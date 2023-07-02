Wanna spruce up your space? Here's where to buy cute AF apartment decor

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It always seems like when you need to source apartment decor, there’s never anything that fits your vibe, but when you *don’t* have any business shopping, there are tons of things you want to add to your cart.

It can be so frustrating to move into your first apartment or be in the middle of a revamp only to feel like there’s a shortage of chic and practical items you can use to decorate — but that’s where these shops come in.

We’ve done the legwork and narrowed down the options to create this list of the best places to buy apartment decor. These spots all offer affordable home accents that complement a variety of styles. Successful shopping and a stylish home await!

1) Crate & Barrel

In my opinion, Crate & Barrel gets a rep for being pricey and out of reach, but the reality is that you can find timeless staples at an affordable price point from this store. You might have to spend a bit more than you would at Target or Wayfair, but you’ll be paying for quality pieces that will last you years. Some items that are great to purchase here include glassware, coffee tables or shelf decor, throw blankets, and organizational items.

One thing to keep in mind is that Crate & Barrel often has sales going on, so if you’re looking for specific trinkets for your space, check the site regularly to score the best deal. Also, this is the place to shop for seasonal decor that not everyone has (I’m looking at you, Target).

White Rope Basket Shop at Crate & Barrel $100 One major win when it comes to decor? When functionality meets style. That’s exactly what this rope basket achieves. Set it by a couch or loveseat to store throw blankets. Long Stem Martini Glass Shop at Crate & Barrel $15 Glassware is another functional decor piece. Place pretty cocktail glasses on a bar cart to add a fun, hostess-ready touch to your kitchen. Resin Decorative Tray Shop at Crate & Barrel $200 A coffee table tray is essential for housing candles, matches, TV remotes, and books. This one has an elegant and high-end feel, but it can be yours for a reasonable price.

2) Target

There’s really no other place where you can find just about everything you need for your apartment. Plus, who doesn’t love a good Target run? With home decor collaborations with Studio McGee, Opalhouse, and Hearth & Hand, there certainly isn’t a shortage of trendy and cute decor staples. Just walking through the home section of the store is guaranteed to result in some impulse “add to cart” actions.

When it comes to choosing which items are best to source here, candles, throw pillows, kitchen accents, rugs, faux plants, and bedding are all smart selections.

Threshold™ Glass and Wicker Candle Shop at Target $30 You can never have too many candles in your space, and Target happens to be one of the best spots to find them. The wicker design around this candle’s vessel gives it an extra homey touch. Threshold™ Wood Floor Mirror Shop at Target $120 There’s something about a leaning mirror that elevates even the most simple spaces. Mirrors can make a room look larger, they’re useful in day-to-day life, and they double as decor — that’s what I call a triple win. Threshold™ Artificial Olive Tree Shop at Target $250 Bring some life into your apartment with a plant, even if it’s fake. This olive tree would add interesting texture, color, and height to any floor plan.

3) Urban Outfitters

Good for more than just clothing, Urban Outfitters has unique yet of-the-moment decor that can add a vibrant pop to your space. Many items here are bright, quirky, and colorful, making them good statement pieces for a Gen-Z apartment. The store also has a variety of furniture and accessories that have an interesting vibe that allows them to almost double up as art.

Ingrid Throw Pillow Shop at UO $59 Throw pillows are always so much fun to swap out from season to season. They’re affordable yet make such a big impact on the overall feel of a home. The corduroy fabric makes this one look extra cozy. Juniper Catch-All Dish Shop at UO $8 Keep your jewelry contained while incorporating some femininity into your decor with this catch-all dish. It comes in three colors and designs and would look adorable on an entryway table, bathroom counter, or dresser. Macrame Butterfly Wall Hanging Set Shop at UO $59 One of the most challenging pieces of decor to find for an apartment is wall art. You don’t want to get anything too heavy, and you don’t want to hang anything that might ruin your walls. These macrame butterflies are light enough to be hung with damage-free adhesive strips.

4) World Market

I used to think World Market was just a place to find rare snacks and candy bars, but it’s actually a treasure trove of decor. The store is known to have a large mix of seasonal finds, as well as everyday classics like picture frames, wall art, and table lamps. Another perk to shopping at World Market is that they also have outdoor furniture and decor, as well as basic kitchen and bath essentials.

Brass and Faux Rattan Empire Table Lamp Shop at World Market $149.99 This set of three vases would make the ideal addition to a table, dresser, or shelf. They’ll bring visual interest into your home’s aesthetic and they’re simple enough to go with everything. Gold Metal Floral Frame Shop at World Market $19.99 Picture frames are a household must-have, but you can ditch the basic black and white options for something more playful. Whitewash Carved Mango Wood Vase Collection Shop at World Market $99.97 This set of three vases would make the ideal addition to a table, dresser, or shelf. They’ll bring visual interest into your home’s aesthetic and they’re simple enough to go with everything.

5) Anthropologie

Hear me out — Anthropologie can be expensive, but if you pursue the sale section on their website, you can find surprisingly good deals on home items. They also have a large selection of small decorative items, like candlesticks, hooks, and floor mats. As a side note, this is also the perfect place to grab hostess gifts or birthday presents for the interior lover in your life.