choices include wildflowers that support local ecosystems, such as Echinacea, Black-eyed Susan, and Milkweed due to their looks and power to attract pollinators and support wildlife.

“These vibrant flowers are easy to maintain and appropriate for gardens of all sizes, from urban plots to sprawling suburban lawns,” adds Dennis Sons, owner and CEO of TN Nursery.

Additionally, Dennis says planting ornamental grasses like Fountain Grass and Switchgrass is gaining popularity. They add texture and movement to gardens, creating a dynamic and serene environment.

3. Outdoor living spaces

(Image credit: Bridgman)

When the sun is shining, lounging outside is one of the most relaxing things you can do. You can take this one step further by transforming your backyard into an outdoor living space, making it on-trend and stylish.

“My company has seen a 45% increase in requests for outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and gazebos,” says Steve.

He continues, “This is because homeowners want to extend indoor comfort into their yards while connecting with nature.”

You can do this in a rental space with minimal effort, such as pairing up the best outdoor furniture and a firepit together (like the Latitude Run Modelle Fire Pit Table from Wayfair) to create a cozy spot to relax in the evenings.

4. Minimalism

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

While the biggest interior design trends this year have involved bold styles like the unexpected red theory and dopamine dressing, outside is a different story.

“Clean lines and minimalism have defined garden styles this year,” says Steve. “Gravel, concrete, and metal materials create sleek walkways and accents.”

Steve adds, “For flowers, choose a mix of bold annuals and perennials in symmetrical or casual placements.”

Taking this laidback yet chic approach will make your outdoor area look sophisticated and inviting.

5. Natural materials

(Image credit: Naturewall)

As well as planting sustainably being a big garden trend for the year, natural materials are also in the spotlight.

“In terms of décor, natural materials are in the spotlight. Rustic wooden planters, stone pathways, and water features that mimic natural streams are becoming more popular,” says Dennis.

“These elements contribute to a calming, organic aesthetic that complements the focus on eco-friendly gardening,” he says.

Dennis adds that furniture made from reclaimed wood or recycled materials is also highly sought after, in line with the broader emphasis on sustainability.

You can also embrace structural wooden elements like pergola ideas to create warmth and depth.

These garden trends all showcase a broader desire to reconnect with nature and create peaceful outdoor sanctuaries.

“By focusing on natural beauty, we can all enjoy visually appealing gardens that benefit the environment,” Dennis finishes by saying.

Want to add more sustainability to your outdoor space this year? The biggest landscaping trend this year also takes an eco-friendly approach.