There are 60 Urban Outfitters mirrors on-site, but these are the ones I feel seen in

When I tell you that I am obsessed with Urban Outfitters mirrors — I'm not kidding. I’m slowly filling my apartment with the brand's catalog of furniture, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. With on-trend pieces that offer so much in terms of style and substance, I wish I could buy every single item on the website.

Unfortunately, I’ve yet to find a magical money fairy that will wake me up with the scent of $1 million every morning, so I’ve had to buckle down and focus on pieces that I really need. And everyone needs a mirror, right?

I get that everyone has different requirements when browsing all of the small and full-length mirrors out there. If your landlord won’t let you stick a few nails in the wall, a freestanding mirror should be a payday priority. On the contrary, if you've got your property owner wrapped around your pinky (please teach us your ways), I’ve found wall mirrors that will look beautiful in your rental.

12 Urban Outfitters mirrors that will stand out in your apartment

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

You can bet your bottom dollar that Urban Outfitters got the chic mirror memo. From TikTok-approved mirrors to cheap-but-chic options for those on a budget, I’ve picked out the best mirrors at Urban Outfitters right now. Note that prices (including promotional offers) are correct at the time of publication.

Each section is priced low to high

Freestanding Urban Outfitters mirrors

Wall-mounted Urban Outfitters mirrors

How we chose these Urban Outfitters mirrors

Logistically, it wasn't possible to call in all of the Urban Outfitters mirrors, so instead we filtered our search results to include top-rated picks with the best star ratings. As well as this, we read through reviews that were available on the respective product pages.

Now that you've taken a look at our favorite Urban Outfitters mirrors, make sure you keep them clean. Our mirror-cleaning guide will show you how to keep your looking glass glistening.