6 best reading lights to use in your apartment or dorm

You might not think of it, but a good reading light is an essential. No matter how hard you try to stay on top of your reading, there will def be times in your college career that you’re left with a whole book to get through before a 9 am class the next day. Trust me — it happens to the best of us!
If you’ve got roommates, then keeping your bedside lamp on all night isn’t an option. But don’t worry — as a former literature major, I’ve pulled my fair share of all-nighters, and have sampled more reading lights than I can count. From portable stick-on wall sconces to wearable spotlights, these are a few of the best reading lights to use under your duvet covers, without disturbing anyone in your dorm or room.
The best reading lights to have on your bedside table
Price: $9.99
This cute little light has been designed to clip right on to the page of your book and last for a full eight hours when fully charged. It comes in loads of colors, swivels easily to the angle you need, and has two different brightness levels for you to choose from.
Price: $27.99
A real dual-purpose queen, this wall sconce works as both a nightlight and a reading light, and can be fixed to the wall without any nails or screws. It has tons of different color temperatures and brightness levels for you to test out, and it's easy to detach from the wall and use as a handheld reading light.
Price: $15.99
Great for attaching to the top of your headboard or the side of your nightstand, this clip-on light comes with an adjustable gooseneck arm that’s easy to manipulate into the perfect position. A hands-free solution, it’s ideal if you’re looking to completely illuminate the area under your comforter.
Price: $17.99
Another great hands-free solution for my fellow lazy gals, this double reading light has been designed to be worn around your neck. It comes with three different color temperatures, is easy to bend into the perfect angle, and is super lightweight and simple to wear. Oh, and best of all, it’s gold!
Price: $101.18
This portable Philips light is pretty spendy — but you’ll definitely end up using it for far more than just reading. It’s wireless, portable, and has over 16 million shades of color and white light for you to play around with. Plus, it even comes with a preset light setting designed specifically for reading!