These Dormify headboards will make your dorm bed chic and cozy

There’s one thing that I totally regret not getting for my college dorm, and that's a headboard. It sounds pretty random, but most dorms don’t come with one. Luckily, there are plenty of cute Dormify headboards that are perfect for adding extra comfort to your room on campus.
When you’re in college — even when you’re not fully in your pajamas, ready to sleep — you’re probably gonna spend a lot of time chilling on your bed. Whether you’re getting to know your roomie or just relaxing after a lecture, it will become your go-to place to sit. That’s why having a headboard is a good idea, so you can do that comfortably. Oh, and the right headboard can really add to your decor.
Think a dorm headboard is a great idea? I’ve rounded up nine of my faves from Dormify. When choosing these, I’ve taken into account style and shopper ratings to make sure they’ll really work in a college room. Head on down for my top picks…
Decorate your dorm bed with one of these Dormify headboards
I’ve picked out a range of different styles, so you can pick the one that’s right for you. Some of these also have charging features, so you can charge your phone while you recharge yourself.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Mermaidcore
Size (in.): H32 x W40 x D4.5
Made from: Polyester
Price: $319
I’ve seen shell headboards all over my Insta feed the past few years, and I can totally see why they’ve stayed popular. The shape is really striking but elegant at the same time. This is lightweight and easy to hang, so you can make your bed up quickly once you arrive at your dorm. It even comes with adhesive strips — clever!
Pleather
Size (in.): H32 x W40 x D3.5
Made from: Faux leather
Price: $299
This is such a versatile headboard, and I think it would work well in any room. The studs add an extra touch of glam, as does the faux leather material. FYI: It also comes in gray and pink, if you like the style but want something more colorful. The pink is available in super chic velvet, too.
Pretty in pink
Size (in.): H40 x L34
Made from: Polyester
Price: $99
Coquette queens, this is the headboard for you. If you’re going for a pink dorm room, this would be such a perf addition. I’m sure Barbie would have this in her dreamhouse, as it’s so pretty and luxe. I also can’t believe the price, coming in at just under $100. That’s very good for a headboard.
Shiny
Size (in.): H40 x L34
Made from: Polyester
Price: $129
Just like T-Swift, this headboard can make the whole room shimmer. Bring the party to your dorm and match it with disco balls, retro wall art, and fairy lights. It could also work well for those with a whimsigoth aesthetic — add some vine leaves around it and go for rich, velvety textures to complete the look.
Vibrant
Size (in.): H32 x W4.5 x L40
Made from: PU
Price: $499
Wanna make a bold statement in your dorm? This is the answer, bb. You won’t need to decorate too heavily if you have this hot pink headboard as it adds plenty of impact by itself. BTW, this is a made-to-order option, so it can take a few weeks before it’s delivered. If you’re last-minute dorm shopping, it might not be your best bet.
Beige beauty
Size (in.): H32 x W40 x D4
Made from: Polyester
Price: $249
Sometimes, you just can’t go wrong with a classic shape and shade. This is giving me all the quiet luxury realness — just pair it up with crisp white sheets, and you’ll have an effortlessly chic dorm bed. For those who know they’re gonna wanna switch up their dorm decor throughout the year, this is a stylish yet timeless choice.
Refined
Size (in.): H32 x W40 x D3.5
Made from: Polyester
Price: $249
I’m totally here for this vanilla girl vibe headboard. That aesthetic, natural color? The curved edges? Oh, I’m in love. Add some bouclé pillows and cream throw blankets to make your dorm room extra cozy. If you know you’re prone to a coffee spill, you’ll also be pleased to know that it’s easy to clean. Just wipe it down with soapy water, and you’ll be good to go.
Minimalist
Size (in.): H35 x W40
Made from: Polyester
Price: $139
Keep things simple with this gray headboard. I can see it adding serious style to a masculine-style room. Dormify shoppers love this, with a handful saying that it provides great cushioning and that the quality is fab, too. One even said they’re going to order it for their senior kid after seeing how much their college kid loved it — now that’s dedication!
Gorgeous green
Size (in.): H32 x W4.5 x L40
Made from: PU
Price: $499
I actually love boho dorm decor, as you can really use it to turn your place into a relaxing haven. I’m imagining this headboard draped with printed throws and tasseled pillows, along with a jute rug on the floor. More of a cottagecore girlie? Add some mushroom decor and dreamy illustrated wall art around it.
FAQs
How do you attach a Dormify charging headboard?
Stick two adhesive strips — like these Command strips on Amazon — onto your wall, then place the other sides onto the headboard back. Then, stick them together to attach to the wall.
Should I bring a headboard to college?
It's definitely a good idea to bring a headboard to college, as they can provide extra comfort to your bed and can prevent wall damage, too. Just be sure to check your dorm contract before bringing one, as some colleges don't allow them or will already have one for you.
By adding one of these Dormify headboards to your college bed, you’re sure to elevate the style in your new room. This, along with some cozy dorm bedding (Dormify has some great bedding sets), will make your bed almost as good as your one at home.