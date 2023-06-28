We've rewatched the tour a zillion times, and this is how to get the 'Barbie' movie Dreamhouse look IRL

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Girlypops, this is not a drill: Architectural Digest has dropped an in-depth first look at the set of the Barbie movie, and we are HERE FOR IT.

In a special edition of their Open Door series, we follow producer and star Margot Robbie through Barbieland (and most importantly, the IRL Barbie Dreamhouse carefully constructed for the film). We're obsessed with the bright yellows, pastel blues, and endless pinks that make up the sweet candy color scheme, the Palm Springs-inspired vibes, and the recurring motifs of iridescent acrylic, flamingos, bubbles, and ofc, all pink everything.

Although Robbie spills that a majority of the decor pieces we see are custom-made, especially for the set, we promise, you can still bring the Dreamhouse look into your space with this Barbiecore decor edit, where we're breaking it down room by room.

Barbie's Living Room

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mattel)

The first room we see in the tour is the living room, and just like many of us, Barbie is an open-plan queen. That being said, she does kind of take it to the extreme by not having any walls in the Dreamhouse at all.

"Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie," Robbie says.

The retro vibes of the furniture and decor, on the other hand? Sign me up.

"Because Barbie was invented in 1959, it felt like we could ground everything in that look," director Greta Gerwig says.

"Our main timeframe was the invention of Barbie through to now," set decorator Katie Spencer adds. "They're timeless pieces, which also have an echo to the actual toys that are in the Dreamhouse that Mattel makes today."

So besties, scroll on for the pink-themed mid-century modern furniture of your dreams:

Pearlescent Glass Mini Globe Light Shop at Pottery Barn Teen Okay renters, I know we can't all have bubble bars and hanging chairs installed in our ceilings, but this funky iridescent lamp is the next best thing. It's super similar to some of the pieces we see in Barbie's living room and brings shiny vibes in a way that won't make your landlord scream. Price: $99 Shurtz 67'' Upholstered Loveseat Shop at Wayfair As a former neutrals-only girl, the idea of a colorful statement piece like a sofa was always a no-go. But this blush velvet couch is a subtle enough shade to fit into any space, so it has me officially converted to the pink sofa club. Plus, the wavy organic shape of the backrest is soooo dreamy. Price: $959.99 Morandi Rainbow Glass Floor Lamp Shop at Las Sola This adorable stacked rainbow lamp totally reminds me of those candy necklaces I was obsessed with as a kid, and if you watch the Open Door video carefully, you'll spot it in a few different places throughout the Dreamhouses. My 8-year-old self is begging me to add this one to my cart ASAP. Price: $459.99

Barbie's Bedroom

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mattel)

This room def puts the 'dream' in Dreamhouse. From the heart-shaped velvety bed to the magical closet that picks out the perfect outfit for Barbie every morning, it's clear that Barbie's bedroom is one of the highlights of her space. Recreate the look and have sweet dreams of your own with these cozy-yet-cute, colorful decor picks.

Ella Charging Shell Headboard Shop at Dormify As Robbie says, Barbie always wakes up perfectly ready for the day ahead — and thanks to this headboard in a near-identical shape, material, and color to the one in the Dreamhouse, you can too. Thanks to the charging outlet right next to where you rest your head, you'll never have to face the dilemma of getting up to plug your phone in or waking up with a low battery again. Price: $319 Palm Springs Holidays Turquoise Duvet Cover Shop at Spoonflower Don't get me wrong, Barbie's holographic sequin-covered comforter is iconic, but the material makes it look... less-than-comforting. If you're trying to get the Barbie look but with bedding you can actually sleep in, this tropical palm tree-printed set is absolute perfection. Price: From $164 Round Velvet Throw Pillow Pair Shop at Amazon These round velvet throw pillows are a near-exact match for those seen on Barbie's bed and are reminiscent of nostalgic candy from the seaside. Obviously, they'd look amazing in your bedroom, but they'd be a great fit for your cozy living room accent chair, too. Price: $37.99

Barbie's Backyard

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mattel)

From the perfectly polished waterless pool and adorable floaties to the slide down from Barbie's bedroom, the outdoor vibes are *chef's kiss.* Personally, I'm working with a lil apartment balcony, but if you're blessed with any form of a backyard (or even better, an outdoor pool), these picks are perfect for you.

Safavieh Salcha French Bistro Chairs Shop at Overstock Grab a cup of coffee and wave hello to your BFFs from your little balcony with this pair of Parisian-style bistro chairs. It looks like they've been pulled right out of my childhood Barbie house and enlarged tbh, and I love the idea of starting to use my small patio more intentionally with these as a focal point. Price: $327.14 Barbie ™ The Movie Tube & Iconic B Bundle Shop at Funboy If you have a pool, TFTI, I'm on my way over now. But you also def need this trio of inflatables created in collaboration with the movie itself. The bright colors and iconic 'B' shape will totally pop against your turquoise pool (and imagine the Insta photoshoots !!!!) Price: $117 Sunnylife Terrycloth Yellow Travel Lounger Shop at Free People Okay, even if you have zero personal outdoor space, this cheerful terry lounger with a subtle sun and moon print will still allow you to soak up that summer sunshine. This lounger is also easily folded up and put into your car (pink convertible or not), ready for a beach day or picnic outing. Price: $100

Barbie's Kitchen

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mattel)

IDK about you, but my favorite part of the Dreamhouse growing up was definitely the kitchen. I loved the colorful dinnerware, pastel cookware, and bright pink walls and stovetop, and the chance to recreate that feeling in my grown-up space has my inner kid's heart soaring. These pieces bring both style and function (a major win-win), and will make cooking a hundred times more fun.

Smeg Pastel Pink 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Williams-Sonoma Guess what? We spotted this exact Smeg toaster on Barbie's kitchen countertop, and you can get it in your space ASAP. The brand also does a matching kettle, standing mixer, personal blender, and even a whole fridge if you want to bring pastel pink to every appliance in your own kitchen. Price: $199.95 NymphFable Flamingo Cocktail Glasses Shop at Amazon There may not be water or any other elements in Barbieland, but here in the real world, it's very important to stay hydrated in the summer months. These adorable painted flamingo glasses will make hitting your daily water intake soooo much cuter, and they're in a similar artistic style to the plates seen in Barbie's kitchen. Price: $24.57 Holstein Housewares Heart Waffle Maker Shop at Amazon Confession: I'm an absolute sucker for anything heart or flower-shaped, so this pastel waffle maker is such a winner. The periwinkle tone gives it major countertop appeal, and its ability to make four waffles at once is beyond ideal for an adorable weekend brunch. Price: $27.96

Even More Barbie Decor

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Mattel)

Can't get enough Barbiecore? Same, sis. Shop even more vibrant, fun, and funky decor for every corner of your space below, and bring as much Barbie aesthetic into your home as you want to create your very own Dream House: