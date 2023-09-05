These dreamy Dormify bedding buys will make your dorm room cozy and cute

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dormify bedding buys: Quick Menu 1. Sheets

2. Comforters

3. Shams

If there’s one thing you can’t forget when going to college, it’s bedding. You don’t want to rock up on your first day with nothing to sleep on but a lumpy mattress. That’s not cute, bestie. Don’t worry, though — I’ve got an idea. Dormify has an amazing dorm bedding section, which totally has everything you’ll need.

Dormify is a site that specializes in — you guessed it — dorms. Everything on there has been thought about in terms of sizing, so you won’t be left with sheets that are too small or furniture that’s too big. It has a gorgeous aesthetic that’s fun and playful, making it easy to make your room look super stylish. Oh, and you can ship directly to your halls, to save you all the hassle of moving boxes.

If you’re about to move in and are thinking you should probably get your bedding figured out, I’m here to help. I’ve rounded up a range of different bedding options, so whether you need a whole new sheet set or just finishing touches, you’re (literally) covered. After all, a cozy bed equals a cozy dorm.

Sweet dreams are def made of these Dormify bedding buys

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I’ve broken this list down into sheets, comforters, and shams. Not only this, but I’ve made sure to scope out pieces that are highly-rated, stylish, and especially useful for dorms.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Dormify sheet sets

I totally think that sheets are a great, quick way to add color and style to a bedroom.

Useful 1. Smart Sheet Set with Side Pocket Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen

Made from: Microfiber

Price: $26 for twin/twin XL I’m a sucker for pockets. Whether it’s on a dress or on home decor, I’m always quick to fall in love. If you don’t have room for a nightstand in your dorm or just want somewhere to store your snacks, this sheet set with two pockets is a clever idea. Another great feature? It’s wrinkle-free, bb. Crisp sheets with minimal effort, you’re coming with me. Versatile 2. Rowan Super Soft T-Shirt Jersey Sheet Set Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, queen

Made from: Polyviscose blend

Price: $39 for twin/twin XL Don’t roll your eyes at me, girlie! I know that this isn’t a bright pattern or color, but sometimes you can’t go wrong with going simple. In fact, this is made from an extra soft blend of materials, making it totally dreamy to snuggle in after a long day of lectures. The sheet band is also elasticated, so it won’t budge, no matter how many pillows you throw on it. Pretty 3. Butterfly Garden Reversible Sheet Set Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen

Made from: Polyester

Price: $35 for twin/twin XL I have a confesh to make: I eat in bed. I know it’s gross, but like, whatever — let me eat my chocolate in peace. That being said, the mess is obvi a downside. That’s why I’m loving this sheet set, which is fully reversible, so you can just flip the sheets if you drop something on it or CBA on laundry day (I’m not judging).

Dormify comforter sets

Dorm rooms can be really temperamental, so it’s a good idea to have a warm bedding choice, just in case it gets chilly.

Effortlessly cool 4. Billie Pom Pom Stripe Comforter and Sham Set Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen

Made from: Cotton

Price: $119 for twin/twin XL This bedding will add a boho touch to your dorm thanks to its pom pom texture, which is sweet yet subtle. Keep it minimalist by dressing it with other vanilla girl accents, or even use it as a base for bolder accents like pops of pink. It’s also made from 100% cotton, making it breathable even on warmer nights. Soft texture 5. Juliette Eyelash Fringe Comforter and Sham Set Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen

Made from: Cotton, microfiber

Price: $119 for twin/twin XL How fabulous is the feathery fringe on this set? It comes in four different colors — blue, natural, white, and gray — so you can choose whichever matches your vibe best. I’m really loving the sky blue one, as it looks pretty and peaceful. Layer it up with other soft textures, like faux fur pillows and throws, which will add extra comfort. Flowery 6. Boho Rose Comforter and Sham Set Shop at Dormify Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen

Made from: Cotton

Price: $169 for twin/twin XL Ooh, I’m here for this textured moment! I like that this is patterned on the front and soft on the back, so you won’t have lumps and bumps on you when you’re catching Zs. BTW, it’s also a Dormify bestseller, with reviewers finding it soft, puffy, and comfortable to use. They also really like the quality, too — we stan good-quality bedding, people!

Dormify shams

Make your bed extra comfortable by adding a sham or two.

Simply stylish 7. White Waffle Standard Sham Shop at Dormify Size: Standard

Made from: Viscose, cotton

Price: $9 If you want a simple texture that delivers on comfort, waffle textures are the ones to look for. The viscose and cotton in this sham make for a cooling and super soft combo. All that for $9? Such a bargain. When washing, just make sure to choose a cool setting so you don’t mess up the material. Luxe choice 8. Sunday Citizen Snug Euro Sham Shop at Dormify Size: Square

Made from: Microfiber

Price: $85 Look — in a way dorms are kind of like hotel rooms. They’re little spaces that are easy to live out of. So, I think it just makes sense to add a bit of hotel luxury to your college room. This sham is giving chic European hotel vibes, with its striking shape and fluffy material. It is on the pricier side, but Sunday Citizen buys are always soft and stunning. Shiny 9. Silver Scarlett Standard Sham Shop at Dormify Size: Standard

Made from: Polyester

Price: $9 Make the whole room shimmer like T-Swift with this striped silver sham. For a fun disco effect, you could pair this with disco balls and neon lights to create a party in your dorm all the time. Or, if you want to go for a more masculine-style dorm room, this could be matched with navy blue and deep gray bedding and accessories.

Up next: 10 dorm room ideas to make your place the cutest on campus