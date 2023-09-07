6 best reading lights to use in your apartment or dorm

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You might not think of it, but a good reading light is an essential. No matter how hard you try to stay on top of your reading, there will def be times in your college career that you’re left with a whole book to get through before a 9 am class the next day. Trust me — it happens to the best of us!

If you’ve got roommates, then keeping your bedside lamp on all night isn’t an option. But don’t worry — as a former literature major, I’ve pulled my fair share of all-nighters, and have sampled more reading lights than I can count. From portable stick-on wall sconces to wearable spotlights, these are a few of the best reading lights to use under your duvet covers, without disturbing anyone in your dorm or room.

The best reading lights to have on your bedside table