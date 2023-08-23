12 cute rugs from Urban Outfitters that you absolutely NEED

When it comes to cute home decor, nobody nails the assignment quite like Urban Outfitters. From stylish wall tapestries to quirky throw pillows, they’ve just got everything you could possibly need to curate a truly trendy space.
So, it’s not all that surprising that they’re also serving up non-stop style and softness in the rug department! Boasting a whole range of sizes and styles, these funky floor coverings are perfect for covering up any ugly lino or carpet in your rented pad — and best of all, they won't put your precious deposit at risk.
Whether you’re after something subtle or stand-out, you can bet that there’ll be at least one Urban Outfitters rug in this selection that’s perfect for both your space and style. So, scroll on down, and you’ll be rolling out your new rug before you know it!
Size: 2’x3’
Price: $39
I haven’t even been to The Eras Tour yet, but it’s 100% to blame for my current obsession with all things whimsical and romantic. I'm defo in my Lover era, and I just can't be stopped! Boasting a screen-printed duo of pink swans arranged in a classic heart-shaped motif, this cute little rug is bursting with charm and truly fits in with this dreamy and romantic aesthetic.
Size: 5’x7’
Price: $199
Simple yet stylish, this rug comes in loads of different sizes and colors, but I think this 5x7 cream option would make the perfect addition to any living room. The checkerboard pattern feels super on-trend — and the tufted detailing is ideal if you’re after a subtly textured piece.
Size: 2’x3’
Price: $49
I just don’t really think that this rug requires any form of introduction. Not only is it the perfect hot dog shape, but the design is so detailed that even the obligatory wavy squirt of mustard has been included! Quirky and unique, you can guarantee that this playful piece will quickly catch the eye of any guests.
Size: 30”x20”
Price: $45
This rug has been knitted with repurposed deadstock yarn, so you’d be totally justified in saying that you only bought it to do your bit for the planet! It’s super soft and cozy underfoot, and this red and yellow colored checkerblock style is spot-on if you’re into the retro aesthetic.
Size: 2’x8’ runner
Price: $89
Bring some subtle warmth to your space with this highly-rated runner rug that’s perfect for narrow spaces like entryways and corridors. Available in either cream or tan, it’s perfect for minimalist and neutral spaces — and its shaggy material is super soft underfoot.
Size: 6’x9’ runner
Price: $269
There’s something about an absolutely massive rug that screams luxury. With its big and bold geometric print and washed-out orange colors, it would make the perfect statement area rug in a lounge.
Size: 2’x3’
Price: $39
If I told you that I can still flawlessly perform all of the Hoedown Throwdown from the Hannah Montana Movie, would you agree that I’m defo country enough for this rug? Complete with a pair of detailed cowboy boots, other Western-inspired icons, and some suitably boho fringed tassels, this vibrant orange rug has been crafted from upcycled materials and will make the perfect rustic addition to any abode.
Size: 3’x5’
Price: $59
Bringing some subtle modern vibes to the boho aesthetic, this cute rug is at the top of my wishlist. I love the contrast of its low-profile weave with the abstract pops of geometric tufting, and can see it making such a fresh addition to any bedroom or lounge.
Size: 2’x3’
Price: $49
Perfect for your bedside or vanity space, this petite rug is ideal for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their pad. Featuring a super simple striped motif with coordinating tassels, it’s been hand-woven from leftover cotton, and comes in four different colorways — blue, lilac, yellow, and olive green.
Size: 5’x7’
Price: $199
If I know one thing for sure, it’s that if you cut me open, I’d bleed Barbiecore! A playful aesthetic that’s all about embracing nostalgic patterns, indulgent textures, and — most importantly — the color pink, there’s no denying that this shaggy oversized checkerboard rug ticks all of these stylistic boxes.
Size: 2’x3’
Price: $49
Fancy something a little bit psychedelic? With its high-pile plush shaggy texture, vibrant color scheme, and bold wavy motif, this rug gives off real retro energy. It’s sure to brighten up a basic and boring space, and turn it into a considerably more groovy spot.
Size: 5’x7’
Price: $189
If you’re into more of an artisanal aesthetic, then look no further than this lightweight rug made from super soft chenille. The style is similar to that of a watercolor painting, and it comes in two different colorways — this gorgeous green and blue, and then also a warmer blush and orange mix.