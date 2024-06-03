This clever Amazon backyard bug spray is the most convenient way to keep pests at bay — gardening experts say it's "highly-effective"

You might be in need of this Amazon backyard bug spray if you often find mosquitos, flies, and ticks buzzing around you as you're trying to garden or dine out.

I've seen so many people rave about the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray on Amazon. It has over 22,000 five-star ratings on the site and over 10,000 were scooped up last month alone. So, I've chatted to gardening pros who have both used the spray to find out why it's their go-to, as well as shopping for alternatives.

If you've identified pests in your home and think they're coming from outside, harnessing this useful spray could help eliminate them once and for all.

This Amazon backyard bug spray is seriously powerful

For those looking for things that repel bugs, the Cutter Backyard Bug Spray is a powerful option to get rid of ants from your backyard.

I've shown you where you can shop it, as well as picking out alternative options in case you're looking for something different.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Why experts love the Cutter Backyard Bug Spray

This Amazon backyard bug spray is one that backyard, landscaping, and gardening experts across the country reach for when they need to properly get rid of pests.

“In one of my recent projects, we integrated the Cutter spray into a client's outdoor resort area, which included an outdoor kitchen and entertainment space,” says Bob Berriz, landscaping expert and founder of Berriz Design.

The significant reduction in mosquito activity allowed the family to enjoy their backyard amenities without constant interruptions from pests. “This kind of effectiveness is why many of my clients prefer Cutter — it delivers noticeable results quickly and consistently,” he adds.

This is because the formula kills mosquitoes, fleas, and other pests on contact and offers up to 12 weeks of protection, which Bob says is invaluable for homeowners looking for long-term solutions.

Another major advantage is its ease of use. “The Cutter spray comes with a hose-end sprayer, making it simple even for those without extensive gardening knowledge,” explains Steve Sylva, gardening expert and the owner of Steve’s Services. “This accessibility means that homeowners can achieve professional-grade results on their own.”

Along with all this, the cost-effectiveness of the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray cannot be overstated.

“It offers a practical, budget-friendly solution without compromising on quality, saving homeowners money in the long run by preventing the need for more expensive pest control services,” Bob explains.

Steve adds that making the small spend on this (the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray on Amazon is $19.74 for two) can prevent more serious pest problems down the line. “This will save money on potential property damage and additional pest control measures,” he adds.

Shop the Cutter Backyard Bug Spray

Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray |

Was $23.75, now $19.74 for two (save $4.01) at Amazon Size: 32 oz. The Cutter spray on Amazon is a favorite among gardening pros. It requires no mixing whatsoever — simply flip the hose switch and spray away. Once it's on, it lasts over 12 weeks. As well as removing mosquitos and ticks, it will also keep away carpenter ants, earwigs, lady beetles, and more. Amazon shoppers just advise being careful using it around plants, so as not to harm them. It's worth keeping an eye on Amazon sales, to see if it comes down any more in price.

Shop alternative bug sprays

Plant-based Stem Indoor and Outdoor Spray Shop at Walmart Size: 10 oz.

Price: $7.33 If you want a spray you can quickly grab and spray whenever you spot a pest, this is a great, budget-friendly option. It has no added dye, fragrance, or harsh chemical odors, making it a more natural choice than the Cutter. It's also a Walmart bestseller, with shoppers saying it nips bugs in the bud right away. Aerosol spray OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Shop at Amazon Size: 4 oz.

Price: $14.88 for two Going deeper than your backyard or live in an especially wooded area? This specializes in warding off mosquitos, gnats, biting flies, and other annoying buzzy pests. It is a dry powder rather than being an oily spray, so you can spray it on yourself as well as around your backyard. Amazon's choice Hmaimas Amber Glass Spray Bottles Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4.7 x W1.46

Made from: Glass

Price: $7.19 for three Instead of buying insect spray, you can always make your own by mixing together vinegar and water. Made from BPA-free and lead-free materials, these reusable bottles are ideal for making bug sprays and for making your own air fresheners. They also come with a useful funnel for easily adding ingredients.

For those looking to keep pests out of their home this summer, picking an easy, effective bug killer like the Cutter Backyard Bug Spray from Amazon is a smart idea.

“In my experience, clients appreciate solutions that are straightforward and don't require a lot of effort, and the Cutter spray fits this need perfectly,” Steve finishes by saying.

Once you’ve got your bugs under control, you can learn how to mow your lawn properly to make your yard look as neat as possible.