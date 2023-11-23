How to store skincare products in a small bathroom when space is scarce

Is there a perfect formula for how to store skincare products in a small bathroom? While our moisturizers are a blend of hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, our bathroom storage system is a mixture of chaos and turmoil.

Finding room in a cramped space is not easy, but it's not impossible, either. With the help of organization experts, your Sephora splurges and drugstore favorites can all get some real estate in the W.C. And yes, we promise to help it all stay functional.

Small bathroom ideas should not be without these skincare storage systems. You can thank us later.

How to store skincare products in a small bathroom

Even if you're decluttering a small bathroom, you'll realize there are still plenty of goodies that need a place to live. Here's how to streamline your collection of cleansers, creams, and the like. After all, if you can fit a shower and a bath in a small bathroom, this task should be a breeze.

1. Stacked in drawers

If you're aiming to make a small bathroom look luxe, you'll want to clear the counter space as much as possible. That's why your first storage choice should leave items out of sight.

"I recommend either keeping skincare products behind the medicine cabinet or in a drawer, depending on the size and shape of your products and your drawer size," says professional organizer Jean Prominski, founder of Seattle Sparkle. "Skincare products will most likely be used twice a day, so they deserve the highest value real estate — along with your toothbrush!"

But it's not enough to freely toss the bottles and containers in every which direction; they need some semblance of order, and Laura Price, founder of The Home Organisation, has just the solution.

"Stackable storage is great in small bathrooms because you can use the entire height of your cupboard shelves for storage," she says. "For small items like skincare, they’re useful for keeping everything contained and categorized."

Consider this Small Bathroom Storage Mistakes 101.

Laura Price Social Links Navigation Founder and director at The Home Organisation Laura Price is the founder and director at The Home Organisation. After a career in PR for national events and with three young children, she realized that creating organized spaces brought her moments of calm in a busy life. With a vision to help many others experience the benefits of living an organized life, The Home Organisation was born.

2. Vertically

Whether it's a floating shelf or a basket dangling from a hook, look up instead of around — designers swear it'll help in the long run.

"Leverage maximum vertical space in skincare organizers [like] wall-mounted holders," says designer Artem Kropovinsky. "Open space counters ensure products are not stored out of their reach."

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Designer Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

3. On a rotating organizer

Let's say you've just relocated the best plants for the bathroom off the counter and you're left with a little room. This could be an ideal locale for those daily essentials.

"If your countertop is big enough, you could even store them in a rotating organizer," Prominski says. "You may even have enough space on an organizer like this to store your makeup and hair products, depending on how involved your routines are."

4. Prioritize

Before investing in products, decide what's worthy of bathroom space and what can be stored elsewhere, depending on how frequently you use the product. Perhaps this can even be a good way to kickstart a decluttering process?

"Separate your daily skincare so everything you use most often is in one place and easy to find," Price adds. "Especially if space is really tight, you might not be able to store all your skincare in the bathroom so prioritize your daily routine."

If you need another storage suggestion, those Urban Outfitters' vanities are looking mighty adorable!

Still suffering from a lack of space? We get it. To make things a little easier and less cumbersome in such a high-trafficked locale, we asked designers and organization experts about toilet paper storage ideas for small bathrooms and small bathroom towel storage ideas. Clutter, be damned — the experts have this on lock.