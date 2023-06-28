We've rewatched the tour a zillion times, and this is how to get the 'Barbie' movie Dreamhouse look IRL

Girlypops, this is not a drill: Architectural Digest has dropped an in-depth first look at the set of the Barbie movie, and we are HERE FOR IT.
In a special edition of their Open Door series, we follow producer and star Margot Robbie through Barbieland (and most importantly, the IRL Barbie Dreamhouse carefully constructed for the film). We're obsessed with the bright yellows, pastel blues, and endless pinks that make up the sweet candy color scheme, the Palm Springs-inspired vibes, and the recurring motifs of iridescent acrylic, flamingos, bubbles, and ofc, all pink everything.
Although Robbie spills that a majority of the decor pieces we see are custom-made, especially for the set, we promise, you can still bring the Dreamhouse look into your space with this Barbiecore decor edit, where we're breaking it down room by room.
Barbie's Living Room
The first room we see in the tour is the living room, and just like many of us, Barbie is an open-plan queen. That being said, she does kind of take it to the extreme by not having any walls in the Dreamhouse at all.
"Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie," Robbie says.
The retro vibes of the furniture and decor, on the other hand? Sign me up.
"Because Barbie was invented in 1959, it felt like we could ground everything in that look," director Greta Gerwig says.
"Our main timeframe was the invention of Barbie through to now," set decorator Katie Spencer adds. "They're timeless pieces, which also have an echo to the actual toys that are in the Dreamhouse that Mattel makes today."
So besties, scroll on for the pink-themed mid-century modern furniture of your dreams:
Okay renters, I know we can't all have bubble bars and hanging chairs installed in our ceilings, but this funky iridescent lamp is the next best thing. It's super similar to some of the pieces we see in Barbie's living room and brings shiny vibes in a way that won't make your landlord scream.
Price: $99
As a former neutrals-only girl, the idea of a colorful statement piece like a sofa was always a no-go. But this blush velvet couch is a subtle enough shade to fit into any space, so it has me officially converted to the pink sofa club. Plus, the wavy organic shape of the backrest is soooo dreamy.
Price: $959.99
This adorable stacked rainbow lamp totally reminds me of those candy necklaces I was obsessed with as a kid, and if you watch the Open Door video carefully, you'll spot it in a few different places throughout the Dreamhouses. My 8-year-old self is begging me to add this one to my cart ASAP.
Price: $459.99
Barbie's Bedroom
This room def puts the 'dream' in Dreamhouse. From the heart-shaped velvety bed to the magical closet that picks out the perfect outfit for Barbie every morning, it's clear that Barbie's bedroom is one of the highlights of her space. Recreate the look and have sweet dreams of your own with these cozy-yet-cute, colorful decor picks.
As Robbie says, Barbie always wakes up perfectly ready for the day ahead — and thanks to this headboard in a near-identical shape, material, and color to the one in the Dreamhouse, you can too. Thanks to the charging outlet right next to where you rest your head, you'll never have to face the dilemma of getting up to plug your phone in or waking up with a low battery again.
Price: $319
Don't get me wrong, Barbie's holographic sequin-covered comforter is iconic, but the material makes it look... less-than-comforting. If you're trying to get the Barbie look but with bedding you can actually sleep in, this tropical palm tree-printed set is absolute perfection.
Price: From $164
These round velvet throw pillows are a near-exact match for those seen on Barbie's bed and are reminiscent of nostalgic candy from the seaside. Obviously, they'd look amazing in your bedroom, but they'd be a great fit for your cozy living room accent chair, too.
Price: $37.99
Barbie's Backyard
From the perfectly polished waterless pool and adorable floaties to the slide down from Barbie's bedroom, the outdoor vibes are *chef's kiss.* Personally, I'm working with a lil apartment balcony, but if you're blessed with any form of a backyard (or even better, an outdoor pool), these picks are perfect for you.
Grab a cup of coffee and wave hello to your BFFs from your little balcony with this pair of Parisian-style bistro chairs. It looks like they've been pulled right out of my childhood Barbie house and enlarged tbh, and I love the idea of starting to use my small patio more intentionally with these as a focal point.
Price: $327.14
If you have a pool, TFTI, I'm on my way over now. But you also def need this trio of inflatables created in collaboration with the movie itself. The bright colors and iconic 'B' shape will totally pop against your turquoise pool (and imagine the Insta photoshoots !!!!)
