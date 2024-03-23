7 chic double vanity bathroom ideas to maximize your space with

Double vanity bathroom ideas are the perfect way to add a touch of luxe to your space — and may even come in useful if you're sharing with another person.

We've asked interior designers for their most popular client double vanity bathroom ideas and they've certainly delivered. From clever storage solutions to sophisticated lighting, you can make yours both stylish and functional.

If you're looking for smart bathroom ideas, our tips are ideal for making the most of what you have if you're working with a space two people will share.

Divine double vanity bathroom ideas

Even though double vanity bathroom ideas look ultra-sophisticated, it's actually easy to do in small bathrooms and on a budget.

Our experts have recommended specific buys throughout, so we have sought these out to help you get get decorating ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Have dedicated faucets

(Image credit: Krafty Photos / Style Jackson Hole)

For those looking for small bathroom ideas for couples (Demi Lovato's bathroom is a great example of this), you can create a separate space in one sink unit by doubling up on the most important fitting of all.

“Offer guests (or yourself) the luxury of a dedicated faucet by choosing a wide sink,” explains Shannon White Burns, interior designer and founder of Shannon White Design.

She adds, “We chose this 36” inch sink — you could get one that’s mounted by itself or as we did, one you can incorporate into a vanity for extra storage.”

A timeless style like this Dowell Rectangular Bathroom Sink from Wayfair would make a superb base for clever double vanity bathroom ideas.

2. Try LED lighting

(Image credit: Gaia G Interiors / Ashley Ippolito Photography)

The best modern bathroom ideas pay attention to thoughtful details, which you can bring into your double vanity bathroom unit.

“Floating this sink allowed for motion-sensored LED lights to be installed on the bottom,” explains Gaia Guidi Filippi, principal designer and owner of Gaia G Interiors.

“By using this idea, anyone going to the bathroom in the middle of the night won’t need to fumble with lights or wake up their spouse,” she says.

Get creative by going for bright colors, such as with these Great Value LED Puck Lights from Walmart.

Eco-friendly Lepotec 30-LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W8

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $26.99 for two These have a lifelong free replacement policy, which is always reassuring when shopping online. Versatile Vyanlight Motion Sensor LED Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.6 x W7.4 x D1.2

Made from: Metal

Price: $24.99 for four Amazon shoppers say these are super bright and also work in hallways and under the stairs. Comes with a remote Lightbiz LED Closet Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): 0.87 x W3.34 x D3.34

Made from: Metal

Price: $39.99 for six These charge up easily thanks to their USB rechargeable batteries.

3. Go for contemporary materials

(Image credit: Laura Stein Interiors / David Bagosy)

One way to make your small bathroom look luxe is to be mindful of the materials used in your double vanity bathroom.

“Born and raised in Alberta Canada, our client loves everything about the Rockies. She wanted her new bathroom to feel like a contemporary mountain spa with lots of stone, wood, and natural light,” explains Laura Stein, interior designer and founder of Laura Stein Interiors.

“We wrapped the floors and walls in travertine and brought in warm walnut on our millwork,” she adds.

To achieve a similar look, you could try using the Parvatile Travertine Wall and Floor Tiles from Wayfair.

4. Opt for smaller mirrors

(Image credit: Gaia G Interiors / Ashley Ippolito Photography)

Instead of going for wide mirrors, choose full-length mirrors so you and your beau (or anyone else) can check yourselves out properly in them.

Gaia says, “The tall skinny mirrors really framed this his and hers area of the bathroom.”

Shannon adds, “Centering a small mirror over each sink is a good approach for a smaller vanity, as the symmetry will draw the eye and look appealing.”

You can achieve a similar look to the mirrors Gaia styled with these bestselling Loaao Black Metal Bathroom Mirrors from Amazon.

Hardware included Willa Arlo Gautreau Wood Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H65 x W40 x D2

Made from: Wood

Price: $499.99 This is a bit of a splurge, but it will make your bathroom look so contemporary. Highly-rated Mainstays Full-Length Black Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W12 x L48

Made from: Metal

Price: $21.94 No, that price isn't a typo. This mirror is an absolute steal. HD Glass Suidia White Oval Mirror Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $86.99 We love how versatile this mirror is and think you could hang it anywhere in your home.

5. Choose a small sink

(Image credit: Krafty Photos / Style Jackson Hole)

Sacrifice individual sink space to make room for more than one in this double vanity bathroom idea.

Shannon explains, “I like to use small integrated sinks to help maximize counter space, which allows plenty of space for all your bathroom toiletries.”

“Sleek vessel sinks in particular will allow for a clutter-free and effortlessly chic bathroom aesthetic,” adds Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

These sized sinks can also be very budget-friendly, such as the Deer Valley Vitreous Vessel Sink from Wayfair.

6. Hang wall sconces

(Image credit: Bethany Reilly Interior Design / Zander Grey)

Wall sconces work beautifully as bathroom lighting ideas, as they look smart and work very effectively.

“One of my favorite tricks is to add single wall sconces on each side of the mirror to provide the most flattering lighting for my clients,” says Bethany Reilly, interior designer and founder of Bethany Reilly Interior Design.

If you’re lucky (or plan well), Shannon says you can evenly space three sconces on either side of two mirrors at eye level (we like these TikTok-famous Landgoo Lights from Amazon).

“This gives the best task light and is flattering as well — overhead lights can cast shadows,” she adds.

It's certainly a double vanity bathroom idea we can get behind.

Brushed brass George Olivier Giorgia Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17 x W5 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $64.86 Use just one of these or grab a couple and place them in between your double vanity. Dimmable Mercury Row Alresford Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H11.7 x W19 x D19

Made from: Metal

Price: $66.99 These are so elegant and will add a touch of luxe to your bathroom. 60 watt Kelly Clarkson Home Jillian Wallchiere Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H20 x W5 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $78.14 You can use this with dimmer bulbs to create a cozy ambiance in your bathroom in the evening.

7. Don't forget storage

(Image credit: Bethany Reilly Interior Design / Zander Grey)

With two people sharing the double vanity bathroom, it’s important to make sure there are ample bathroom storage ideas within these.

Laura says, “We designed a bathroom with multiple pull-outs designed specifically to meet his and her needs.”

She continues, “With space for makeup, blow dryers, electric shavers, and toothbrushes, everything could be put away and stored properly — it’s one way a double vanity can be a relationship saver!”

Brittany adds you could also place a grooming drawer between the sinks to store items. For example, the Marknor Organizer from Amazon is an easy, renter-friendly solution.

With these stylish double bathroom vanity ideas, you can transform your bathroom into a spa-like retreat.

Nina finishes by saying, “Indulge in the luxury of double the sinks, double the storage, and double the style, and create a bathroom sanctuary as functional as it is fashionable.”

Double vanities also work as guest bathroom ideas, which you might want to scope out if you’re transforming your extra washroom.