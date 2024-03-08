7 farmhouse dining room ideas that will bring rustic charm to your space

Farmhouse dining room ideas are perfect for those who want to create a chic yet relaxed space for them and their guests to indulge in.

We have spoken with interior designers who have all designed farmhouse dining rooms for clients to find out what they've done to decorate these. Mixing materials and practical luxury are two common themes.

If you're searching for dining room ideas which are timeless and refined, the farmhouse style is one of the best ways to go.

Farmhouse dining room ideas we're swooning over

Whether you're looking for big or small dining room ideas, farmhouse dining room ideas work in every home.

Our designers have recommended decor throughout, so we have shopped these to help you get the look.

1. Layer up distressed furniture

Distressed furniture is a hallmark of this style, and it’s a breeze to bring it in.

“Layering in classic, distressed wood furniture pieces such as a dining table and credenza give a lived-in, farmhouse-inspired look,” says Natalie Meyer, principal designer and CEO of CNC Home & Design.

Natalie Meyer Social Links Navigation Principal designer and CEO of CNC Home & Design Natalie Meyer is the principal designer and CEO of CNC Home & Design. She helps busy, high-achieving working professionals and parents throughout the west side of Cleveland create homes that are beautiful, functional and family-friendly.

We recommend scoping these out at secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill, as these will be authentic and give your place a unique finish.

Alternatively, you could always learn how to upcycle a furniture piece with a vintage finish, or add a jute rug for easy rustic charm. Keep it looking fresh in high traffic areas by learning how to clean a jute rug.

2. Hang up a chandelier

You can make your small space look luxe or your larger space appear more expensive by adding an eye-catching lighting piece such as a chandelier.

“Enhance the ambiance with a statement crystal chandelier, casting a dazzling glow over the dining area,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, interior designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

If you're renting or hesitant to remove lighting fixtures, swap the ceiling lamp shade with an easy fit chandelier such as the Arturesthome rustic pendant light rattan lampshade from Amazon.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with both modern and rustic feels. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

You could also go down the simpler look if you want to go for a truly rustic farmhouse feel. "A simple statement-making chandelier with bronze tones or beaded details creates a stunning focal point,” Natalie adds.

For example, this Bungalow Rose Marie-Lucie Chandelier from Wayfair comes in a breezy brown tone and beautiful beads.

By choosing sophisticated lighting, Nina says you can transform your dining room into a sanctuary of elegance.

Dimmable Everly Quinn Lakeyah Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H19.7 x W19.7 x D19.7

Made from: Crystal, metal

Price: $159.99 This is similar to the one in the dining room Nina designed and gives off a gorgeous twinkle. Hardware included Sand and Stable Delphinia Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H25.5 x W23 x D23

Made from: Metal

Price: $349.99 Bring a touch of coastal grandmother interior design into your dining area with this chandelier decorated with rope. No assembly required Lynnoland Gold Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H47 x W28 x L‎28

Made from: Metal

Price: $69.99 We love how versatile this design is, as it can work as farmhouse dining area ideas and everything in between.

3. Choose vintage wall decor

As well as choosing furniture with vintage vibes, we also love farmhouse dining room ideas for the wall.

Nina suggests, “Infuse character into your farmhouse dining room by incorporating weathered mirrors and vintage art pieces. These timeless accents add a sense of history and intrigue, creating a curated look that tells a story.”

Her top tip is to scatter them strategically around the room to evoke a charming, lived-in feel.

4. Try a calming color scheme

Just because you’re going for farmhouse dining room ideas, this doesn’t mean you’re limited to cottagecore decor colors alone.

“Opt for a neutral color scheme, adding a few touches of pale blues, greens, and creams, to achieve a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience, including spaces with dining rooms that have farmhouse designs.

This is especially useful for smaller dining rooms, as these lighter colors can make a small dining room appear bigger.

“In this dining area we designed, the inspiration was the view to the lake and using colors reflecting water and nature,” explains Colleen Saglimbeni, interior designer and founder of CDS Interiors.

Colleen Saglimbeni Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of CDS Interiors Colleen Saglimbeni is the founder of CDS Interiors. With over 30 years of experience, she creates interiors that are stylish and elegant, as well as comfortable and smart. Through her unique design process, she marries exquisite taste and a trained eye with the reality of how life in a home is lived.

This still creates a space to wine and dine which feels inviting, but just does this in a brighter, more airy way.

Illuminating White 07 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Keep your farmhouse dining room feeling fresh with this simple, sleek shade. Serene Blue 04 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Whether you paint the walls with it or dab it onto vintage furniture, this blue will add calmness to the room. Stain resistant Lark Manor Alesana Linen Parsons Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H33 x W18.5 x D20

Made from: Wood

Price: $249.99 These are a classic shape and style, and also come in beige, black, gray, ivory, and olive green, in case you want a different shade.

5. Transform the ceiling

Bringing drama to your ceiling will elevate your farmhouse dining room even further.

“You can transform the ceiling into a canvas of design with shiplap and wood beams,” says Nina. "The interplay of these materials adds warmth and character, creating an intimate atmosphere reminiscent of traditional farmhouses."

The contrasting colors create depth, which Nina says will enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the space.

For renters, you could always add peel-and-stick shiplap wallpaper to the walls such as the Abyssaly Wood Wallpaper from Amazon.

6. Bring in tactile elements

Adding rustic style textures are great farmhouse dining room ideas, as they’re easy to implement quickly.

Nina explains, “Enhance the tactile experience in your farmhouse dining room with the strategic use of woven baskets and textured linens.

“Place woven baskets as decorative storage solutions (we're into these collapsible Best Choice Baskets on Amazon), and layer the dining table with textured linens to add depth and interest,” she adds.

These subtle touches contribute to the overall coziness and comfort of the space.

Amazon's choice Honey-Can-Do Nesting Baskets Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W12 x D12

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $19.99 Store cutlery, napkins, and tablescaping decor in these baskets which you can stack within each other. Four colors available Lithuanian Linen Runner Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): W16 x L79

Made from: Linen

Price: $68 No matter if you're going for a formal or casual look, this runner will add beautiful softness to your farmhouse dining room. Durable handles Mkono Woven Storage Basket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.8 x W16 x D16

Made from: Jute

Price: $23.99



If you have any items you need to quickly stash away in your room, this basket is a perfect solution.

7. Finish with authentic touches

For those who are homeowners and are set on going for farmhouse dining room ideas, adding striking features will bring the room together.

“Stone columns add a sense of history and grounding to the dining room, evoking the rustic charm of classic farmhouses,” Nina suggests.

You could also create a cozy hearth nook with a fireplace if space allows.

“This not only adds warmth but also serves as a natural gathering point. Surround the fireplace with comfortable seating, creating an intimate corner that beckons guests to linger after a delightful meal,” Nina adds.

We have this Duraflame Electric Fireplace from Amazon in our basket right now, as it's stylish and safe for children and pets.

By embracing the art of thoughtful design, you can curate farmhouse dining room ideas as visually stunning as they are inviting.

“Incorporating these farmhouse dining room ideas will transform your space into a magazine-worthy haven, where rustic charm meets contemporary elegance,” Nina finishes by saying.

You can carry on decorating in this style throughout your home — we recommend moving onto farmhouse living room ideas next.