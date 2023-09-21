Yes, gothic boho decor is a thing — here’s what you need to decorate in this style

Gothic Boho Decor: Quick Menu
1. Gothic boho decor
2. FAQs
If you like a mix of darker interiors and easy breezy styling, you’re going to love gothic boho decor. The look brings two opposite styles together for a romantic finish with an elegant edge.
Growing up, I lived in a house that was pretty goth. I loved the style, but as I got older, I wanted to decorate my home in a more relaxed style. That’s why I love gothic boho, as it brings two of my loves together in a seriously cool way.
Want to decorate your own home with this darker take on boho design? I’ve rounded up a range of decor buys that will help you get the look without having to spend a lot of money or needing to paint your walls back (fellow renters, I feel you!).
9 gothic boho decor buys that are detailed and dreamy
From bigger pieces to smaller finishing touches, these beautiful buys are great for making your favorite dark decorating ideas come together, all with a nature-inspired touch.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Artsy
Price: $49
For some reason, this is giving me Lord of the Rings. The film series' aesthetic sums up gothic boho and dark cottagecore pretty well, so give it a watch if you need some inspo. Tapestries are really great for quickly creating a relaxing space, and this one is especially peaceful. Oh, and peep that cacti in the corner, too — cute!
Pretty
Price: $14
Gothic boho decor isn’t just about dark colors — don’t forget about bringing in boho’s color palette, too. This mug is the best of both worlds, with a dusky pink base and a dark purple handle. The watercolor-style illustrations are gorgeous and will add an artistic flair to any kitchen. Each mug is handcrafted, giving it a unique finish.
Flower power
Price: $93.99
Jute rugs are an absolute staple of the boho aesthetic, so this black version just makes sense. It’s shaped like a gothic flower and has plenty of beautiful detailing that gives it an intricate texture. Lay it down at the foot of your bed or in the middle of your living room for a dramatic statement.
Witchy
Price: $10.86
Wall sconces are popular in goth decor — but you might not want something so heavy, especially if you’re renting. Instead, this shelf offers a lighter alternative, while bringing in darker colors. The colorful crystals are a great combo of boho and goth, as is the pretty butterfly illustration.
Handy
Price: $20
I can’t count on my hands the number of times I’ve lost jewelry because I didn't put it in a sensible place. Adulting is hard, right? If you have the same issue, this trinket tray could be a great option. The fingers are perfect for placing rings on, while the smaller dish is ideal for bracelets and necklaces. I’m also loving the tattoo-style illustrations on it.
Easy to install
Price: $11.97
Only got room for a li’l mirror? This crescent moon one would fit perfectly on smaller walls, such as ones in apartments or dorms. It has just enough space to see your whole face, so you can check that your eyeliner hasn’t smudged before you head out. Hang it by itself or surround it with other gothic boho wall hangings.
Glow up
Price: $21.90
Sure, you could just get a simple table lamp. But why would you do that, when you could get a desk lamp that looks like a whole flower? This lamp comes in four different colors, but I’m really loving the green for getting the gothic boho look. I also think that this would also work beautifully in a fairycore room, too.
Comfortable
Price: $209.99
I love using accent chairs to create extra seating and interest in my small space. Even when they aren’t being used functionally, they can still look super stylish — like this one does. The scalloped back gives it a soft look and feel, while the rich purple adds that gothic touch. This is also highly rated on Wayfair, with shoppers saying it’s cute and soft.
Spooky
Price: $10
Candles can really add to the ambiance of a room, and this one does that both aesthetically and with its scent. With notes of jasmine, clove, vanilla, patchouli, and cinnamon, it’s a beautiful combination of nature and coziness — which is what gothic boho decor is all about.
FAQs
What is gothic boho decor?
Gothic boho decor is a combination of the witchy goth aesthetic, matched with the natural elements of the boho aesthetic. This creates a relaxed feeling room, which has dark and cozy elements.
How to decorate with gothic boho decor?
Combine dark colors and gothic shapes, along with nature-inspired boho colors and textures. Dark candles, jute rugs, and ivy garlands are all examples of how you can bring this into your place.
Now you know how to decorate with gothic boho decor, you might want to try other popular takes on the goth aesthetic, too. Whimisgoth is a moody yet playful style, with plenty of witchy elements.