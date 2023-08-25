FYI: This is what the warm apartment aesthetic is all about

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When the cooler months come around, we all want to get our places looking super cozy. After a long day of work, there’s nothing sweeter than coming into your li’l slice of heaven, wrapping up in a blanket, and totally relaxing. This vibe is what the warm apartment aesthetic is all about.



I’m personally always looking for new ways to update my interior — hey, it comes with the territory. Just when I think I’ve mastered my place’s look, I trip, stumble, and totally fall for yet another trend. Luckily, this one is really easy to bring into your place. It’s less about specific colors and more about pairing together pieces in order to create an inviting finish. Basically, you’re gonna love it.



If you’re wondering what the warm apartment aesthetic is all about, I’m here for you. I’ve run down what it means, where it came from, and how you can get the look. So, whether you’re new to the trend or love the trend anyway, you’re going to (hopefully!) learn something.



Keep on scrolling for all the deets…

Your warm apartment aesthetic questions, answered

I’ve seen this trend everywhere on my Pinterest feed, and I can absolutely see why the app is obsessed with it. That being said, the name doesn’t completely explain what it means — so I’m going to do that for you RN.

What is the warm apartment aesthetic?

In short, this trend is all about creating a welcoming ambiance that you and your guests can relax into. Think lots of soft textures and lighting, along with plenty of personal touches.

Where did the warm apartment aesthetic come from?

This trend popped up on Pinterest, which is an amazing social app to search for interior inspiration, FYI. While the trend’s hallmarks are already on TikTok and Instagram, the term itself is still slowly making its way onto these. Watch this space, peeps!

What is warm apartment aesthetic design?

There isn’t a specific color palette for this trend, as it’s more about creating an atmosphere. That being said, whites and beiges matched with muted oranges, yellows, and browns work well for layering cozy pieces. In terms of decor, choose items that will add warmth and depth to your space, such as textured blankets and rugs, indoor plants, and smaller lighting touches like fairy lights and candles.

Get the warm apartment aesthetic look with these decor buys

Ready to turn your home into the coziest place, like, ever? I’ve picked out pretty pieces that will all work by themselves or together to make your place match that warm aesthetic vibe.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Boho 1. Giopamgo Boho Pillow Covers Shop at Amazon Price: $15.99 for 2pcs



When I think of the warm apartment aesthetic, the first thing that comes to my mind is golden hour. Warm lighting that’s so chill, but so stunning? Gorgeous, gorgeous. IMO, these are golden hour in, well, pillow form. You could take elements from these and build decor around them, such as adding a few plants to match the plant illustration. Twinkle twinkle 2. Siuholi Battery Powered Fairy Lights Shop at Amazon Price: $7.99 for 6pcs



Coming in at just under $10, this is such a budget-friendly way to decorate with the trend. There are six pieces in this set, so you could drape fairy lights all around your apartment. TV stands, headboards, and nightstands all look so much cuter with a pretty glow. Oh, and this is also Amazon’s Choice. Wrap up 3. Loon Peak Shibles Throw Blanket Shop at Wayfair Price: $41.99



Knitted textures are a key part of this trend, as they add cozy dimension to a space, and can be used really functionally too. Can you imagine movie nights snuggled under this sweetie? I sure can. It does come in five colors — this mustard is my fave, but the camel and light gray are also sweet choices that are slightly more subtle. Yummy 4. Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Pie Candle Shop at At Home Price: $8.99



Aesthetic jar? Check. Delish scent? Check. This candle has a yummy pumpkin pie frosting scent, and At Home reviewers say it’s the closest candle they’ve found to actually smelling like pumpkin. BTW, some of the dollar from your purchase will go towards Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to create homes for everyone around the world. Cute and charitable? Now that’s a win-win. Soft AF 5. Egret White Washable Shag Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $129



For all you fellow renters out there, this is your sign to get a rug. Furry rugs like this one are especially great for sinking your toes into and chilling out — which is what the warm apartment trend is all about doing. This rug comes in a range of different sizes, so whether you want to just zone out your apartment or create a big statement, you’re covered. Leafy 6. Costa Farms Devil's Ivy Plant Shop at Walmart Price: $17.88 Plants add such a breath of fresh air to any place, but this one especially does that, as it's air purifying. I’ve had a pothos plant like this one for five years, and can confirm that it’s a fast grower and that it’s very easy to maintain. This one also comes in a decorative pot, to save you having to run out and grab one.

