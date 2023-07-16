These bathroom mirrors with storage are perfect for tiny spaces

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one room in your home that's worth looking out for, it's the bathroom. Aside from being perhaps the most essential, it's also one of the easiest to clutter. Toothpaste tubes, ointments, slathers, lathers... You get the picture. Over time, these lotions and potions amass in one unscalable mountain of sink debris that's both unsightly and impractical. But why start and finish your day like this? After all, upping the bathroom decor ante is easier than ever these days.

Yep, as well as investing in the likes of bathroom trashcans and some swishy bath towels, a lot can be done to brighten up your powder room, saving you the embarrassment of ushering guests into a ghastly dump while inevitably improving your own sense of happiness. Of all the tips, hints, and hacks, though, the best is by far the most obvious. Storage! And where better to find it than your bathroom mirror?

And FYI, bathroom mirrors with storage are in no short supply, so you really have no excuse. Killing two birds with one stone, they free up space — easing the burden on your sink — and provide somewhere to check yourself out. Make-up touchups? Check. Neat and tidy toiletries? Double-check. Of all the designs out there, I've honed in on the finest, picking out pieces that customers loved while taking into account looks and function. Round, arched, or double-doored, whatever you're after, these are sure to please. Follow my lead.

The best bathroom mirrors with storage to buy

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing.

Small bathroom mirrors with storage

If you're after a small mirror to spruce up your bathroom and provide a little extra shelving, then these are just the ticket. From wavy designs to slick medicine cabinets, our pick covers every base.

Less is more 1. Karl Home Wooden Medicine Cabinet Shop at Amazon Size (in): H20.9 x W13.4 x D5.9

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $45.99 You can't beat a classic, and this modern, wall-mounted delight is no exception to the rule. Exquisite in its simplicity, it comes with adjustable shelving, offering a welcome bit of room to store toiletries and bathroom staples. Made with premium MDF, it's finished in white paint, offering a laidback but timeless aesthetic. That said, there is a touch of glamour at play — just look at that crystal-style handle. Where reviewers were concerned, this was everything and more for a small bathroom, stowing away all those serial sink offenders. Bespoke 2. Gallery Wood Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Shop at Etsy Size (in): Di24 x D1.18

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $255.00 Your answer to a quirky bathroom centerpiece, this design is — like all Etsy items — lovingly handmade, providing rustic elegance at its best. As for the setup, it's an absolute breeze and installs using basic tools. Made with MDF, as opposed to traditional wood, it looks unspeakably chic in the walnut hue, and shoppers were pleasantly surprised by the quality. Expect plenty of compliments from your guests for this is a real conversation starter. Minimalist 3. Ebern Designs Medicine Cabinet Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H22 x W16 x D3.5

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $76.99 Discreet and sleek, this swing-door design is a must for clutter-busting in and around the bath space. With an interior that's rounded on every edge, this makes the most out of every square inch, offering you the room you need for your sink-side goodies. On the door, a magnetic catch keeps the cabinet secure, and you're welcome to swap the latch to your chosen side. On each side, a half-inch bevel adds an extra slick touch. Oh, and reviewers found the installation a piece of cake.

Large bathroom mirrors with storage

After something a little more substantial? We hear you. These are still suitably sized for the average renter or first-time buyer's home, but just that extra bit roomier.

Curvy 4. Sower and Seed Bathroom Mirror with Storage Shop at Amazon Size (in): H32 x W17 x D4

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $179.95 Arriving fully assembled, this mirrored cabinet is a premium design, available for one especially reasonable price. Replete with an arched top and moisture-resistant construction, it features sizeable (and adjustable) shelving, plus an extra magnified mirror on the interior for last-minute touchups. I could see this chiming neatly with a bright and airy space, and, indeed, might have to consider one myself. Going off the shoppers' feedback, I'll be expecting nothing but luxurious looks and a sturdy design. Classic 5. Wade Logan Cabinet with Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H28 x W20 x D5

