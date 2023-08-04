7 boho fall decor picks that make me want to wrap up in a sweater

I totally understand the fear that's struck into the hearts of minimalists when fall and Halloween rock up. Bright orange, black, rusty browns, and reds don't paint the prettiest picture in a vanilla girl's home. If boho decor is your bread and butter tho — what a treat! Fall decorating basically becomes an extension of the style you already love so much. If we were to play a guessing game, the words textured fabrics, earthy colors, and natural elements could really be describing either. 

When it comes to putting a boho lens on your fall decor, shopping becomes a lot of fun. Here are nine autumnal decor items that are perfect for boho spaces and, TBH, will definitely work for most of the year, too. 

Boho style fall decor you should add to cart this season

Not that you need any excuse to buy some cute fall decor, but the air is feeling a little crisper and the sweaters are already out of my closet. Here are some boho picks that'll do nothing but boost those cozy fall feelings.

Boho style placematsServe up
Folkulture Cotton Fall Mats, Set of 3

Price: $14.99

Friendgsgiving just got a whole lot cuter. This set of placemats double as pot trivets and those tasseld help add tons of personality to a table scheme. The colors feel super autumnal but can be used in spring and summer, too. 

Beige knit blanket from DormifyCuddle up
Chunky Cable Knit Plush Throw Blanket

Price: $70

Wrap me up in this and I'd probably never go to class. You'll want to blame this cozy cable knit throw for hitting the snooze button, but it's a definite must-have. With a cup of hot chocolate and your favorite series, you'll get a lot of use out of it.

Pink and orange comforter coverSleep tight
Sewzinski Boho Florals Comforter Set

Price: From $179

How adorable is this comforter set?! Boho to a T, but with the orange flower print, it'll fit right in with the rest of your bedroom's fall decor. It's comfy, machine washable, and comes in three sizes (including twin XL).

Rust orange plant pot from H&MSleek stoneware
Stoneware Plant Pot in Rust Brown

Price: $36.99

This pretty pot is practically a fall sweater for your plant babies. The rust color will give your living room or bedroom an autumnal vibe — just make sure your leafy friends have proper drainage!

Boho lace table runner from AmazonLovely & lacy
Gemseek 60-Inch Boho Table Runner

Price: $12.99

You've got your placemats, but you still need a li'l somethin' extra to really pull your girl dinner together. The cutest autumnal pick that'll fit into your boho scheme is this gorge lace runner. Just be aware you can only handwash it... so watch the gravy.

Teakwood and tobacco candle in amber glassBurn baby burn
Teakwood & Tobacco Large Soy Candle

Price: $34

My personal fave scent from P.F. Candle Co. (if I had to choose) is this incredibly woody candle that will instantly put you in the fall spirit the second you light it. Its soy wax, essential oil composition, and cotton wicks burn so clean, too.

Reddish orange fall mug from WayfairPSL goes here
Wazee Stoneware Coffee Mug, Set of 6

Price: $25.81

What's an autumn day without a super-sweet, super hot latte? Preferably pumpkin flavored? This stoneware mug set comes with six so you can make one for all your besties, too. They're dishwasher safe and would look so cute in your coffee station.

