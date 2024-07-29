5 small appliances you should always unplug before going on vacation

Whether you're hopping on a plane for a long trip or simply are heading away for the weekend, it's a smart idea to find out the appliances you should switch off during this time.
“This will avoid any risk of a fire or damage to the appliance that could be caused by a fault — be it with the electrics or a power surge,” says Mathew Shelley, appliance expert and Customer Service Manager at Dualit. “Unlike larger appliances like fridge-freezers, there is no downside to doing this and it also then brings peace of mind for while you’re away enjoying your vacation!”
From small kitchen appliances to fragrance emitters, there are different ones throughout the house that are worth unplugging before wheeling your suitcase out of your home.
1. Coffee makers
If you’re not bringing your best coffee maker away with you, it’s important to make sure this brewing machine is switched off.
“These devices often have clocks and timers that consume power even when not in use,” explains Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.
Unplugging this will ensure you prevent any risk of electrical fires, which you definitely don’t want to have to deal with when you’re lounging in the sun.
2. Toasters
While you might take your coffee machine with you (especially if it’s a small coffee maker), you’re definitely not going to take a toaster away.
Tommy explains, “These can be a fire hazard if left plugged in — especially older models without automatic shut-off features.”
When it comes to finding the best toasters, I always make sure to find ones that won’t cause any hassle and that will last ages. For example, the Dualit Classic 4-Slice Toaster from Williams Sonoma pictured above has a mechanical toaster, fast warm-up, and extra wide slots.
3. Plug-in fragrances
This might not be an obvious small appliance to unplug when you’re on vacation, but it’s an important one to remember, as you may have a few of them around the house.
“Plug-in air fresheners and fragrance diffusers always be unplugged,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild. “The heat and motors can fail, and strong scents may linger for days unattended.”
I’m actually slightly terrified of having these in my house, so instead I opt for having the best reed diffusers, flipping them before I go on holiday so they fill the house with delicious fragrance when I’m back.
4. Microwaves and air fryers
You’re probably dreaming of having cool drinks and nibbly foods on vacation, so your hot and heavy microwave likely hasn’t even crossed your mind. But, it’s a big small appliance one to unplug.
“While they might seem harmless, microwaves draw power continuously for their displays and clocks,” Tommy says.
Make sure to switch this off, as they can help reduce your electricity bill slightly. The same goes for the best air fryers, as these often have electrical displays and timers, too.
5. Hair tools
I always pack my hairdryer when I go on staycations, but if you don’t and are prone to leaving yours in, unplug this and all your other hair devices.
Tommy explains, “These can pose a significant fire risk if left plugged in, so I always recommend unplugging them before leaving for an extended period.”
Even if you haven’t used your straighteners for a while, it’s still a good idea to unplug them, just in case you accidentally flick the switch while you’re moving and packing.
While simple mechanical timers (such as the best-selling BN-LINK Indoor Mini Outlet Timer from Amazon) can provide security, if you’re going away for a long while, it’s best to unplug and be safe rather than sorry.
If you’re looking for more ways to take care of your home during the summer, learning how to cool down a room without AC will also be handy.
Our favorite small appliances
Thermal protection
Size (in.): H17 x W8 x D11
Capacity: 48 oz.
Price:
Was $379.95 Now $329.95 at Amazon
Blend up shakes and smoothies in style with this appliance that's also Hailey Bieber's Vitamix. It's available in three different colors, including black, red, and slate, so you can match it to your decor perfectly. I also love the fact it's self-cleaning, just needing a drop of liquid soap, warm water, and 60 seconds to sort itself out.
Tested by us
Size (in): H13.5 x W11 x D12
Coffee type: Ground coffee, espresso, and whole beans
Price:
Was $749.95 Now $682.99 at Amazon
This luxe Breville Barista Express that we have reviewed will make strong brews you'll want to come home to. It is a splurge, but it is our most highly-rated coffee and espresso machine. Our reviewer Christina Chrysostomou says that it’s simple to use, has a useful temperature regulator, and creates delish frothy coffee.
Real Homes rating: 4.5/5 stars
Extra-long slots
Size (in.): H10 x W15 x D9
Power: 950W
Price: $199.95
I have seen retro home decor everywhere at the moment, and retro-style toasters are a great way to quickly add the style without having to revamp the whole space. This one is not only cute, but it has anti-slip feet, six browning options, and a built-in wrap cord.
