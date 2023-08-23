12 cute rugs from Urban Outfitters that you absolutely NEED

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to cute home decor, nobody nails the assignment quite like Urban Outfitters. From stylish wall tapestries to quirky throw pillows , they’ve just got everything you could possibly need to curate a truly trendy space.

So, it’s not all that surprising that they’re also serving up non-stop style and softness in the rug department! Boasting a whole range of sizes and styles, these funky floor coverings are perfect for covering up any ugly lino or carpet in your rented pad — and best of all, they won't put your precious deposit at risk.

Whether you’re after something subtle or stand-out, you can bet that there’ll be at least one Urban Outfitters rug in this selection that’s perfect for both your space and style. So, scroll on down, and you’ll be rolling out your new rug before you know it!