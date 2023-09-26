There are 60 Urban Outfitters mirrors on-site, but these are the ones I feel seen in

Urban Outfitters mirrors: Quick menu
When I tell you that I am obsessed with Urban Outfitters mirrors — I'm not kidding. I’m slowly filling my apartment with the brand's catalog of furniture, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. With on-trend pieces that offer so much in terms of style and substance, I wish I could buy every single item on the website.
Unfortunately, I’ve yet to find a magical money fairy that will wake me up with the scent of $1 million every morning, so I’ve had to buckle down and focus on pieces that I really need. And everyone needs a mirror, right?
I get that everyone has different requirements when browsing all of the small and full-length mirrors out there. If your landlord won’t let you stick a few nails in the wall, a freestanding mirror should be a payday priority. On the contrary, if you've got your property owner wrapped around your pinky (please teach us your ways), I’ve found wall mirrors that will look beautiful in your rental.
12 Urban Outfitters mirrors that will stand out in your apartment
You can bet your bottom dollar that Urban Outfitters got the chic mirror memo. From TikTok-approved mirrors to cheap-but-chic options for those on a budget, I’ve picked out the best mirrors at Urban Outfitters right now. Note that prices (including promotional offers) are correct at the time of publication.
Freestanding Urban Outfitters mirrors
One of a kind
Price:
Was $320, Now $259 (save $61)
Size (in.): H67 x D1 x W31.75
Made from: Mango wood and glass
Colors: Brown
Over 150 people have reviewed this wooden mirror, leaving it with an overall score of 4.5 stars out of five. And why wouldn’t they love it? The warm-toned frame is perfect for those looking to deck out their apartment with earthier boho decor. And, due to the natural composition of the mango wood, no two mirrors are the same.
Available in three sizes
Price:
Was $449, Now $319 (save $180)
Size (in.): H72 x W1.26 x L31.5
Made from: Oak, glass
Colors: White, black, or natural
I get that everyone has different-sized rentals, which is why I want to shout about this UO mirror from the rooftops. It comes in three different sizes: a floor mirror (pictured), a vanity mirror, and an extra-large floor mirror. Personally, I'm fighting so hard with my mind right now because I want to buy all three of them. You can never have too many selfie opportunities in my opinion.
Totally tubular
Price: $399
Size (in.): H73 x W1 x L28
Made from: Glass, MDF, and metal
Colors: Black or gold
Coming in either black or gold, this metal-framed full-length mirror is sleek and stylish — but it’s also super practical. Long enough to show off your full outfit of the day, you could choose to perch this mirror on the floor or attach it to the wall. I'm a fan of the statement knob detail that gives it an edge over other framed designs.
Extra storage
Price:
Was $599, Now $399 (save $200)
Size (in.): H70 x W10 x L33
Made from: MDF, ash veneer, and glass
Colors: Natural
Yes, this is a mirror with extra storage! I mean, the small bedroom storage gods definitely delivered on this product, didn’t they? This mirror offers an impressive design due to the fact that it’s simultaneously practical and cute. While the mirror itself is big enough to check yourself out, the extra shelves are a welcome addition, allowing you to store books, makeup, and indoor plants.
Freshly restocked
Price:
Was $599, Now $449 (save $150)
Size (in.): H59.6 x W1 x L41.1
Made from: Brass, MDF, and glass
Colors: Bronze
Wavy and blob mirrors are all the rage right now, and this UO floor mirror has plenty of cool curves around its perimeter. While many of these mirrors seem to cut off your outfit halfway down, this beauty is absolutely long enough for a full OOTD. Plus, the slim bronze frame is super glam and perfect for any room — no matter your decor style. This style has sold out in the past, though, so be quick!
Blob mirror
Price: $599
Size (in,): H61.81 x W11.81 x L38.19
Made from: Pinewood, MDF, iron, and glass
Colors: Brown
Yep, that wooden ball is all part of the design! Pretty cool, huh? This bold yet minimal mirror offers a bit of everything. The minimal frame won’t clash with anything else in your rental, but the organic shape and the added sphere turn what could be a relatively boring mirror into something that's on-trend. You could even mount it to the wall if you wanted.
Wall-mounted Urban Outfitters mirrors
Affordable option
Price:
Was $89, Now $71.20 (20% off taken at checkout)
Size (in.): H24” x W0.4” x D16”
Made from: Metal, glass, MDF, and faux leather
Colors: Copper
Relax, vegans and animal lovers — there’s no real leather here. I’m all about that faux life, and this PU leather strap mirror is a bargain so good I can’t quite wrap my head around it. Perfect for hanging in your bedroom or even in your entryway for a quick little hair check before you leave, it’s stylish and practical. Because copper home decor is making a comeback, it's the perfect pick.
Shelved mirror
Price: $119
Size (in.): H17.88 x W5.75 x L19.63
Made from: Glass, metal, wood
Colors: White/natural
Whether you’re looking for a new vanity mirror or you’re just after more storage, this multi-purpose mirror has me hooked. I mean, it's the interior equivalent of a dress with pockets! This Scandi-style mirror would look great in your bathroom or hallway.
Retro vibes
Price:
Was $199, Now $119.40 (40% taken off at checkout)
Size (in.): H42 x W1.3 x L14.95
Made from: Mango wood, MDF, and glass
Colors: Green, orange, or black
Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the orange is sold out, but am I sad about that? Well, not really. The squiggly black mirror option is an all-rounder, and the green is giving us major retro vibes! Comparatively, these run a little smaller than some of the other full-length mirrors on here, which means that it’s a stunning option for girlies with smaller apartments.
Pop of pastel
Price: $139
Size (in.): H68 x W2.65 x L30
Made from: MDF and glass
Colors: Blue
Personally, I LOVE adding blue to my bedroom, and this sky blue is giving me major Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift decor vibes (hey, 1989). Which is why I’m reaching for my credit card as I type this. Featuring a contemporary curved shape, this mirror is all kinds of cool, and it’s the perfect size for that one last glance before you leave the house.
Super chic
Price:
Was $199, Now $139.30 (save $59.70)
Size (in.): H30 x W0.5 x L18.75
Made from: Iron, MDF, and glass
Colors: Black, silver, or gold
Is there anything more stylish than a beautiful arch? Nope. This pick offers the effortless beauty of an arched mirror and adds some contemporary realness with the three color options. Personally, I can’t get enough of the regal gold mirror option, but the silver and black styles are just as impressive. Plus, the engineered wood panel on the back has been designed for easy hanging — so you don’t need to be a DIY expert to install it.
Display hardware included
Price: $499
Size (in.): L65 x W35
Made from: MDF, cherry wood veneer, and glass
Colors: Brown
This playful pick is what mirror dreams are made of. Its organic shape would look perfect on anyone's wall, but that’s not to say that you couldn’t lean it or use the best adhesive hooks if your landlord isn’t down with nailing things up. The brown color would lend itself well to mid-century modern or boho decor styles, especially if you add a cute rug into the mix.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters mirrors
Logistically, it wasn't possible to call in all of the Urban Outfitters mirrors, so instead we filtered our search results to include top-rated picks with the best star ratings. As well as this, we read through reviews that were available on the respective product pages.
Now that you've taken a look at our favorite Urban Outfitters mirrors, make sure you keep them clean. Our mirror-cleaning guide will show you how to keep your looking glass glistening.