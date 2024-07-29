5 small appliances you should always unplug before going on vacation

Whether you're hopping on a plane for a long trip or simply are heading away for the weekend, it's a smart idea to find out the appliances you should switch off during this time.

“This will avoid any risk of a fire or damage to the appliance that could be caused by a fault — be it with the electrics or a power surge,” says Mathew Shelley, appliance expert and Customer Service Manager at Dualit. “Unlike larger appliances like fridge-freezers, there is no downside to doing this and it also then brings peace of mind for while you’re away enjoying your vacation!”

From small kitchen appliances to fragrance emitters, there are different ones throughout the house that are worth unplugging before wheeling your suitcase out of your home.

1. Coffee makers

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

If you’re not bringing your best coffee maker away with you, it’s important to make sure this brewing machine is switched off.

“These devices often have clocks and timers that consume power even when not in use,” explains Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Unplugging this will ensure you prevent any risk of electrical fires, which you definitely don’t want to have to deal with when you’re lounging in the sun.

2. Toasters

(Image credit: Dualit)

While you might take your coffee machine with you (especially if it’s a small coffee maker), you’re definitely not going to take a toaster away.

Tommy explains, “These can be a fire hazard if left plugged in — especially older models without automatic shut-off features.”

When it comes to finding the best toasters, I always make sure to find ones that won’t cause any hassle and that will last ages. For example, the Dualit Classic 4-Slice Toaster from Williams Sonoma pictured above has a mechanical toaster, fast warm-up, and extra wide slots.

3. Plug-in fragrances

(Image credit: Getty Images / Smikey26)

This might not be an obvious small appliance to unplug when you’re on vacation, but it’s an important one to remember, as you may have a few of them around the house.

“Plug-in air fresheners and fragrance diffusers always be unplugged,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild. “The heat and motors can fail, and strong scents may linger for days unattended.”

I’m actually slightly terrified of having these in my house, so instead I opt for having the best reed diffusers, flipping them before I go on holiday so they fill the house with delicious fragrance when I’m back.

4. Microwaves and air fryers

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Keeble)

You’re probably dreaming of having cool drinks and nibbly foods on vacation, so your hot and heavy microwave likely hasn’t even crossed your mind. But, it’s a big small appliance one to unplug.

“While they might seem harmless, microwaves draw power continuously for their displays and clocks,” Tommy says.

Make sure to switch this off, as they can help reduce your electricity bill slightly. The same goes for the best air fryers, as these often have electrical displays and timers, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kristen Prahl)

I always pack my hairdryer when I go on staycations, but if you don’t and are prone to leaving yours in, unplug this and all your other hair devices.

Tommy explains, “These can pose a significant fire risk if left plugged in, so I always recommend unplugging them before leaving for an extended period.”

Even if you haven’t used your straighteners for a while, it’s still a good idea to unplug them, just in case you accidentally flick the switch while you’re moving and packing.

While simple mechanical timers (such as the best-selling BN-LINK Indoor Mini Outlet Timer from Amazon) can provide security, if you’re going away for a long while, it’s best to unplug and be safe rather than sorry.

If you’re looking for more ways to take care of your home during the summer, learning how to cool down a room without AC will also be handy.