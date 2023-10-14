SOS: 7 quick fixes to try this weekend if you're bored of your interior style

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Does your home make you yawn? Are you sick of seeing the same four walls, ceilings, and floors day after day? If you’ve been searching around on Pinterest or Instagram looking at other people’s homes, it might be that you are bored with your interior style.

Whether you used to love a modern aesthetic and now you’re leaning toward a more traditional or grand millennial look, or you’ve been fawning over maximalist decor and you think you’re about to enter your eclectic era — change can be a good thing.

But how exactly do you go about creating an interesting new space — especially if you're on a budget? And how do change up the style of a home when you’re a renter? No matter, your budget or situation, there’s a lot you can do.

Here are seven things to try if you’re bored with your interior style and want to refresh your apartment decor. Whether you try one of these — or all of them, you will find yourself practically living in a new home.

How to change your interior style

1. Paint

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to change up a space dramatically is with paint. It’s inexpensive, easy to do yourself and there are endless options in terms of colors.

Start by getting swatches to make sure you're picking the best color to paint the room and it coordinates with your furniture. Keep in mind that you don’t even need to repaint an entire wall. A bold accent wall will do the trick.

Or for a very unique look, just paint the moldings. It’s best to use a color that contrasts the wall. For example, if your walls are white, go with black or navy blue moldings.

Color is a great way to enhance the feeling of a room and alleviate decorating boredom. But, remember, if you choose the wrong color all you need to do is prime again and repaint.

2. Wallpaper

Like paint, wallpaper can transform a space. You can use it in pretty much any room of the home. It can add color, pattern, or even texture if you go with a material such as grasscloth.

Like paint, you can wallpaper the entire room or just do an accent wall. No matter what your sense of style is, there is a wallpaper out there that's just right for the room you're refreshing.

And yes, even renters can use wallpaper. Just be sure to buy the peel-and-stick wallpaper. You can even install it yourself. (However, it’s best to hire a professional for traditional wallpaper.) We love this well-rated HaokHome floral wallpaper available on Amazon. When you move out, it will peel off like a giant sticker.

3. Peel-and-stick tile

While we’re on the topic of peel-and-stick, wallpaper isn’t the only peel-and-stick product out there to try if you’re bored with your interior style. These rich green Smart Tiles available on Amazon are great to use for an on-trend room.

Peel and stick tiles are a great way to modernize an old kitchen. There are peel-and-stick backsplashes that look like materials including marble and ceramic but are made of vinyl, so you can cut them perfectly to fit the wall.

4. Peel-and-stick flooring

For a dramatic transformation, try peel-and-stick flooring. This is great for apartments with old floors. You cna pick these tiles up just about anywhere, like these FloorPops retro black-and-white floor tiles available on Amazon.

It will change the vibe completely. Whether you choose wood or tile — you can’t go wrong.

5. Curtains

There’s nothing that makes a room look more boring and cheap than vertical blinds or other dated window treatments. If you can’t remove your blinds completely, you can easily cover them up with curtains.

You don’t need fancy materials or to spend a lot of money. Just be sure to install the rod close to the ceiling, as opposed to a few inches above the window. This creates a luxe look without adding any additional cost.

There are so many choices in terms of design. Choose a fun pattern for a more unique look or go with a textured material in a bright color. Or do you prefer something versatile? You can never go wrong with a sheer white window treatment.

6. Rugs

Whether it's a runner in a hallway, a large rug in the bedroom, or a smaller one in a home office, area rugs are a great way to add both color and visual interest, You can even consider layering rugs for a custom look and plush feel.

Don’t forget the outdoors. An indoor/outdoor rug looks fabulous on a patio or city balcony.

7. Bedding

Are things boring in the bedroom? Don’t fret. Just get new bedding. Add colorful sheets or a new comforter or duvet. While a new bed or nightstand might not be in your budget, even just a few new pillows can give your bedroom the refresh it needs.

Refreshing your space is key to not getting bored of your surroundings, especially if you're in a tiny apartment, studio, or dorm. If you want to take things to the next level, you may need to swap out your items with some of our favorite furniture picks. Happy decorating!