Price: $117
Okay, even if you have zero personal outdoor space, this cheerful terry lounger with a subtle sun and moon print will still allow you to soak up that summer sunshine. This lounger is also easily folded up and put into your car (pink convertible or not), ready for a beach day or picnic outing.
Price: $100
Barbie's Kitchen
IDK about you, but my favorite part of the Dreamhouse growing up was definitely the kitchen. I loved the colorful dinnerware, pastel cookware, and bright pink walls and stovetop, and the chance to recreate that feeling in my grown-up space has my inner kid's heart soaring. These pieces bring both style and function (a major win-win), and will make cooking a hundred times more fun.
Guess what? We spotted this exact Smeg toaster on Barbie's kitchen countertop, and you can get it in your space ASAP. The brand also does a matching kettle, standing mixer, personal blender, and even a whole fridge if you want to bring pastel pink to every appliance in your own kitchen.
Price: $199.95
There may not be water or any other elements in Barbieland, but here in the real world, it's very important to stay hydrated in the summer months. These adorable painted flamingo glasses will make hitting your daily water intake soooo much cuter, and they're in a similar artistic style to the plates seen in Barbie's kitchen.
Price: $24.57
Confession: I'm an absolute sucker for anything heart or flower-shaped, so this pastel waffle maker is such a winner. The periwinkle tone gives it major countertop appeal, and its ability to make four waffles at once is beyond ideal for an adorable weekend brunch.
Price: $27.96
Even More Barbie Decor
Can't get enough Barbiecore? Same, sis. Shop even more vibrant, fun, and funky decor for every corner of your space below, and bring as much Barbie aesthetic into your home as you want to create your very own Dream House:
If you're ready to fully commit to the Dream House aesthetic, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is the way to go. I mean, imagine the palm tree print on an accent wall in your bathroom, paired with an adorable UO bath mat and the fluffiest pink towels?? You'll feel like you're in an old-school soap commercial in no time.
Price: from $29
Bring your beauty sleep to the next level and preserve that Barbie-worthy blowout thanks to this adorable satin pillowcase, featuring Barbie's iconic silhouette on a fun checkerboard pattern. Satin is amazing for your skin, hair, and eyelashes, and Kitsch also does matching Barbie-themed scrunchies, claw clips, and barrettes ready for your morning routine.
Price: $22
Gerwig, Spencer, and the design team draw major inspiration from the shiny plastic over Barbie's box in stores, which is reflected in the recurring iridescent look throughout the Dream House set. Store and display your cutest sunglasses, endless nail polish collection, or most aesthetically pleasing skincare on these fun shelves for a picture-perfect setup.
Price: $49.99
This adorable duo of pink bubbly bedside lamps give a nod to the iconic bubble bar seen in the Dreamhouse, and are sure to inspire your very own Barbie dreams. Style one on either side of your bed, or set the second lamp up in your living room to bring a cohesive vibe to your space.
Price: $66.99
Bring a soundstage backdrop-inspired feel to your space with this scaled-down version of a tropical Palm Springs scene. The pastel tones are beyond on-brand for the Barbiecore look, and styled with a collection of tropical and beachy prints, it'll feel like summer sunshine all year round.
Price: from $14.95
Whether you opt for dried, artificial (a la Barbieland), or even fresh florals, this funky tile vase in pink is the cutest vessel. Place it on your side table in the living room or at the center of your dining table for an adorable pop of color.
Price: $19.95
PSA: Achieving Barbie's Dream House aesthetic isn't all about all pink everything. This turquoise throw pillow will pop paired with other bright tones, the print feels like a Palm Springs (or Barbieland) swimming pool, and the light and bright pattern will bring the summertime vibes into your space year-round.
Price: $49
If you're loving the midcentury modern look and want a more subtle and abstract take on Barbieland, this arch-printed peel-and-stick with palm trees is the way to go. You could also use a smaller section of this wallpaper to upgrade some of that Ikea furniture and bring the fun to your side table or bookshelf.
Price: from $29
This funky patterned throw may not use as many shades of pink as the Dreamhouse does, but it's def on its way. The organic wavy pattern would look perfect paired with your brand-new blush sofa on the way (wink wink) and on your current neutral couch or accent chair if you're looking for a smaller way to bring the Barbie hues into your living room.
Price: $25.60