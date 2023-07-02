Wanna spruce up your space? Here's where to buy cute AF apartment decor

It always seems like when you need to source apartment decor, there’s never anything that fits your vibe, but when you *don’t* have any business shopping, there are tons of things you want to add to your cart.
It can be so frustrating to move into your first apartment or be in the middle of a revamp only to feel like there’s a shortage of chic and practical items you can use to decorate — but that’s where these shops come in.
We’ve done the legwork and narrowed down the options to create this list of the best places to buy apartment decor. These spots all offer affordable home accents that complement a variety of styles. Successful shopping and a stylish home await!
1) Crate & Barrel
In my opinion, Crate & Barrel gets a rep for being pricey and out of reach, but the reality is that you can find timeless staples at an affordable price point from this store. You might have to spend a bit more than you would at Target or Wayfair, but you’ll be paying for quality pieces that will last you years. Some items that are great to purchase here include glassware, coffee tables or shelf decor, throw blankets, and organizational items.
One thing to keep in mind is that Crate & Barrel often has sales going on, so if you’re looking for specific trinkets for your space, check the site regularly to score the best deal. Also, this is the place to shop for seasonal decor that not everyone has (I’m looking at you, Target).
$100
One major win when it comes to decor? When functionality meets style. That’s exactly what this rope basket achieves. Set it by a couch or loveseat to store throw blankets.
$15
Glassware is another functional decor piece. Place pretty cocktail glasses on a bar cart to add a fun, hostess-ready touch to your kitchen.
2) Target
There’s really no other place where you can find just about everything you need for your apartment. Plus, who doesn’t love a good Target run? With home decor collaborations with Studio McGee, Opalhouse, and Hearth & Hand, there certainly isn’t a shortage of trendy and cute decor staples. Just walking through the home section of the store is guaranteed to result in some impulse “add to cart” actions.
When it comes to choosing which items are best to source here, candles, throw pillows, kitchen accents, rugs, faux plants, and bedding are all smart selections.
$30
You can never have too many candles in your space, and Target happens to be one of the best spots to find them. The wicker design around this candle’s vessel gives it an extra homey touch.
$120
There’s something about a leaning mirror that elevates even the most simple spaces. Mirrors can make a room look larger, they’re useful in day-to-day life, and they double as decor — that’s what I call a triple win.
3) Urban Outfitters
Good for more than just clothing, Urban Outfitters has unique yet of-the-moment decor that can add a vibrant pop to your space. Many items here are bright, quirky, and colorful, making them good statement pieces for a Gen-Z apartment. The store also has a variety of furniture and accessories that have an interesting vibe that allows them to almost double up as art.
$59
Throw pillows are always so much fun to swap out from season to season. They’re affordable yet make such a big impact on the overall feel of a home. The corduroy fabric makes this one look extra cozy.
$8
Keep your jewelry contained while incorporating some femininity into your decor with this catch-all dish. It comes in three colors and designs and would look adorable on an entryway table, bathroom counter, or dresser.
$59
One of the most challenging pieces of decor to find for an apartment is wall art. You don’t want to get anything too heavy, and you don’t want to hang anything that might ruin your walls. These macrame butterflies are light enough to be hung with damage-free adhesive strips.
4) World Market
I used to think World Market was just a place to find rare snacks and candy bars, but it’s actually a treasure trove of decor. The store is known to have a large mix of seasonal finds, as well as everyday classics like picture frames, wall art, and table lamps. Another perk to shopping at World Market is that they also have outdoor furniture and decor, as well as basic kitchen and bath essentials.
$149.99
This set of three vases would make the ideal addition to a table, dresser, or shelf. They’ll bring visual interest into your home’s aesthetic and they’re simple enough to go with everything.
$19.99
Picture frames are a household must-have, but you can ditch the basic black and white options for something more playful.
5) Anthropologie
Hear me out — Anthropologie can be expensive, but if you pursue the sale section on their website, you can find surprisingly good deals on home items. They also have a large selection of small decorative items, like candlesticks, hooks, and floor mats. As a side note, this is also the perfect place to grab hostess gifts or birthday presents for the interior lover in your life.
$18
Hang one of these cuties near your front door so you never have to look for your car keys, purse, or baseball hat again.
$18
If your dining table is lacking on the decor front, these candle holders will instantly spruce things up. For under $20, you can’t beat the charm they bring.