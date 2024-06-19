How to repel ticks in your backyard — 5 methods to stop these pesky pests invading your space

Finding out how to repel ticks in your backyard will help you relax in your outdoor space without worrying about being bitten.

I've spoken with landscaping pros who both have experience warding off ticks in their clients' yards. Creating a protective barrier and trimming your lawn are just a couple of their easy tricks for waving goodbye to these pesky pests.

Once you've found out how to identify bugs and have figured out that ticks are taking over your yard, it's time to repel them properly.

How to repel ticks in your backyard, according to landscaping experts

Learning the things that repel bugs and finding specific solutions for the one you're dealing with will help you wave goodbye to them for good.

Not only have I curated highly-rated useful buys whenever the experts I've spoken to have recommended products, but I've also put together a tick-repelling essentials list with top picks from trusted retailers.

1. Maintain a well-manicured lawn

I know that learning how to mow a lawn can seem daunting. But, it’s actually easy to do and is a key step in repelling ticks from your yard.

“Regular mowing at the appropriate height for your grass type helps keep ticks at bay,” explains Steve Sylva, landscaping expert and owner of Steve’s Services.

“I always advise my clients to avoid letting their grass become too tall, as it provides a conducive environment for ticks,” he says.

If you want to freshen up your lawn with a new mower, the Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower from Amazon is one of the most highly-rated on the site, is lightweight, and adjustable for comfort when mid-task..

2. Create a protective barrier

Ticks are typically found in grassy areas, so to control ticks in your yard, it’s a good idea to create a barrier around your lawn

“A three-foot-wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between your lawn and wooded or brushy areas provides a dry environment that ticks avoid,” explains Steve Schumacher, landscaping expert and owner of Boston Landscape Co.

Steve Sylva recommends trying gravel or mulch — for example, the Jolly Gardener Natural Mulch from Walmart helps retain soil moisture and can be used around trees, shrubs, and flowers.

3. Properly clean your yard

There’s no point in bringing the best backyard ideas into your outdoor space and not maintaining your space properly. In fact, not keeping on top of things can lead ticks to your yard.

“Clearing brush, and leaves, and keeping your yard free from clutter reduces tick habitats,” Steve Sylva explains. “I've handled numerous spring and fall yard cleanups, and removing decaying organic matter is essential for preventing tick infestations.”

I recommend using a robust rake to do this such as the bestselling Expert Gardener Rake from Walmart, which is easy to maneuver and comes with a five-year warranty.

4. Try natural repellents

I always prefer using natural bug repellents, which should be your first port of call if you’ve tried the tips above and still need to treat ticks in your yard.

“I recommend natural-based products like cedar oil sprays, which can be effective in repelling ticks without harming beneficial insects,” explains Steve Sylva.

Make sure to find one that actually has cedar oil in it (rather than just being cedar scented), such as The Crown Choice Store Natural Cedar Spray from Amazon that’s safe for kids and pets and has 200 sprays worth of mixture.

5. Reach for store-bought options

If you’re dealing with a whole load of ticks in your backyard or need a fast solution for that all-important dinner party, it’s time to try stronger formulations.

“If infestations are severe, products containing permethrin can be used, but these should be applied cautiously and according to safety guidelines,” Steve Schumacher says.

For instance, the Sawyer Products Permethrin Insect Repellent from Amazon has over 19,000 five-star reviews and works on clothes. One shopper even used it in the jungle to repel pests and said it worked brilliantly. The active ingredient is a common synthetic insecticide.

Tick repelling essentials

By combining these strategies, you can create a tick-free zone in your backyard.

“Consistency and regular maintenance are key to keeping your outdoor space safe and enjoyable,” Steve Sylva finishes by saying.

If ticks aren’t the only things bugging you in your outdoor space, learning how to remove ants in your backyard may also come in useful.