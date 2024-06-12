How to cool down a house without AC — 8 techniques to try this summer

You might want to find out how to cool down a house without AC if you're sweating it out in your place and wishing for respite from the hot sun.

I've asked home improvement experts for their top tips on how to take the heat down a notch. From quick fixes like opening doors cleverly to long-term solutions such as landscaping outdoors, there are so many ways to do this.

For those who have reached for the best fans and not had any luck, it's worth trying alternative methods for cooling down your home. I know the pain, and I'm here to help you gain your comfortable house back.

How to cool down a house without AC, according to pros

Even if you've learned how to cool down a room, you still might be struggling to apply the same techniques to your whole house. We've got you covered with plenty of tips on how to cool down a house without AC.

Our experts have recommended specific buys throughout, which we have shopped wherever possible to help you start cooling things down.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Make fans work double

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ziga Plahutar)

For those wondering how to cool down a house without AC, one of the best things you can do is make your fans work harder for you.

One hot tip is to keep one on the floor so that it pushes cooler air around your home, with another towards an open window (temperature allowing) to push warmer air out. This is a great idea to try when sleeping when it's hot.

If this still isn't working for you, you might want to invest in a fan that will serve you long-term. I have the Dreo Pedestal Fan that's available from Amazon and love how quiet and powerful it is.

2. Open windows only when it's cooler

(Image credit: Getty Images / ZenShui/Sigrid Olsson)

I know how tempting it can be to want to open your windows when your home feels sticky and stuffy. But don't do it!

“While our first instinct is to let in the fresh air and open the windows, if it’s hotter outside than your home, then do not have the windows open all day,” explains Sahar Saffari, interior designer at Hi-Spec Design.

She continues, “The best idea is to open the windows early in the morning and in the evening.”

This way, when it cools down you can let the fresh air in, but then keep the hot air outside during the day.

3. Open doors tactfully

(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Barwick)

If you don't live in an open plan space, make sure to keep internal doors open to increase airflow around the home generally — especially when you are able to open windows for ventilation.

For those who have glazed rooms, you may want to consider closing the connecting door to your home, as it will get hot and the heat will transfer.

In these, ensure any blinds are closed where possible and consider a portable air conditioning unit.

It's also a good idea to keep children, elderly people and pets out of these areas also as they are more likely to overheat due to the nature of their design.

4. Be mindful of window coverings

(Image credit: Getty Images / aire images)

Whether you have blinds, curtains, or shutters, make sure to keep them closed during the day so as to not let excess heat in and to cool down your house without AC.

“This may seem obvious, but it’s something many people forget when it’s a beautiful sunny day outside,” Shahar explains.

She continues, “Your first thought might be to let the sunlight in, but light equals heat, which is a sure way to heat up your home quickly.”

It's also smart to pay attention to the kinds of curtains you have in your home.

“Choosing blackout curtains or reflective blinds can help block out additional heat,” says Jiri Smetana, home improvement expert at PuroClean.

“During our work with PuroClean, I've often recommended using reflective blinds, which are a cost-effective way to keep the home cooler during intense summers,” he adds.

For example, the ChrisDowa Blackout Roller Curtains on Amazon come in five different colors, block out sunlight and UV rays, and are easy to install.

5. Reduce use of large appliances

(Image credit: Getty Images / HUIZENG HU)

When it's extremely warm, it's a good idea to reconsider using your oven and microwave when cooling down a house.

In the summer, I only use my air fryers, as they don't generate as much heat and are perfect for warming up smaller foods to go with fresh summer salads.

As well as these, it's worth reducing the use of your dishwasher and washing machine, as they generate heat, too.

If it's a must, choose lower cycles/use time where you can and try to use them at times where it is cooler outside so that you are able to let some of the heat escape through the windows.

6. Add shade outdoors

(Image credit: Getty Images / ablokhin)

If you have ample outdoor space, you can bring in tall garden plants or even garden screening to dampen the sun's rays on your property and to cool down your home without AC.

“Planting trees or installing exterior shades can block direct sunlight from hitting your windows and walls,” explains Kristin Hintlian, home improvement expert and co-owner of Bonsai Builders.

“In Massachusetts, we’ve seen a 15-20% reduction in interior temperatures by adding pergolas with climbing plants or shade sails over patios,” she adds.

Light equals heat, so being able to keep your house in the shade is an ideal way to keep it cool.

7. Upgrade your windows

(Image credit: Getty Images / Catherine Falls Commercial)

Investing in high-quality windows designed for energy efficiency can make a big difference when keeping a home cool without AC.

“For example, using double-glazed windows with a low emissivity coating reduces heat transfer,” Kristin explains.

Many US homes come with these pre-installed, but if your home doesn’t, it may be time to upgrade.

8. Utilize fans installed in the home

(Image credit: Getty Images / bloodstone)

As well as bringing in portable fans, you cool a house without AC by turning on existing house fans and installing new ones.

“Using kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans can help remove heat and humidity,” Kristin says.

Jiri suggests installing attic fans, as these can significantly reduce indoor temperatures by expelling trapped hot air.

“I've seen homes become noticeably cooler just by adding ridge vents to improve airflow in the attic,” he adds

By learning how to keep a home cool without AC, you can properly enjoy relaxing in your home even with the sun shining brightly.

For those who aren’t dealing with a whole house, learning how to keep a top-floor apartment cool in summer may come in useful, instead.