Hey! Here’s how to go from hot girl summer to cozy girl fall

I’m going to be honest with you: I’m both a warm weather girlie and a pumpkin spice girlie. When summer arrives, I’m the first to put on my sunnies and plan a beach day. Equally, as soon as I start getting sick of the heat, I immediately start counting down the days until I can get out my fall decor. That being said, that transition from hot girl summer to cozy fall girl can be a li’l overwhelming.



I get it. It’s a lot to think about. Luckily, I’m the right gal to listen to. I’m all about transforming my home for the seasons, using both decor and fragrances to create a particular ambiance. To make my home match my hot girl summer, I used plenty of tropical scents and a mixture of brights and pastels. Now I’m going into fall, I’m officially flipping my pillows and throws, and lighting my brand-new collection of fall candles.



Want to turn your home into the coziest place to be? I’ve put together my top tips for changing up your decor for fall. Oh, and I’ve also shopped a range of different buys that will make that transition easier.



Keep on scrolling for all the info…

Love fall? Here's how to bring it into your home ASAP

These are all really easy ways to freshen up your place for fall. None of them require painting or drilling any walls, and you can even do some of them straight away.

1. Flip your pillows and throws

When the seasons change, this is my number one priority. Fabrics are amazing for changing up a room’s vibe, IMO. In terms of flipping pillows and throws for fall, go for plaids, knitted textures, and warm colors like oranges, reds, and deep browns. BTW, it’s a good idea to break up these bold textures and colors with more neutral tones like beiges and whites, for a balanced color scheme.

2. Pick some fresh leaves and branches

This is the most wholesome activity. You can literally just go to your local park and grab some beautiful fall leaves and branches from the ground. I know the ground is gross, but you can’t pick off the trees! Then, you could then gather a few different-sized leaves and branches, cluster them together with some ribbon to create a cute arrangement, and then put them in a small vase. Adorable!

3. Change up your scents

I’m a major scent girlie. Just like my perfumes, I’ll always switch up my reed diffusers, room sprays, and candles for the season. I tend to have one of each in my living area, bedroom, and bathroom, so I have a consistent scent, a quick freshen-up scent, and a warm aesthetic option, too. For fall, I love deep vanilla, ginger, cashmere fresh, and even oud fragrances. I recommend heading to a store like T.J. Maxx and smelling their candles, to see what scents resonate with you.

4. Rotate your drinkware

For summer, I tend to have tall drinks glasses and smaller hot drink mugs at the forefront of my cupboard. Meanwhile, my big mugs collect dust at the back, like they’re in a kitchen version of Toy Story. But they’re so important for fall coffees, people! So, get all your cups out, give them a wash (if you’re feelin’ the full refresh), and then put all the glasses and mugs you know you’re going to use right at the front. This way, when the cooler nights draw in, you can get your hot chocolate mug (I know you have a fave) without fighting or breaking anything.

Get the cozy fall girl look with these six buys

Ready to get the cozy girl aesthetic for fall? I think these picks are so gorgeous, and would work in any home too.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Leafy 1. Gracie Oaks Chudney Pillow Cover Shop at Wayfair Price: $42.99 for two



I love seeing the leaves change into gorgeous deep shades in fall, which is why I like bringing them into my home in one way or another. This is such a fun way to do that, as it has lots of different leaves and colors, all in one design. You get a pair of covers in this set, so you can easily flip a couple of pillows in your living area or bedroom. Sweet and stylish 2. NEST Fragrances Ginger & Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser Shop at Amazon Price: $60



We absolutely love NEST here at Real Homes, so you can imagine how excited I was to find this diffuser that’s perfectly autumnal. With both spicy and sweet notes, it sounds absolutely delish, and it’s going in my cart right now. It is on the pricier side, but Amazon reviewers really rate its long-lasting scent and stylish bottle. Snuggle up 3. Longhui Handmade Chunky Knit Blankets Shop at Amazon Price: $54.99



Ok — I just couldn’t resist having two throws in this piece. This one is huge and has a chunky knit texture, so you can fully wrap it around you. That’s the dream, and that could be your reality. It comes in multiple colors (who doesn’t love options?), but I’m personally picturing the burgundy and burnt orange ones layered together, for a super chic contrast. Sip in style 4. Pumpkin-Shaped Stoneware Mug Shop at Anthropologie Price: $14 When it comes to choosing cozy mugs, I have to have one that’s a good size and that I can properly wrap both my hands around. That’s main character energy, right? I like that this one comes in ivory and black, so you could always have a day mug for coffee and an evening mug for hot chocolate. Our deputy editor Emily just bought one, and it's the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen. Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo 5. Chenille Pumpkin Knit Throw Blanket Shop at At Home Price: $19.99



It wouldn’t be a cozy fall girl round-up without something soft with pumpkins on. This looks perfect for snuggling down and watching '90s Halloween shows and films under (yes, I'm talking about Sabrina the Teenage Witch). I’ve picked out the orange one as it’s giving me classic fall vibes, but it does also come in white if you want vanilla girl realness. Wick-ed 6. Threshold Black Label Olive Leaf and Oud Candle Shop at Target Price: $16



Oh hi there, bougie but budget-friendly candle! This li’l beauty has not one, not two, but three wicks, meaning you can create a gorgeous glow in your home at a really low price. It comes in a ceramic holder, which would def work as a centerpiece on a coffee table or dining table, surrounded by fall finishing touches.