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $169.99 Honestly, those brass-finished rims are *EVERYTHING*. Classy but simple, this wooden design offers a clean rectangular silhouette and ample space for your skincare odds and ends inside. Oh, and if you're a fusspot like myself, the adjustable shelving will be music to your ears. It's giving a little bit retro, yet serving timeless appeal in buckets. Its serious space-saving capabilities were praised by shoppers, too. Plus, that mirror is as accurate (distortion-free) as they come. Double doors 6. HomCom Double-Door Mirror Cabinet Shop at Walmart Size (in): H34.58 x W19.26 x D5.22

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $89.99 When it comes to contemporary cool, this is the pinnacle. Offering adjustable shelves and cushioned hinges to prevent unwanted slamming, this also delivers on function. An absolute breeze to assemble, it has double doors and water-resistant construction — and it looks slick AF. In terms of reviews, it's so far so great. People find they can fit tons of stuff inside, and it's top-tier quality.

Black bathroom mirrors with storage

In case you hadn't clocked, adding black accents to your bathroom is a trend that's taken interior designers by storm, and for good reason. Unlike the sometimes clinical glow of white furnishings, black ones can add a cool and easygoing temperament to your bathroom — perfect for unwinding or easing into the day. Buck the trend with these designs.

Rounded edges 7. 17 Stories Mirror with Shelves Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H34.34 x W24 x D4.8

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $157.99 Specced with tempered glass for added strength, this smooth-edged beauty is built to last, offering a straightforward but instantly recognizable design. With practically no assembly, it comes with adjustable shelving and a slender profile that almost appears as if there's no inside. Luckily, the interior is indeed roomy, saving you plenty of space in the bathroom. For customers, it was smiles all around — easy set-up, deep shelving, and quality materials. I'm sold. Shelfie 8. Taohfe Bathroom Mirror with Storage Shop at Amazon Size (in): H23 x W22 x D5

Storage: 2 closeted shelves and 1 open shelf

Price: From $79.99



Looking for serious storage capabilities? Consider it done. This waterproofed, durable design features a double-doored shelving unit and a lower, open compartment for items like towels. Made from a hardy MDF, it's ideal for shared homes where you're likely to have a little more toiletries to store. And yes, customers could not compliment the product enough, scoring it highly for its clutter-buster credentials and easy set-up. Light up 9. Ktaxton Bathroom LED Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in): H27.95 x W20 x D5.91

Storage: 2 shelves

Price: From $189.99 Tech up your mirror with this de-fogging, touch-sensitive bathroom statement. Replete with three-way dimming, power-off memory, and easy brightness adjustment, it also comes with incorporated outlets and USB ports for shavers or, hell, even your iPhone. Plus, thanks to the memory function, you don't need to reset any of your preferences when switching the mirror back on again. Fab, right? Customers feel the same way, touting its beauty, smooth lines, and expensive looks.

FAQs

Where should a mirror be placed in a small bathroom? When it comes to smaller spaces you're not exactly spoilt for choice. According to interior design expert Kathy Kuo, founder of Kathy Kuo Home, the best bet is placing your mirror above the sink "at a height that works for just about anyone standing normally and looking straight ahead." That said, you can double up. "Hang two smaller mirrors on walls that are diagonal or kitty-corner to one another," says Kuo. "Mirrors are a great way to add light and depth into a space that might otherwise feel crowded."

What is the current trend in bathroom mirrors? There will always be trends, but you are best set to choose what works with your individual vibe. As an interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home, Kathy Kuo puts it: "Follow your instincts rather than what you're hearing is en vogue at the moment." Of course, it's good to keep on top of new trends as sometimes these align with your taste. "If you have a coastal beach-style bathroom design, go with a coastal beach mirror," says Kuo. "That’s the best way to shop smart and ensure you end up with a mirror that will work well within your existing design style for years to come."

Where to buy a bathroom mirror with storage

If you haven't quite nailed your choice just yet, don't fret. We've whittled down a tight pick of retailers to find your next bathroom mirror with storage aplenty. Hit the links below.

How we chose these bathroom mirrors with storage

Our criteria for choosing the products above are all about style, practicality, and affordability. In short, we want our readers to nail their bathroom decor without having to spend an arm and a leg. Of course, that can be a tricky balance to strike, which is why we put in the hours, sourcing products with a minimum of 4 stars and stellar reviews. Currently, we haven't tested every product, but rest assured, the customer never lies.